SA (South Africa) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Predictions
SA
70%
Chance of Winning
NED
30%
National teams
Willowmoore Park
The Netherlands came into this game with a few key players missing. Colin Ackermann who was a man of the match the last time the Dutch beat the Proteas is out due to English County commitments. Brandon Glover and Bas de Leede will also be playing County cricket in England. Logan Van Beek is playing his cricket in New Zealand and Roelof Van der Merwe withdrew from the squad. The Netherlands do still have quite some firepower in their ranks in the likes of Max O’Dowd and Tom Cooper. Fred Klassen and Paul van Meekeren will have a lot of pressure on their shoulders to do well with the ball. It will be a tall order for the Netherlands to climb with South Africa looking favourites to clinch the series. Any other result other than a 2-0 Proteas win will be a major upset.
Facts
- The Netherlands came into this series on the back of a 2-1 ODI series loss to Zimbabwe. The Dutch also failed to beat a South African invitational team in a warm-up game which was held in Pretoria on Sunday.
- Even if South Africa wins the series two-nil they won’t be assured an automatic spot into the World Cup. Ireland still has a chance of pipping the Proteas, however, they will also need to do the unthinkable and beat Bangladesh 3-0 when the two sides square off in May.
- South Africa will have to be careful with their over-rate timings. The Proteas have already been charged with two-over rate penalties. Another over-rate penalty will quash South Africa's chances of automatic qualification.
- South Africa will don their pick ODI strips for this series in support of breast cancer awareness. This would mark the 11th year of the Proteas’ support for breast cancer.
- The Netherlands does not have a chance to qualify directly for the World Cup and they will take part in the World Cup Qualifiers to be held in Zimbabwe. The Dutch are also now bound to return to the Associate's competition after the idea of the Super League was scrapped.
South Africa vs the Netherlands Chance of Winning
South Africa comes into this tie as sheer favourites to win. Though the Proteas were defeated by the Dutch in last year's T20 World Cup it is now comfortable to say that it was a one-off. The Dutch were comfortably beaten by Zimbabwe before this and South Africa is certainly a bigger mountain to scale. Even a 1-1 draw would be a massive victory for the Oranje and a massive upset for the Proteas. South Africa came into this series with a disappointing performance against West Indies. The Proteas were held to a 1-1 series draw in their ODIs and were beaten 2-1 in the T20 series. The return of Rabada and Nortje will bring back the destructive capabilities with the new ball.
South Africa vs Netherlands Predictions and Betting Tips 2023
South Africa notched up the highest score seen at Willowmoore Park in 2010 in which they blasted Zimbabwe off the park to score 399/6
If the South African team bats first, the first innings score is expected to be around 260-270 runs as they have a good record on this pitch.
The Netherlands is expected to score around 165-175 runs if they decide to bat first. The Dutch are missing some of their key batsmen which could make them struggle
Final Prediction: South Africa to win the match.
South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction
Willowmoore Park is an excellent track for the batsmen yet it certainly provides a good deal of assistance to the seam bowlers. The Proteas have a fantastic record on this track and would look to bat first and set up a high score for the Netherlands to chase. The Netherlands could find it difficult to adjust to these conditions as a lot of teams have played directly into South Africa's hands.
Weather Report
The weather at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium looks set to be graced by the rain Gods. We could see a limited over-game as there is a 70% chance of rain predicted by the weather forecasts. It is going to be a cold one temperature-wise as the recorded high is 19°C and the low is 12°C. The wind speed is 21 km/h which could assist the seamers. Both teams would want to win the toss and make their decisions and strategies concerning a limited over-match.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (capt), Quinton de Kock, Bjorn Fortuin, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen
South Africa Predicted Playing 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Quinton de Kock (wk)
|
Batter
|
Rassie Van Der Dussen
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma (c)
|
Batter
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Wayne Parnell
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
|
Anrich Nortje
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
Having drawn the ODI and losing the T20 series against West Indies, the Proteas do not look in the best of form but we expect them to bounce back against the Netherlands.
Netherlands Player List
Scott Edwards (capt, wk), Musa Ahmad, Shariz Ahmad, Wesley Barresi, Tom Cooper, Aryan Dutt, Vivian Kingma, Fred Klaassen, Ryan Klein, Paul van Meekeren, Teja Nidamanuru, Max O'Dowd, Vikramjit Singh.
The Netherlands Predicted to play 11
|
PLAYER NAME
|
ROLE
|
Vikramjit Singh
|
Batter
|
Max O’Dowd
|
Batter
|
Musa Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Wesley Baressi
|
Batter
|
Vivian Kingma
|
Batter
|
Scott Edwards (c, wk)
|
All-rounder
|
Teja Nidamanuru
|
All-rounder
|
Shariz Ahmed
|
All-rounder
|
Aryan Dutt
|
Bowler
|
Paul van Meekeren
|
Bowler
|
Fred Klaassen
|
Bowler
Netherlands Team Form
The Netherlands came into this fixture on the back of an ODI series defeat to Zimbabwe. They also lost their warm-up game to an invitational side put up by South Africa
South Africa vs Netherlands Betting Odds
The odds in favour of the South African national team winning the match are 1.04 whereas the odds in favour of the Netherlands winning the match are a massive high of 15.00. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, player’s records, pitch, and other factors.
South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Batters
Aiden Markram is one of the batsmen who will look to add more runs to his tally after starting this season strong. With Temba Bavuma back in the team, Markram would no longer need to focus on captaincy which could further help in his batting. Markram is South Africa’s clutch player who has experience in all formats. Markram has been steady for the Proteas as he can change and reverse gears based on the situation his team is in.
Top Batter Bets for Aiden Markram - 3.32
Max O’Dowd will certainly be the one to look at when the Netherlands takes the crease. The Auckland-born batter had a decent series at Zimbabwe at the top and will look to give his team a platform to build on. Oâ€™Dowd is a well-rounded batsman who can pace his innings well. The batsman will however need to be at his utmost best against the likes of Rabada and Nortje.
Top Batter Bets for Max O’Dowd - 4.5
South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Bowlers
Anrich Nortje's return to the South African team is a major boost. Nortje is one of the world’s most lethal pacers who bowls over 150 with an excellent line and length. Nortje has been in terrific form in the past years and is expected to provide breakthroughs at the top.
Top Bowler Bets for Anrich Nortje - 3.24
Paul Van Meekren will be the bowler to watch out for once South Africa and the Netherlands take the stage. With Colin Ackermann not available for this series all the pressure would come to the likes of Van Meekren and Klassen. Van Meekren had a decent tour in Zimbabwe notching up 4 wickets. The Dutch seamer will have to make the most use of the conditions at the Sahara Stadium as the track has a lot to give for seamers.
Top Bowler Bets for Paul Van Meekren - 5.5
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: South Africa
Considering all the factors, we predict the South African team to bounce back from their below-par performances against the West Indies. The Proteas now look like a stronger unit with the return of Rabada and Nortje. The Netherlands missing some key players makes it an even more of tougher job for them to accomplish hence we predict that South Africa should comfortably defeat the Netherlands if rain doesn't spoilsport.Bet Now!