SA (South Africa) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Predictions SA 70 % Chance of Winning NED 30 % Bet Now! South Africa will lock horns with the Netherlands in a must-win series to keep their hopes alive of qualifying automatically for the Cricket World Cup later this year. South Africa is having a tough time with form and has been very inconsistent. Their shock elimination to the Netherlands in the T20 World Cup last year raised a lot of eyebrows concerning where South African cricket is heading. The Proteas have to win both ODIs to stay in contention for automatic qualification. A single loss to the Netherlands would put South Africa into the World Cup Qualification tournament in Zimbabwe in June. Only two teams can qualify from there on for the World Cup which is to be held in India later this year making the odds for South Africa much more difficult. The Proteas however have named their strongest squad to get the job done. The return of pacers Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada will give South Africa a major boost in their bowling department. Aiden Markram has also been in good touch with the bat. South Africa will want to start on the front foot and the return of their crucial players in Rabada and Nortje should be decisive. The Netherlands came into this game with a few key players missing. Colin Ackermann who was a man of the match the last time the Dutch beat the Proteas is out due to English County commitments. Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede will also be playing County cricket in England. Logan Van Beek is playing his cricket in New Zealand and Roelof Van der Merwe withdrew from the squad. The Netherlands do still have quite some firepower in their ranks in the likes of Max O’Dowd and Tom Cooper. Fred Klassen and Paul van Meekeren will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to do well with the ball. It will be a tall order for the Netherlands to climb with South Africa looking favourites to clinch the series. Any other result other than a 2-0 Proteas win will be a major upset.

South Africa vs the Netherlands Chance of Winning

South Africa comes into this tie as sheer favourites to win. Though the Proteas were defeated by the Dutch in last year's T20 World Cup it is now comfortable to say that it was a one-off. The Dutch were comfortably beaten by Zimbabwe before this and South Africa is certainly a bigger mountain to scale. Even a 1-1 draw would be a massive victory for the Oranje and a massive upset for the Proteas. South Africa came into this series with a disappointing performance against West Indies. The Proteas were held to a 1-1 series draw in their ODIs and were beaten 2-1 in the T20 series. The return of Rabada and Nortje will bring back the destructive capabilities with the new ball.

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South Africa vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

South Africa notched up the highest score seen at Willowmoore Park in 2010 in which they blasted Zimbabwe off the park to score 399/6

If the South African team bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 260-270 runs as they have a good record on this pitch.

The Netherlands is expected to score around 165-175 runs if they decide to bat first. The Dutch are missing some of their key batsmen which could make them struggle

Final Prediction: South Africa to win the match.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Willowmoore Park is an excellent track for the batsmen yet it certainly provides a good deal of assistance to the seam bowlers. The Proteas have a fantastic record on this track and would look to bat first and set up a high score for the Netherlands to chase. The Netherlands could find it difficult to adjust to these conditions as a lot of teams have played directly into South Africa's hands.

Weather Report

The weather at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium looks set to be graced by the rain Gods. We could see a limited over-game as there is a 70% chance of rain predicted by the weather forecasts. It is going to be a cold one temperature-wise as the recorded high is 19°C and the low is 12°C. The wind speed is 21 km/h which could assist the seamers. Both teams would want to win the toss and make their decisions and strategies concerning a limited over-match.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Quinton de Kock (wk) Batter Rassie Van Der Dussen Batter Temba Bavuma (c) Batter Aiden Markram All-rounder David Miller Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Wayne Parnell All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Lungi Ngidi Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

Having drawn the ODI and losing the T20 series against West Indies, the Proteas do not look in the best of form but we expect them to bounce back against the Netherlands.

Netherlands Player List

Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh.

The Netherlands Predicted to play 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Vikramjit Singh Batter Max O’Dowd Batter Musa Ahmed Batter Wesley Baressi Batter Vivian Kingma Batter Scott Edwards (c, wk) All-rounder Teja Nidamanuru All-rounder Shariz Ahmed All-rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Paul van Meekeren Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands came into this fixture on the back of an ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe. They also lost their warm-up game to an invitational side put up by South Africa

South Africa vs Netherlands Betting Odds

The odds in favour of the South African national team winning the match are 1.04 whereas the odds in favour of the Netherlands winning the match are a massive high of 15.00. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, player’s records, pitch, and other factors.

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Batters

Aiden Markram is one of the batsmen who will look to add more runs to his tally after starting this season strong. With Temba Bavuma back in the team, Markram would no longer need to focus on captaincy which could further help in his batting. Markram is South Africa’s clutch player who has experience in all formats. Markram has been steady for the Proteas as he can change and reverse gears based on the situation his team is in.

Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 3.32

Max O’Dowd will certainly be the one to look at when the Netherlands takes the crease. The Auckland-born batter had a decent series at Zimbabwe at the top and will look to give his team a platform to build on. Oâ€™Dowd is a well-rounded batsman who can pace his innings well. The batsman will however need to be at his utmost best against the likes of Rabada and Nortje.

Top Batter Bets for Max O’Dowd - 4.5

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers

Anrich Nortje's return to the South African team is a major boost. Nortje is one of the world’s most lethal pacers who bowls over 150 with an excellent line and length. Nortje has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to provide breakthroughs at the top.

Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 3.24

Paul Van Meekren will be the bowler to watch out for once South Africa and the Netherlands take the stage. With Colin Ackermann not available for this series all the pressure would come to the likes of Van Meekren and Klassen. Van Meekren had a decent tour in Zimbabwe notching up 4 wickets. The Dutch seamer will have to make the most use of the conditions at the Sahara Stadium as the track has a lot to give for seamers.

Top Bowler Bets for Paul Van Meekren - 5.5