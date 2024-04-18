PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 56 % Chance of Winning WI 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.78 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.753 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan women’s team will take on West Indies Women in the upcoming ICC Women’s Championship 2022-25 fixture at the National Bank Stadium, Karachi on April 18, 2024 (Thursday). Nida Dar will captain fifth-ranked Pakistan while Hayley Matthews will skipper the ninth-ranked West Indies.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan may not have been the strongest side in the continent, but the way they have progressed in the last couple of years tells a completely different story. Despite underperforming in the Asian Games and World Cup, Pakistan Women have never won more games in a calendar year than they have in 2023.

On the other hand, West Indies Women are arriving in Pakistan shore, knowing they have a massive challenge on their hands. They just have eight points in the ICC Championship and hence, sit at the ninth position on the points table. Failing to turn up properly on Thursday will end their chances of the World Cup but more importantly, in the shorter picture, leave Pakistan with a kind of confidence to boss them over in the next two games.

PAK-W’s chance of winning is 56%

WI-W’s chance of winning is 44%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

I am backing Hayley Matthews to have a great game of cricket. He has been one of their finest all-rounders and her performance becomes mandatory to the overall cause. While that becomes somewhat natural, you can also bet a big amount of money on Nida Dar, who has been Pakistan’s most consistent batter in recent times.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 77.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Karachi’s National Stadium has hosted 19 games in total, in which the batting first team have won 10 games whereas the chasing side have come good in nine games. The average first innings score at the venue is 191/8 in Women’s ODIs, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 218/6.

Weather Report

There’s no chance of rain in Karachi on April 18 (Thursday), with Accuweather suggesting the precipitation level to be around 11%. However, humidity will be telling throughout the game.

Pakistan Women Player List

Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar, Diana Baig

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar Batter Fatima Sana Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Natalia Pervaiz All-rounder Umm-e-Hani Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Ghulam Fatima Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

In the last 10 matches, Pakistan have won five and lost five. While they have been on the right side of the Super Over once, they have also been at the receiving end of it once in the given timeframe.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (captain), Shemaine Campbelle (vice-captain), Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Chedean Nation, Cherry Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Jannillea Glasgow, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Rashada Williams, Shamilia Connell, Stafanie Taylor and Zaida James

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews Batter Zaida James Batter Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Stafanie Taylor Batter Shermaine Campbelle Batter Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Cherry-Ann Fraser Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies are currently the ninth-ranked side in the ICC World Championships and for them to break free from the clutter, a pronounced performance has become the most important aspect of all. In the last five matches, they have lost four, which tells you why they are not the favourites to win the bout.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-To-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have faced each other 34 times in Women’s ODIs, in which the latter have won 24 games as compared to 10 by the former. At the National Stadium in Karachi, both sides have faced off with each other four times, but in all four games, West Indies have walked away with wins.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Pakistan to score over 39.5 in first 10 overs @1.72 (Parimatch)

Nida Dar, Muneeba Bali, and Bismah Maroof have been in good touch lately, and in the ODI Championship series against New Zealand, they consistently did well. So much so that, Pakistan crossed 40 runs in the first 10 overs on all three occasions. Knowing such a good set of batters backing them, it is paramount we back them to win this bet.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Odi National Stadium, Karachi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.78 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.054 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Maroof to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Bismah Maroof has scored 3278 runs in Women’s ODIs at an average of 29.53, with 20 fifties to back her record. She has been one of Pakistan’s finest batters and you know, how the status quo is maintained normally in Women’s ODIs. So instead of fretting over any other details, going for him seems like a more logical idea.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’ best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews has scored 2071 runs in Women’s ODIs, gathering them at an average of 27.61. That she is one of the most attacking batters is without doubt, but the fact that he has four centuries further talks about her ability to bat long.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nida Dar has taken 130 wickets in Women’s ODIs apart from being a very good batter. Her ability to bat with varied pace makes her such an asset to the side. Add to that her bowling average of 19.32, you just can’t look away.

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Afy Fletcher has taken 79 wickets in 67 Women’s ODI matches but that is not all. She has taken those wickets at an average of 23.80 and an economy rate under 6. Her strike rate of 23.7 is one of the reasons behind West Indies still harbouring hopes of a miraculous comeback in the ICC World Championship.