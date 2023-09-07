SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 41 % Chance of Winning AUS 59 % Bet Now! After a 3-0 defeat in the T20I series, South Africa will be looking to turn tables in the 1st ODI of the ongoing series against Australia. The game will be played at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein on September 7 at 4:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

The T20I series was very disappointing for the hosts as they faced a 3-0 defeat. Aussies dominated South Africa with various in-form batters while the SA batters stood no chance against the fierce Pacific bowling.

After two poor batting totals in the first two T20Is, SA raised a good total of 190 runs in the final game. Reeza Hendricks (42), Aiden Markram (41) & Donovan Ferreira (48) were the top run scorers from their side. The target was not much of a challenge for the Australian batters who finished the game in the 18th over with 5 wickets to spare. Travis Head smashed a stunning 91 off 48 balls in the game.

Going into the ODI series, Australia will be confident stepping into it after consecutive thrilling wins. We can expect a better fight by the Proteas in the 50-over series, as they have a good recent record in the format. With the ODI World Cup just about a month away, both teams will be honing their strategies and fine-tuning their squads for the upcoming tournament. Australia are a stronger team on paper and will be expected to dominate this affair.

South Africa chance of winning - 41%

Australia chance of winning - 59%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

The average score batting first in ODIs at Mangaung Oval is 247. The highest total posted at the venue is England’s 399-9 against South Africa in 2016. The average runs per over here is 5.10. The team batting first would look to set a target of around 280–300 runs. Both the sides have diverse options in the batting order and as efficient figures in the bowling squad as well. The seamers will play an important role with the fresh ball. However, the spinners will get ample turn in the middle overs. Batters will have to sustain the initial overs and can have more room of opportunity in the later overs. The quick outfield will make this a high scoring affair and a thrilling contest to witness.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

Considering the records, the skippers will look to opt for bowling upon winning the toss. The teams batting first have won 14 of the 32 matches played at the venue, while the teams chasing have won 16.

Weather Report

The skies will be bright and sunny on the match day. The temperature will be around 30 degree Celsius during the beginning of the game and drop 5-7 degrees later in the day.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aiden Markram, David Miller, Tristan Stubbs (wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Predicted Playing XI

Temba Bavuma (c) Batter Dewald Brewis All-rounder Aiden Markram Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Lungi Ngidi Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa has a good squad after the return of their several players. It will be a cut-throat contest.

Australia Players List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Marnus Labuschagne, Tanveer Sangha, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Alex Carey Wicketkeeper Cameron Green All-Rounder Josh Hazlewood Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia has a very capable line-up of players in the team. They had a dominating time in the T20I series and will look to continue in the ODI series as well.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head

In the 103 clashes between the sides, South Africa has won 51 times whereas Australia has won 48 matches.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Australia - 48

South Africa - 51

No Result/Abandoned - 4

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to score higher in the opening partnership

South Africa’s top order revolves around Temba Bavuma and Quinton de Kock in the upcoming game. Temba Bavuma did not have much luck in the T20I series where he ducked out twice and de Kock’s form is also questionable since he averages 26.60 this year. Whereas Australia has a much better option in the opening pair. Travis Head and Warner are most likely to open the innings and have a better grip in the format than the latter.

South Africa vs Australia Best Batters

Aiden Markram to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Aiden Markram has a great track record against Australia and averages 30.25 against them. He is in terrific form and scored 352 runs in 6 games this year. She struck 7, 49 & 41 runs in the T20I series. He is a major batting figure in the squad and will look to lead a stellar innings.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s Best Batter

The skipper, Mitchell Marsh, played three ODI games this year (vs IND) and posted 92*, 79* & 15 runs in those games. He was the top scorer in the T20I series with the scores of 81, 66* and 47 runs in his last three games. He makes a formidable batter and will look to score a bundle of runs in the game.

South Africa vs Australia Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Rabada has 58 wickets in his 56 ODI outings. He averages 27.94 with an economy rate of 5.01 in the format. In his last outing against Australia in 2019, he picked 3 wickets and will bowl a dangerous pace attack in the game.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Sean Abbott picked 8 wickets in the recently finished T20I series. He has picked 4 wickets in his previous ODI series against India this year. He bowls a mean delivery and is very tough to get used to.