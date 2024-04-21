PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 46 % Chance of Winning WI 54 % Bet Now! Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will take on each other in the second match of the ODI series at the National Stadium, Karachi, on April 21, 2024 (Sunday). Even though West Indies Women didn’t do really well in the lead up to the ICC Championship series against Pakistan Women, they came out on top by a humungous margin of 113 runs and will be inspired to do another demolition job in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chance of Winning

Pakistan Women blew the first game in a spectacular fashion, particularly with the bat. After Hayley Matthews played that scarcely believable knock, Pakistan could still have been in the game if the likes of Muneeba Ali, Bismah Maroof, or Nida Dar had stayed on longer. Can they change the narrative in the next game? The answer lies in how they bat.

Meanwhile, West Indies Women could take a lot of heart from how Hayley Matthews batted. Her 140 reeks of brute power. She was ably supported by Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne and Chinelle Henry, who have done a spectacular job in order to hold the side together. If they can do that, winning the series won’t be a problem for them.

PAK-W’s chance of winning is 46%

WI-W’s chance of winning is 54%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

After the kind of performance Hayley Matthews showcased in the first ODI, it would be utterly foolish of us not to back her for the second ODI. You can also bet big on Pakistan skipper Nida Dar, who has been extremely good in her approach - both batting and bowling-wise - and there is a great chance we can take the benefit of the same.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest individual score Over 77.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Match Toss Prediction

Karachi’s National Stadium has hosted 20 Women’s ODIs in total, in which the batting first team have won 11 games, whereas the chasing side have come good in nine games. The average first innings score at the venue is 191/8 in Women’s ODIs, but the average first innings winning score goes up to 218/6.

Weather Report

After the first match of the series went unscathed by rain, there is a considerably bigger risk of the game being jeopardized by the force of nature. Accuweather suggests that there’s a 39% probability of rain in the upcoming clash.

Pakistan Women Player List

Muneeba Ali, Nida Dar, Sidra Ameen, Bismah Maroof, Aliya Riaz, Natalia Pervaiz, Fatima Sana, Najiha Alvi (wk), Umm-e-Hani, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Ghulam Fatima, Waheeda Akhtar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Nida Dar, Diana Baig

Predicted Playing XI

Muneeba Ali Batter Sidra Ameen Batter Bismah Maroof Batter Nida Dar All-rounder Aliya Riaz Batter Fatima Sana Batter Najiha Alvi Wicket-keeper Tuba Hassan All-rounder Diana Baig Bowler Sadia Iqbal Bowler Nashra Sandhu Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

In the last 11 matches, Pakistan have won five and lost six. However, after the demoralising loss to West Indies in the first ODI, they are searching for their soul.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Rashada Williams (wk), Shemaine Campbelle, Stafanie Taylor, Chedean Nation, Chinelle Henry, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell, Cherry Ann Fraser, Qiana Joseph, Jannillea Glasgow, Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle Batter Stafanie Taylor Batter Chedean Nation Batter Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Afy Fletcher Bowler Zaida James Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

Even though West Indies Women were placed at the ninth spot on the ICC World Championship rankings, they managed to beat Pakistan comfortably in the first. That tells you why the Windies are on course to become the side they want to be.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-To-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have faced each other 35 times in Women’s ODIs, in which the latter have a very strong record, having won 25 games as compared to 10 by the former. At the National Stadium in Karachi, both sides have faced off with each other five times, but in all five games, West Indies have walked away with wins.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 39.5 in first 10 overs @1.72 (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews holds the key to West Indies batting in the powerplay, something she showed, as the side scored 43 runs in the first game in Karachi. With Shemaine Campbelle and Rashada Williams adding a lot of runs alongside, you could be confident that West Indies, which have a very strong batting order, will have their task cut out. Then what are you waiting for?

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Maroof to be Pakistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Bismah Maroof is a legend of Pakistan cricket, having scored 3285 runs in Women’s ODIs at an average of 29.45, with 20 fifties to back her record. Even after taking a break from the sport, her appetite for runs hasn’t dwindled a bit - something that needs to be cherished and applauded.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’ best batter (Parimatch)

Hayley Matthews has scored 2211 runs in Women’s ODIs, gathering them at an average of 29.48. Her 140 in the last game was her fifth century in the format, which underlines how successful she has been in the 50-over format of the game as well.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Nida Dar is one of the most successful bowlers for Pakistan in Women’s ODIs, having taken 130 wickets in the format. She has a bowling average of 19.32, with a best bowling figure of 5/21 that tells you Dar is one of the most prudent performers in the format. Just trust her to do well.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sure Hayley Matthews was the best batter in the first ODI, but do you know, she was also the best bowler for the side, having taken three wickets. It was not a fluke either. Matthews has 97 wickets in the 50-over format of the game at an average of 23.32, with three four-wickets hauls to back against her name.