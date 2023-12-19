SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 42 % Chance of Winning IND 58 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.727 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.215 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In the second ODI of the India tour of South Africa 2023/24, India and South Africa will clash again in a 50 over match. The game is scheduled to be played at St George's Park, Gqeberha on December 19. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

After the T20I series ended up in a 1-1 draw, India had a fantastic opening game of the ODI series. They managed to win the game very comfortably and took a 1-0 lead in the current ODI series. The team relied upon their ecstatic batting line-up but the bowlers impressed and pulled the game in their favour to register an easy win. Team India dominated the ICC World Cup before coming into this series and should continue to carry on the same form.

South Africa have shown promise with their batting and bowling line-up in the T20I series. However, the team had their back against the wall against India in the current series. After a draw in the T20I series, South Africa had high hopes entering the ODI series. However, things didn't pan out in their favour and lost the fixture by a huge margin. The team will be looking to make amends for the best result in the upcoming fixture.

India's chance of winning: 58%

South Africa' chance of winning: 42%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

South Africa to score under 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

The Proteas are in a tough spot deciding upon their openers since Quinton de Kock retired and Temba Bavuma is absent from the current series. In the two T20I games, SA posted the scores of 42 & 4 runs before 1st dismissal. Reeza Hendricks has fixed his place as an opener in the team currently. But the batting has not been impressive in the ODIs where India dominated over SA completely. In their World Cup clash, SA scored 4 runs before 1st dismissal. The team opened with new openers in the current series. Reeza Hendricks and Tony de Zorzi opened for the team in the first ODI. Hendricks averages at 28.60 in the format whereas that of Zorzi reads as 25.33 with a very little experience in the ODIs. The pair posted 3 runs before Hendricks lost his wicket in the first ODI. India has been merciless with their bowling in the series and will be looking to continue the same.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening partnership: India 1.71 Bet on Parimatch Most match fours: India 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Most match sixes: India 1.91 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

St George's Park is known for offering balanced pitches, allowing batsmen to showcase their strokes and providing opportunities for bowlers. In the recent SA20 series, the average first-innings score across five matches was 164, with the highest total being 210/2 by Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who eventually became champions. Out of the five games, teams chasing targets emerged victorious in three, while teams batting first secured wins twice. Given the venue's nature, winning the toss might lead the captain to choose to bowl first, considering the historical trends and the competitive dynamics of the matches played at St George's Park.

Weather Report

It will be a cold day on Decemeber 19. The temperature will see a high of 23 degree Celsius during the day. Rain is predicted on the match-day. The skies will have cloud cover as well.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter David Miller Batter Nandre Burger Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa lost the first ODI by 8 wickets. It was a terrible batting performance from the team in the first ODI. Bowlers were not impressive either.

India Player List

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Tilak Varma Batter KL Rahul (c) Wicket-keeper Sai Sudarshan Batter Sanju Samson Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India was impeccable in the first ODI. The bowlers did a fantastic job bundling out the home team at a low total.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

The sides have clashed in 92 ODI games before where India has 39 wins whereas South Africa leads the tally with 50 wins.

India Won: 39

South Africa Won: 50

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

In the first ODI, South Africa batted first and they were bowled out for 116. Arshdeep Singh started off very well with the ball. He picked up 2 early wickets and put South Africa on the backfoot and managed to pick another 3 wickets by the end. Wickets then kept falling at regular intervals and South Africa looked completely out of the game. They were eventually bowled out for a paltry 116. Andile Phehlukwayo was the top scorer from South Africa with the score of 33 runs. It was an easy chase for the Indian team as they surpassed the target in the 17th over itself. India lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early on. After his dismissal, Sai Sudarshan and Shreyas Iyer started smashing the bowlers to all parts of ground, scored 55 and 52 runs respectively and took India home with 8 wickets in hand.

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South Africa vs India Top Batters

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Rassie van der Dussen will be the top batter from South Africa. He has an average of 54 in his ODI career but it escalates to 63.25 playing against India. His World Cup campaign was spectacular where he bagged 2 centuries and as many fifties.

Shreyas Iyer to be India’s Best Batter

Shreyas Iyer has an ODI average of 49.64. He was in line with his batting figures as he smashed 52 runs off 45 balls in the last ODI for India. He will be expected to score many runs in the next game as well.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Keshav Maharaj to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Keshav Maharaj has emerged to be one of the priced bowlers of the South African squad. He has picked 2 wickets in the last T20I of the series. In his meeting against India in the World Cup, he was able to pluck a wicket with only giving off 30 runs in the 10 overs he bowled.

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s Best Bowler

The pacers got a lot of help from the surface in the first ODI. Arshdeep Singh exploited the conditions completely and picked 5 wickets in the game. He was the top bowler from his side in that game.