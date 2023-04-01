PNG (Papua New Guinea) vs JER (Jersey) Match Prediction PNG 63 % Chance of Winning JER 37 % Bet Now! Papua New Guinea are set to play against Jersey in match no. 9 of the ICC World Cup Qualifier playoffs at United Cricket Club Ground, Windhoek on April 1 with a shot to qualify for the ODI World Cup to be played this year. Jersey also have a chance to gain an ODI status when the fixture will start at 1 PM IST.

PNG vs Jersey Chance of Winning

Although both the teams are going through a losing streak, PNG have a victory against UAE in their last five games who are a much tougher opposition than Jersey. Also, PNG are coming into the competition after playing a higher-tier tournament as compared to Jersey who earned a spot in the playoffs via the Challenge League. Considering this, bookmakers have backed PNG with winning odds of 1.58 while their opposition are attributed 2.384 winning odds. The implied odds for Papua New Guinea are 63.3% while the chances of Jersey winning the game stands at 41.9%.

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PNG vs Jersey Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Papua New Guinea have suffered two defeats so far owing to a disappointing performance from the bowling unit. Tony Ura and Kiplin Doriga scored the fifties against UAE but a lack of support from the other batters restricted them from chasing a target of 261. They had a tough target of 382 against Namibia but faltered to achieve it despite some brilliant knocks from the trio of Sese Bau, Assad Vala, and Charles Amini. Semo Kamea and Chad Soper have been decent with the ball in the two games they would also need Norman Vanua and Riley Hekure to pick more scalps restricting the opposition on low totals. Overall, their batting has been average but the bowling unit seems to be leaking too many runs and so that is the one area where they should focus most.

Two defeats from two games has been the story of Jersey so far and they have batted in a pretty ordinary manner so far. Against Canada, the batting unit was foiled on a score of 207 while chasing a target of 239 runs. In the second match against Namibia, they ended up scoring only 213/9 while batting first. Josh Lawrenson, Nick Greenwood, and Jonty Jenner have contributed in the two games but no other cricketer has chipped in with the willow. Elliot Miles has to back amongst wickets while Harrison Carlyon also needs to provide some breakthroughs. Although, they are playing against a team who have experience playing and winning against a superior side than them, with a collective effort they can script an upset and register a victory in the game.

PNG vs Jersey Match Toss Prediction

In the last five matches played on the surface, teams have opted to bat first twice and the teams are likely to follow the trend with an aim to post a huge total and put pressure on the opposition. Focusing on the results, the teams batting first have won thrice while the chasing teams have been victorious twice. Also, the surface has favoured the teams batting first traditionally. Out of the 13 ODIs played at the venue, eight were won by the team batting first while four fixtures were won by the team batting second.

Weather Report

According to the worldweatheronline.com, rain would not be an issue of worry for any of the teams as the weather is supposed to be clear. Also, the temperature will hover around 30-degree celsius and it will drop down as the game progresses. There wouldn’t be any overcast conditions and so the pacers might not get much assistance from the pitch. With clear weather on the cards, the spectators will see a full contest without any interruption.

PNG Player List

PNG squad: Tony Ura, Kiplin Doriga (wk), Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Hiri Hiri, Riley Hekure, Norman Vanua, Semo Kamea, Kabua Morea, Chad Soper, Gaudi Toka, Hila Vare, John Kariko, Alei Nao

Predicted Playing XI

Tony Ura Batsman Kiplin Doriga Batsman and Wicketkeeper Sese Bau All-rounder Assad Vala All-rounder Hiri Hiri Batsman Charles Amini All-rounder Chad Soper All-rounder Riley Hekure Bowler Norman Vanua Bowler Kabua Morea Bowler Semo Kamea Bowler

PNG Team Form

In their last five matches, the team have registered only one victory and thus they have been going through a rough patch. However, the upcoming match is against a weaker opposition and so they can regain their form from the game.

Jersey Player List

Jersey squad:Harrison Carlyon, Nick Greenwood, Josh Lawrenson, Asa Tribe, Jonty Jenner, Benjamin Ward, Julius Sumerauer, Anthony Hawkins-Kay, Jake Dunford (wk), Charles Perchard (c), Elliot Miles, Dominic Blampied, Daniel Birrell, Ben Stevens

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Carlyon All-rounder Nick Greenwood Batsman Josh Lawrenson Batsman Asa Tribe All-rounder Jonty Jenner Batsman Benjamin Ward All-rounder Julius Sumerauer Bowler Anthony Hawkins-Kay Bowler Jake Dunford Wicketkeeper and Batsman Charles Perchard Bowler Elliot Miles Bowler

Jersey Team Form

Jersey have won three of their last five games and those defeats came in a row after winning against Hong Kong and Italy. The side would like to script an upset and get some confidence going into the contest against Papua New Guinea.

PNG vs Jersey Head to Head

Head to Head records for the fixture are not available.

PNG vs JER Betting Odds

PNG to win

The quality of all-rounders Papua New Guinea possesses is far superior as compared to Jersey and so they are expected to outplay the latter in the match. Thus, Papua New Guinea are likely to pull off a victory in the upcoming match and promote themselves in the points table.

PNG vs JER Top Team Batsmen

Assad Vala to be PNG’s top batter

Assa Vala is one of the quality all-rounders in the side and his form with the bat in recent games has been superb. His scores in the last five innings are 0, 20, 65, 1 and 57. Considering the consistency he has shown in the last three matches, Vala is likely to be the top batter for his team in the game.

Josh Lawrensonto be Jersey’s top batter

Josh Lawrenson has two fifties and two 40+ scores throughout his last five knocks. Also,he scored 52 runs against a quality side like Kenya and played a knock of 42 runs against a strong Namibian outfit. The batter s is likely to play another impressive knock in the middle order and grabbed the attention of many being the top batter for his team.

PNG vs JER Top Team Bowlers

Semo Kamea to be PNG’s top bowler

Semo Kamea has picked seven wickets in the two matches of the tournament which includes a five-wicket haul against a quality batting unit of Namibia. Also, being a strike bowler of the team, the bowler will have an opportunity to bowl a major share of overs against a weaker team like Jersey, and that increases his probability of being the top bowler for the team.

Charles Perchardto be Jersey’s top bowler

Perchard has picked 17 List A wickets from 16 matches with an economy of 4.19 and a strike rate of 26.88. Also, he has picked four wickets from the last three innings against Kenya, Canada, and Namibia. The bowler is also the leader of the pack and he will be aiming to produce a captain’s performance with the ball making him a strong contender to be the top bowler for his team.