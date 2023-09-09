SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 45 % Chance of Winning AUS 55 % Bet Now! The second One Day International match between the two teams is scheduled to take place on September 9, 2023, as part of Australia's tour of South Africa. The contest will be held at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein, and it is set to commence at 4:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chances of Winning

South Africa heads into this game following a setback, having suffered a loss in the previous ODI against Australia. In that match, South Africa lost the toss and were relegated to bat first, resulting in a modest target of 222. Australia comfortably chased down this target with three wickets in hand and 58 balls to spare. Considering these recent developments, Australia clearly holds the advantage going into the upcoming match.

South Africa chance of winning - 45%

Australia chance of winning - 55%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

In the first match of the series against Australia, South Africa's captain, Temba Bavuma, emerged as the standout performer, notching up an impressive 114 runs from 142 deliveries, establishing himself as the highest run-scorer in the series thus far. Following him, Marco Jansen contributed 32 runs, while Aiden Markram managed to score 19 runs. On the bowling front, Kagiso Rabada and Gerald Coetzee both secured two wickets each for South Africa.

Australia's top run-scorer in the match was Marnus Labuschagne, who amassed 80 runs from 93 deliveries. Ashton Agar also made a significant contribution with 48 runs from 69 deliveries, while opener Travis Head added 33 runs from 28 deliveries. In the bowling department, Josh Hazlewood was exceptional, claiming three wickets in his ten-over spell, and Marcus Stoinis also performed admirably by taking two wickets.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

The upcoming game is scheduled to take place at Bloemfontein's Mangaung Oval, which has hosted a total of 33 ODI matches in the past. Interestingly, teams batting second have had the upper hand, securing victory in 17 of these encounters. In the most recent ODI of this series held at this venue, Australia won the toss and chose to field first, a decision that ultimately led them to victory. Considering these past results, there is a strong likelihood that the team winning the toss in the forthcoming match will opt to field first.

Weather Report

Cricket enthusiasts can expect a delightful day ahead, as the weather forecast indicates clear, sunny skies with absolutely no likelihood of rain. The temperature is anticipated to hover around 32 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Dewald Brevis, Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Keshav Maharaj.

Predicted Playing XI

Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Temba Bavuma (C) Batter Rassie van der Dussen All-rounder Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa's recent performance has been dismal, marked by losses in all three T20 matches against Australia and no signs of improvement in the opening ODI encounter. Even with the advantage of playing on their home turf, they have struggled to contain Australia's dominance.

Australia Player List

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (C) All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Marcus Stoinis All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Ashton Agar Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Josh Hazlewood Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia appears to be a formidable opponent, currently proving challenging to defeat. They have exhibited absolute dominance over South Africa, clinching victories in four consecutive matches across two different formats.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia and South Africa have faced off in One Day International matches a total of 104 times in the past. While their overall head-to-head record is closely matched, Australia currently enjoys a slight advantage due to their latest victory.

ODI Head-to-Head Records

Total - 104

South Africa - 51

Australia - 49

No Result/Abandoned/Tied - 4

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to score more runs than South Africa in the first ten overs

In their recent match against South Africa, Australia showcased a significantly higher scoring rate. During the powerplay overs, South Africa managed to score only 25/1, whereas Australia achieved an impressive 69/4 at the same stage. Despite losing more wickets, Australia posted a considerably superior total, capitalising on the favourable powerplay conditions. This outstanding performance suggests that Australia is likely to replicate their stellar performance in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs Australia Best Batters

Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter

During the first ODI against Australia, Temba Bavuma emerged as the sole prominent contributor from the South African team. As the rest of the batting order faced a collapse, Bavuma opened the innings and remained unbeaten until the end. The South African captain showcased an outstanding performance, amassing an impressive 114 runs from 142 deliveries. As the current leading run-scorer of the tournament, Bavuma is a dependable choice to once again claim the title of the highest run-scorer in the upcoming fixture.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia’s Best Batter

Labuschagne stood out as Australia's leading batsman against South Africa, accumulating a notable 80 runs from 93 deliveries. Presently, he holds the second-highest run tally in the series, trailing only behind Temba Bavuma. Considering Labuschagne's current form and the favourable pitch conditions for lower-order batsmen, it is reasonable to anticipate that he will likely maintain his position as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs Australia Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Rabada delivered an outstanding bowling performance against Australia during the first ODI. Over the course of nine overs, he secured two crucial wickets while conceding just 48 runs, maintaining an impressive economy rate of 5.33. Additionally, he even bowled a maiden over. Considering his exceptional performance in the previous match, there is a strong likelihood that he may once again establish himself as their top-performing bowler in the upcoming game.

Josh Hazlewood to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Josh Hazlewood delivered an outstanding bowling performance against South Africa. Throughout his ten-over spell, he secured three valuable wickets while allowing just 41 runs, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 4.10. Impressively, he also bowled two maiden overs during his spell. Considering his current form and capabilities, Hazlewood is likely to shine once more as Australia's top bowler in the forthcoming fixture.