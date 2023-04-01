PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs JER (Jersey) Match Prediction
PNG
63%
Chance of Winning
JER
37%
National teams
United Cricket Club Ground
Facts
- Assa Vala has 1857 runs from 63 matches and has also scalped 53 wickets in the fixture which makes him one of the players to watch out for.
- Semo Kamea has picked 26 wickets from 18 matches with an economy of 5.28 amd a bowling average of 28.
PNG vs Jersey Chance of Winning
Although both the teams are going through a losing streak, PNG have a victory against UAE in their last five games who are a much tougher opposition than Jersey. Also, PNG are coming into the competition after playing a higher-tier tournament as compared to Jersey who earned a spot in the playoffs via the Challenge League. Considering this, bookmakers have backed PNG with winning odds of 1.58 while their opposition are attributed 2.384 winning odds. The implied odds for Papua New Guinea are 63.3% while the chances of Jersey winning the game stands at 41.9%.
PNG vs Jersey Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Papua New Guinea have suffered two defeats so far owing to a disappointing performance from the bowling unit. Tony Ura and Kiplin Doriga scored the fifties against UAE but a lack of support from the other batters restricted them from chasing a target of 261. They had a tough target of 382 against Namibia but faltered to achieve it despite some brilliant knocks from the trio of Sese Bau, Assad Vala, and Charles Amini. Semo Kamea and Chad Soper have been decent with the ball in the two games they would also need Norman Vanua and Riley Hekure to pick more scalps restricting the opposition on low totals. Overall, their batting has been average but the bowling unit seems to be leaking too many runs and so that is the one area where they should focus most.
Two defeats from two games has been the story of Jersey so far and they have batted in a pretty ordinary manner so far. Against Canada, the batting unit was foiled on a score of 207 while chasing a target of 239 runs. In the second match against Namibia, they ended up scoring only 213/9 while batting first. Josh Lawrenson, Nick Greenwood, and Jonty Jenner have contributed in the two games but no other cricketer has chipped in with the willow. Elliot Miles has to back amongst wickets while Harrison Carlyon also needs to provide some breakthroughs. Although, they are playing against a team who have experience playing and winning against a superior side than them, with a collective effort they can script an upset and register a victory in the game.
PNG vs Jersey Match Toss Prediction
In the last five matches played on the surface, teams have opted to bat first twice and the teams are likely to follow the trend with an aim to post a huge total and put pressure on the opposition. Focusing on the results, the teams batting first have won thrice while the chasing teams have been victorious twice. Also, the surface has favoured the teams batting first traditionally. Out of the 13 ODIs played at the venue, eight were won by the team batting first while four fixtures were won by the team batting second.
Weather Report
According to the worldweatheronline.com, rain would not be an issue of worry for any of the teams as the weather is supposed to be clear. Also, the temperature will hover around 30-degree celsius and it will drop down as the game progresses. There wouldn’t be any overcast conditions and so the pacers might not get much assistance from the pitch. With clear weather on the cards, the spectators will see a full contest without any interruption.
PNG Player List
PNG squad: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Hila Vare, John Kariko, Alei Nao
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tony Ura
|
Batsman
|
Kiplin Doriga
|
Batsman and Wicketkeeper
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Sese Bau
|
All-rounder
|
Assad Vala
|
All-rounder
|
Hiri Hiri
|
Batsman
|
Charles Amini
|
All-rounder
|
Chad Soper
|
All-rounder
|
Riley Hekure
|
Bowler
|
Norman Vanua
|
Bowler
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Kabua Morea
|
Bowler
|
Semo Kamea
|
Bowler
PNG Team Form
In their last five matches, the team have registered only one victory and thus they have been going through a rough patch. However, the upcoming match is against a weaker opposition and so they can regain their form from the game.
Jersey Player List
Jersey squad:Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Carlyon
|
All-rounder
|
Nick Greenwood
|
Batsman
|
Josh Lawrenson
|
Batsman
|
Asa Tribe
|
All-rounder
|
Jonty Jenner
|
Batsman
|
Benjamin Ward
|
All-rounder
|
Julius Sumerauer
|
Bowler
|
Anthony Hawkins-Kay
|
Bowler
|
Jake Dunford
|
Wicketkeeper and Batsman
|
Charles Perchard
|
Bowler
|
Elliot Miles
|
Bowler
Jersey Team Form
Jersey have won three of their last five games and those defeats came in a row after winning against Hong Kong and Italy. The side would like to script an upset and get some confidence going into the contest against Papua New Guinea.
PNG vs Jersey Head to Head
Head to Head records for the fixture are not available.
PNG vs JER Betting Odds
PNG to win
The quality of all-rounders Papua New Guinea possesses is far superior as compared to Jersey and so they are expected to outplay the latter in the match. Thus, Papua New Guinea are likely to pull off a victory in the upcoming match and promote themselves in the points table.
PNG vs JER Top Team Batsmen
Assad Vala to be PNG’s top batter
Assa Vala is one of the quality all-rounders in the side and his form with the bat in recent games has been superb. His scores in the last five innings are 0, 20, 65, 1 and 57. Considering the consistency he has shown in the last three matches, Vala is likely to be the top batter for his team in the game.
Josh Lawrensonto be Jersey’s top batter
Josh Lawrenson has two fifties and two 40+ scores throughout his last five knocks. Also,he scored 52 runs against a quality side like Kenya and played a knock of 42 runs against a strong Namibian outfit. The batter s is likely to play another impressive knock in the middle order and grabbed the attention of many being the top batter for his team.
PNG vs JER Top Team Bowlers
Semo Kamea to be PNG’s top bowler
Semo Kamea has picked seven wickets in the two matches of the tournament which includes a five-wicket haul against a quality batting unit of Namibia. Also, being a strike bowler of the team, the bowler will have an opportunity to bowl a major share of overs against a weaker team like Jersey, and that increases his probability of being the top bowler for the team.
Charles Perchardto be Jersey’s top bowler
Perchard has picked 17 List A wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 4.19 and a strike rate of 26.88. Also, he has picked four wickets from the last three innings against Kenya, Canada, and Namibia. The bowler is also the leader of the pack and he will be aiming to produce a captain’s performance with the ball making him a strong contender to be the top bowler for his team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Papua New Guinea
While Papua New Guinea are ranked 20th in ICC’s ODI team rankings, Jersey are striving to elevate themselves to ODI status. Thus, PNG have a vast experience of playing much tougher oppositions as compared to their counterparts. This makes them the favourites and we back the team to win the contest.
- PNG to win @ 1.58 (Melbet)
- JER to win @ 2.384 (Melbet)