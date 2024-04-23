PAK (Pakistan Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction PAK 45 % Chance of Winning WI 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.96 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.954 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan Women and West Indies Women will face off in the 3rd ODI match of West Indies Women Tour of Pakistan 2024. The match will be hosted at National Stadium, Karachi on April 23. The game will begin at 4:00 PM IST.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Pakistan Women and West Indies Women have played two games in the series so far where WI-W won both the games and lead the series by 2-0 currently.

Pakistan Women have already lost the series but they will be out to prevent a whitewash. Ranked 10th in the ICC rankings, PAK-W will be looking to leap higher in the rankings and move ahead. They need serious amends in their batting order.

West Indies Women will be happy with their performance in the last two games. They have already sealed the WODI series in their favour. Their batting has been lethal and the bowlers have managed to get the best out of the Pakistani bowlers. WI-W are ranked higher than the latter in the ICC rankings and the difference between their skills are pretty evident. They will now look for a clean sweep entering in the next game.

Pakistan Women chance of winning - 45%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 55%

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Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Pakistan Women to score under 23.5 runs before their 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

Pakistan Women struggled with the bat in the series, starting with their opening order. Muneeba Ali and Sidra Ameen average at 22.28 & 28.75 respectively in their respective ODI careers. The batters, however, did not perform well coming into this series. They managed to score 7 & 11 runs before their 1st dismissal in the first two games of the series. Although Sidra Ameen scored 50 runs in the last game, Muneeba Ali was dismissed out very early in the game. Hayley Matthews is a terrific bowler and has been successful in putting in the pressure with her deliveries. That said, Pakistan Women will be losing an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds PAK-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch WI-W’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The National Stadium in Karachi features a slower surface, favourable for batting. However, it provides ample support for bowlers, particularly those adept at utilising slower ball change-ups. With the game scheduled to start late in the evening, the expected dew factor becomes crucial. Consequently, teams may prefer chasing, and a batting team should aim for a score of at least 175-plus to stay competitive in the match.

Weather Report

The temperature will peak at 31 degrees on the day of the game. The skies will be partly cloudy but there is no prediction of rain.

Pakistan Women Player List

Bismah Maroof, Natalia Pervaiz, Sadaf Shamas, Sidra Ameen, Aliya Riaz, Fatima Sana, Nida Dar, Muneeba Ali, Najiha Alvi, Sidra Nawaz, Diana Baig, Nashra Sandhu, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan, Umm-e-Hani, Waheeda Akhtar

Predicted Playing XI

Sidra Ameen Batter Muneeba Ali Batter Bismah Maroof All-rounder Aliya Fiaz Batter Nida Dar (c) All-rounder Tuba Hassan All-rounder Sadia Iqbal Bowler Najiha Alviz Wicket-keeper Diana Baig Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler Umm-e-Hani Bowler

Pakistan Women Team Form

Pakistan Women did not stand a chance against West Indies Women in the first two ODIs. The team lacked majorly in their batting performances. They played a lot better in the second game but it was just not enough against the inform West Indies Women.

West Indies Women Player List

Chedean Nation, Djenaba Joseph, Shabika Gajnabi, Stafanie Taylor, Zaida James, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Chinelle Henry, Hayley Matthews, Jannillea Glasgow, Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Afy Fletcher, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Kate Wilmott, Qiana Joseph, Shamilia Connell

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Rashada Williams Wicket-keeper Shemaine Campbelle Batter Chedean Nation Batter Stephanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Aliyah All-rounder Zaida James All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies Women have a stellar line-up of batters and bowlers. Having a lot of all-rounders has aided the team to dominate in the first two games. That said, they will enter very strong in the last ODI.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Pakistan Women and West Indies women have met on 36 occasions in the WODI format, WI Women won on 26 occasions and PAK Women clinched victory 10 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 26

Pakistan Women - 10

No Result/Abandoned - 0

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Winning the toss, Pakistan Women elected to bat first. They set a competitive total of 223 runs for the loss of 10 wickets in 48.5 overs. Opener Sidra Ameen played a solid inning of 50 runs off 70 balls, but the standout knock came from Bismah Maroof who knocked 65 runs off 105 deliveries. Karishma Ramharack and Cinelle Henry picked 3 wickets each. Chasing the target, West Indies delivered a fantastic batting performance in their top order. West Indies Women chased down the target with 2 wickets in hand, reaching 225 runs in 50 overs. Stafanie Taylor led the charge with a magnificent innings of 73 runs off 90 balls, ably supported by Shemaine Campbelle who knocked 52 runs on her own. Dar was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with 4 wickets in the game. In the end, WI-W won the game by 2 wickets. Pakistan Women will look to win the last ODI of the series and save face at home. However, West Indies will not make it any easier in the last game. They have performed very well in the first two games and will carry on the same momentum in the upcoming game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Odi National Stadium, Karachi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.86 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.96 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.954 Bet Now!

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Bismah Maroof to be Pakistan Women’s Best Batter

Bismah Maroof is a terrific batter from the ranks of Pakistan Women. She averages 29.64 in the format. She scored 7 & 65 runs in the two games and will be expected to strike hard in the next game as well.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is a very talented batter and has been leading her team in the format since a long time. She played a captain innings of an unbeaten 140 runs in the first ODI. She scored 44 runs in the second game. She will be expected to bat fiercely in the next game.

Pakistan Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Nida Dar to be Pakistan Women’s Best Bowler

Nida Dar is one of the best bowlers from Pakistan. She picked a wicket in the first ODI but returned in the second game with 4 wickets in the game. Nida Dar was economical in the game as well and will be leading the team with the ball in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews was very good with the ball as well. She picked 3 wickets in the first game of the series. She went on to pick a single wicket in the last game.