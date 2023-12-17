SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 40 % Chance of Winning IND 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR After the competition of the T20I series, South Africa and India will now clash in the first of the three ODIs of the India tour of South Africa 2023/24. The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg will host this affair on December 17. The match is scheduled to begin at 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

India managed to draw the series by 1-1 after winning the last T20I of the series by 106 runs. The game was a one sided affair where India reclaimed their status of the best T20I team in the world. Team India will see many changes in the squad before entering this contest. KL Rahul will lead the young team which sees the likes of Sai Sudarshan, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh in the game.

South Africa will be disappointed after a massive loss in their last game. However, they have a strong squad and will be looking to secure a home win. Aiden Markram will lead the team with not many changes in the squad.

India's chance of winning: 60%

South Africa' chance of winning: 40%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score more sixes (1.80 @Parimatch)

India has been known to produce top notch quality batters in world cricket. There are several big hitters in the team from openers like Yashasvi Jaiswal to finishers like Rinku Singh. They smashed 19 sixes in the three T20I games whereas the Proteas could only gather 11. There is a wide gap when comparing the Indian batters to that of South Africa. The sides collided recently in the ICC World Cup 2023 where IND struck 6 sixes in the game. South Africa were all out for 83 and could not hit a single six in the game. Although the Proteas will be familiar with the conditions at home, that will not stop Indian batters to go for the maximums. Surya Kumar Yadav will be resting in the game but there are several others in the team who will earn you the bonus if you pick this betting tip.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening partnership: India 1.73 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: India 1.73 Bet on Parimatch South Africa’s runs before 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

This ground’s wickets are primarily known for both batters and bowlers’ paradise. The surface generally favoured the batsman and pacer. Batsmen can trust the bounce of the wickets to play their natural shorts to score runs. While the pacer also gets swing and bounce from the surface. The team that wins the toss is going to want to field first. 53.13% of the matches have been won by the team that has chased. Not a huge advantage and suggests that the conditions remain the same for both teams.

Weather Report

We have seen some cloudy weather with rain in Johannesburg in the last couple of days. But the weather will be favourable for a game of cricket on December 17. The temperature will see a high of 28 degree Celsius whereas the skies will remain mostly cloudy.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter David Miller Batter Nandre Burger Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa lost the last T20I by 106 runs. Their bowlers were loose in the last game whereas batters failed miserably in front of the Indian bowlers. They will have to do better in order to avoid the last ODI loss against India in the World Cup.

India Player List

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Tilak Varma Batter KL Rahul (c) Wicket-keeper Rinku Singh Batter Sanju Samson Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India managed to draw the series by 1-1 in the T20I series. They will be expected to start this series with a win in the first game.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed in 91 ODI games before where India has 38 wins whereas South Africa leads the tally with 50 wins.

India Won: 38

South Africa Won: 50

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa did pretty well and beyond what they were expected to in the recent World Cup. However, they also faced a massive defeat against India in the competition. However, that was in India, and in South Africa, the Proteas have a good record against India. In absence of Bavuma, in-form Aiden Markram will take his place. The side should be very much the same as for the World Cup, although Kyle Verreynne has been added to the squad.

India have won 10 of their last 11 ODI fixtures so come into this series in great form. KL Rahul will be leading the team in absence of Rohit Sharma. The team has a mix of young and experienced players namely Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh to bat for the team. As far as their bowling attack goes, the India cricket team doesn’t have their usual suspects in their pace department either, but the likes of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav can make up for it.

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South Africa vs India Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Rassie van der Dussen will be the top batter from South Africa. He has an average of 55.28 in his ODI career but it escalates to 84.33 playing against India. His World Cup campaign was spectacular where he bagged 2 centuries and as many fifties.

Shreyas Iyer to be India’s Best Batter

Shreyas Iyer has an ODI average of 49.59. He is a batter with talent, skill and precision. He averages 52.85 against South Africa. In his last meeting with SA last month, he smashed 77 runs in the game.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Keshav Maharaj has emerged to be one of the priced bowlers of the South African squad. He has picked 2 wickets in the last T20I of the series. In his last meeting with India, he was able to pluck a wicket with only giving off 30 runs in the 10 overs he bowled.

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’s Best Bowler

The surface at Johannesburg is a suitable venue for the spinners. Kuldeep Yadav capitalised the situation in his favour in the last T20I where he picked 5 wickets himself. He was able to pluck 2 SA wickets in his last meeting with them in the ODIs.