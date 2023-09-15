SA (South Africa) vs AUS (Australia) Match Prediction SA 61 % Chance of Winning AUS 39 % Bet Now! South Africa and Australia will square off against each other in the 3rd of the five match long ODI series. This fixture is scheduled to be hosted at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST.

South Africa vs Australia Chance of Winning

After allowing Australia to post a massive 392 on the board, South Africa needed to perform exceptionally well in their batting innings to come close to the total. Initially, their chase showed promise, with Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma accumulating 81 runs. However, their scoring rate slowed down, and wickets began to fall rapidly. Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller gave some hope with a strong 58-run partnership for the fifth wicket. However, the situation changed when Klaasen fell short of a half-century, leaving the team at 177-5 in the 27th over. South Africa eventually got bowled out for 269, suffering a significant 123-run defeat. Bavuma has been the most reliable batsman for the home side in this series, and another strong performance from him in the next ODI should not be surprising. However, the lack of runs from Rassie van der Dussen and Aiden Markram is a serious concern. A return to form for Markram would greatly benefit the home side. It's also worth keeping an eye on Klaasen, as he seems to be regaining his dangerous form. South Africa is facing more serious issues as their preferred fast bowlers appeared ineffective and lacked energy against Australia's batsmen. Anrich Nortje suffered from lower-back spasms after bowling just five overs, although he did return to bat. On a positive note, the spinners, Aiden Markram and Tabraiz Shamsi, performed well by maintaining an economy rate of under seven runs per over while completing their allotted overs.

Australia achieved their third-highest ODI total in history and the second-highest against South Africa, securing victory in the second ODI and taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the five-match series. This marks their fifth consecutive win on this tour. When a total of 392 runs is posted on the board after batting first, it puts a team in a favourable position on the path to victory. Such high scores are seldom successfully chased down, and this proved to be the case in the second ODI. David Warner and Marnus Labuschagne formed a formidable partnership, amassing 151 runs for the second wicket and both achieving significant milestones. Warner secured his 20th century in ODI cricket, while Labuschagne secured his second ODI century. Notably, Warner also equaled Sachin Tendulkar's record of five ODI centuries against South Africa, establishing himself as the opener with the most centuries across all three international formats (46). Labuschagne, who was not initially included in South Africa's World Cup squad, has now delivered consecutive match-winning performances. This raises questions about the selectors' decisions, and it will be interesting to see if they reconsider their choices. For the moment, Labuschagne seems fully capable of capitalising on South Africa's bowling. Travis Head is also maintaining his exceptional form on this tour, as evidenced by his aggressive 64 off 36 balls. The opener has an impressive average of 60.86 from his last eight games, making him a solid choice to support. On the bowling front, Adam Zampa delivered an outstanding performance with figures of 4-48, while Sean Abbott also contributed with 2-50 on a batting-friendly pitch. Zampa has consistently demonstrated good line and length, building pressure on batsmen and preventing them from scoring easily. It is likely that Josh Hazlewood, who was rested for this game, will be reintroduced for the third ODI as Australia aims to secure the series.

South Africa’s chance of winning: 61%

Australia’s chance of winning: 39%

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South Africa vs Australia Betting Tips

Temba Bavuma is currently South Africa's leading run-scorer in the ODI series, amassing a total of 160 runs across two games. In the first two matches, Bavuma contributed scores of 114* and 46 runs, both of which surpass our target of 29.5 runs. Therefore, it would be advisable to consider betting on Bavuma to achieve a score exceeding 29.5 runs in the upcoming game.

In each of the first two ODIs, Australia's top run-scorer in the match was Marnus Labuschagne, who posted the totals of 80 & 124 runs respectively. He is the current highest-scorer in the ODI series. He is expected to surpass the 32.5 run mark in the upcoming match as well.

