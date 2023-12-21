SA (South Africa) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SA 55 % Chance of Winning IND 45 % Place a bet 1xBet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 100% up to INR 20,000 Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.748 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa and India will meet again in the final ODI of the current India tour of South Africa 2023/24. The game is scheduled to be played at Boland Park, Paarl on December 21. The match will begin at 4:30 PM IST.

South Africa vs India Chance of Winning

After a draw in the T20I series, India and South Africa are tied at 1-1 in the ODI series after two games. The winner of the next game will win the ODI series and move into the Test series looking confident.

India made a fantastic start to the series with a win but they looked a bit off their usual form in the second ODI of the series. The batters were unable to score many runs in the previous game due to the fiery Proteas bowling order. However, India will look to make a comeback in the next game with a squad of their calibre.

South Africa bounced back in the second ODI with a terrific feat in their bowling unit. Their bowlers were able to pick quick wickets in the game. With a bit of hiccup from two batters, South Africa were able to carry momentum while bundling out the lower order batters quickly for a low and an easy target in the game. The series is tied at 1-1 and the team will be keen to display a taste of the dominant win ratio against India in the 50-over format.

India's chance of winning: 45%

South Africa' chance of winning: 55%

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South Africa vs India Betting Tips

India to score under 31.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85 @Parimatch)

India have introduced a fresh lot in their ODI series. Sai Sudarshan and Ruturaj Gaikwad have been given the responsibility to open for the team in the series. Sai Sudarshan batted incredibly in both the games but it was Gaikwad who seemed a bit off in the two games. Gaikwad lost his wicket the earliest in both the games and scored 5 & 4 runs in those outings. The duo together posted 23 & 4 runs before the first team dismissal. This poses a reason to worry for the team management. Both the batters are inexperienced in the format and are more likely to lose their wicket early in the third ODI as well. Nandre Burger and Beuran Hendricks have been pretty impressive with the ball and troubled the Indian batters in the early overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest Opening partnership: India 1.8 Bet on 1xBet Most match fours: India 1.75 Bet on 1xBet Most match sixes: India 2.00 Bet on 1xBet

South Africa vs India Toss Prediction

There has been no clear advantage to either bowling or batting first on this ground. However, considering the strengths of both sides, we reckon bowling first will be the right way to go. It will allow the consistent wicket-takers in both teams to put pressure on the opposition and gain the upper hand in the match.

Weather Report

The weather will be perfect for a good match of cricket. The temperature will see a high of 34 degree Celsius. The skies will be sunny and there is no prediction of rain on December 21.

South Africa Player List

Aiden Markram (c), Ottniel Baartman, Nandre Burger, Tony de Zorzi, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Mihlali Mpongwana, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Lizaad Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Reeza Hendricks Batter Heinrich Klaasen Wicket-keeper Rassie van der Dussen Batter Aiden Markram (C) Batter Tony de Zorzi Batter David Miller Batter Nandre Burger Bowler Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Lizaad Williams Bowler Beuran Hendricks Bowler Keshav Maharaj Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa made necessary changes in their squad and introduced a fierce bowling line-up that worked in their favour in the last game as they bundled out India at 211. Their batters also did very well chasing.

India Player List

Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mukesh Kumar, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Deepak Chahar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Tilak Varma, Rajat Patidar, Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (c)(wk), Sanju Samson (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Ruturaj Gaikwad Batter Rinku Singh Batter Tilak Varma Batter KL Rahul (c) Wicket-keeper Sai Sudarshan Batter Sanju Samson Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Avesh Khan Bowler Mukesh Kumar Bowler

India Team Form

India could not keep up the lead in the series. Their batters failed miserably in the last game but the real disappointment was their bowlers who looked ineffective against the Proteas batting. The team has incredible talent and will look to make full use of that.

South Africa vs India Head-to-Head Record

The sides have collided 93 times where South Africa managed to win 51 times whereas India won 39 games. 3 of those fixtures did not yield any result.

India Won: 39

South Africa Won: 51

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

South Africa vs India Betting Odds

South Africa won the toss and chose to field first. India did not have a good batting innings as they kept losing wickets throughout the game. Sai Sudarshan (62) & KL Rahul (56) were the top scorers from the side that eventually posted 211 as their total. Nandre Burger was the best Proteas bowler and managed to pick 3 wickets in the game. Reeza Hendricks(52) and Tony de Zorzi (119*) led an opening partnership of 130 runs and gave their team the perfect start for a comfortable win. SA won the game by 8 wickets and 45 balls remaining.

The final ODI will decide the winner for the current series.

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South Africa vs India Top Batters

Tony de Zorzi to be South Africa’s Best Batter

Tony de Zorzi averages 65.00 in his very short ODI career so far. He was fantastic in the last game scoring an unbeaten 119 off 122 and led his team through the finish line. He will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Sai Sudarshan to be India’s Best Batter

Sai Sudarshan made his ODI debut in the current series. He was instrumental in both the ODIs so far and secured impressive scores in those games. He scored 55* & 62 runs in the two games. He will be expected to bat similarly in the upcoming fixture.

South Africa vs India Top Bowlers

Nandre Burger to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Nandre Burger made his ODI debut in the current series against India. He could not pick any wicket in the first ODI but impressed everyone with his economical yet lethal bowling performance in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 30 runs and had an economy of 3.00 in the game.

Arshdeep Singh to be India’s Best Bowler

Arshdeep Singh picked 5 wickets in the first ODI and was the player of the match. India could not do well with their bowling in their last game. However, out of the 2 wickets they plucked, one belonged to Arshdeep Singh. He sent Reeza Hendricks back to the dugout.