South Africa vs Australia Toss Prediction

Senwes Park, historically known for its batsman-friendly conditions, typically features a flat pitch that offers consistent bounce, making it conducive to stroke play. It generally lacks excessive seam movement, necessitating that bowlers focus on maintaining a good line, length, and variations to be effective. The pitch tends to remain true throughout the day, with spinners potentially finding more assistance in the later stages of the match. Over the years, Senwes Park has been witness to high-scoring ODI encounters. The average first-innings score at this venue is 249, with South Africa's 418-5 against Zimbabwe in 2006 representing the highest total achieved here. The average runs per over on this ground stand at 5.26. Therefore, the team batting first should aim to set a target of approximately 320 runs. In terms of match results, in the 20 ODIs played at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom, the side chasing has emerged victorious in 11 matches, while the team batting first has won on 7 occasions. It is evident that this venue favours the chasing side, making the team winning the toss likely to opt for fielding first.

Weather Report

As per Weather.com, the temperature at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Tuesday is expected to be around 22 degree Celsius and 31% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 18 km/h. The weather in Potchefstroom will be mostly sunny and cooler but pleasant.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tristan Stubbs (wk), David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Sisanda Magala, Dewald Brevis, Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Gerald Coetzee, Lizaad Williams, Keshav Maharaj.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Wicket-keeper Temba Bavuma (c) Batter Rassie van der Dussen All-rounder Aiden Markram All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen Batter David Miller Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa's recent performance has been dismal, marked by losses in all three T20 matches against Australia. They are trailing in the ODI series as well by 2-0. They lost their last game against Australia by 123 runs.

Australia Player List

Matthew Short, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marcus Stoinis, Tim David, Matthew Wade, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Jason Behrendorff, Pat Cummins, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Cameron Green, David Warner, Marnus Labuschagne, Adam Zampa.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role David Warner Batter Travis Head Batter Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Aaron Hardie All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batter Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Tim David Batter

Australia Team Form

Australia appears to be a formidable opponent, currently proving challenging to defeat. They have exhibited absolute dominance over South Africa, clinching victories in five consecutive matches across two different formats.

South Africa vs Australia Head-to-Head Record

Australia and South Africa have faced off in One Day International matches a total of 105 times in the past. While their overall head-to-head record is closely matched, South Africa have an upper hand by a slight margin.

Total Matches Played: 105 matches

South Africa Won: 52 matches

Australia Won: 50 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Tied/ Draw: 3 matches

South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to score more runs than South Africa in the first ten overs

In the initial ten overs of the first two ODIs, South Africa attained scores of 25/1 and 84/1, respectively, while Australia recorded impressive totals of 69/4 and 102/0 during the same phase. On both the occasions, Australia outperformed South Africa in terms of runs scored. Australia capitalised on the advantageous powerplay conditions, resulting in a significantly superior total. This exceptional performance strongly indicates that Australia is well-positioned to replicate their outstanding performance in the forthcoming match.

South Africa vs Australia Best Batters

Temba Bavuma to be South Africa’s Best Batter

With 160 runs in two games, Temba Bavuma is the second highest run-getter in the series. His scores in the first two games read 114* & 46 runs respectively. Bavuma has posted phenomenal numbers in the past against Australia. In ODIs, he has 186 runs in a mere 3 innings at 93.00. As the current leading run-scorer for South Africa in the series, Bavuma is a dependable choice to once again claim the title of the highest run-scorer in the upcoming fixture.

Marnus Labuschagne to be Australia’s Best Batter

Labuschagne has been the standout performer as Australia's leading batsman in both of the first two ODIs against South Africa, scoring an impressive 80 and 124 runs, respectively. With a total of 204 runs in the series, he currently holds the top position in the run-scoring charts. Given Labuschagne's exceptional form, it is reasonable to expect that he will continue to excel as their top batsman in the upcoming match.

South Africa vs Australia Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Rabada showcased remarkable bowling skills in the first two games against Australia, securing two wickets in each match. Given his outstanding performances in the previous matches, it is highly probable that he will once more establish himself as the top-performing bowler for his team in the upcoming game.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Adam Zampa displayed an exceptional bowling performance against South Africa. In his nine-over spell, he claimed four crucial wickets while conceding only 48 runs, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 5.33. Remarkably, he even bowled a maiden over during his spell. Zampa is currently leading the wicket-taking statistics. Given his current form and abilities, it is highly probable that Zampa will once again excel as Australia's top bowler in the upcoming fixture.