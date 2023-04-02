SA (South Africa) vs NED (Netherlands) Match Prediction SA 90 % Chance of Winning NED 10 % Bet Now! Netherlands toured South Africa in late November 2021 for a 3 match ODI series. First match of the series was washed out by the rain and after that the tour had been called off due to new covid variant in South Africa. These postponed two matches have been rescheduled for 31st March and 2 April 2023. In the second ODI hosts won the toss and invited visitors to bat first. Netherlands just bowled out at 189 runs in 46.1 overs. Remarkably disappointing performance by the Dutch batsmen at Willowmoore Park, Benomi. Opener Vikramjeet Singh (45 of 53 balls) and in middle order Teja NidaManuru (48 of 71 Balls) played some good innings. Rest of the players failed to move the scoreboard to take the team to a respectable total. South Africa achieved the target in just 30 overs with the help of the brilliant inning of Skipper Temba Bavuma who smashed 90 runs in just 79 balls.

South Africa vs Netherlands Chance of winning

It looks like a one sided encounter where South Africa has 90% chances of victory, on the other hand the Dutch team has only 10% of winning possibilities. South Africa has been a formidable opponent at their home, They got an easy victory in the 2nd ODI. We are not expecting a close encounter but a single sided match in favor of South Africa.

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South Africa vs Netherlands Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After defeating the West Indies in two matches and cruising Netherlands by 8 wickets in the last match, South Africa would be hoping to secure their position directly in this year's ICC World Cup by recording another win against the visitors. We anticipate a 2-0 whitewash of the Netherlands. Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi are some of picks from the home side whereas Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Shariz Ahmed are reliable players from the Dutch squad.

South Africa vs Netherlands Match Toss Prediction

The Wanderers Stadium's pitch unquestionably favours batting. On this course, spinners might experience the unexpected turn and bounce while pacers can be hammered around for runs. Both teams will like to ball first after winning the toss and chase the score because of the fast outfield at Johannesburg.

Weather Report

The temperature will be approximately 23 degrees, and the humidity may reach a maximum of 48%. It's expected to be good weather conditions as far as the game of cricket has been concerned.

South Africa Player List

No injury news and the team would like to play with the same XI that played the last match.

South Africa Probable Playing XI

Player Role Teemba Bavuma (c) Batsman Quinton de Kock (WK) Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Aiden Markram All Rounder David Miller Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Batsman Marco Jansen All Rounder Sisanda Magala All Rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa squad for the ODI series:Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, Reeza Hendricks, Sisanda Magala, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa Team Form

The South African team is in outstanding form as they defeated the duchess brutally in the previous encounter. Captain Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Sisanda Mangala and Tabraiz Shamsi have been fantastic. Now they have their eyes on securing their place in the ICC Cricket World Cup.

Netherlands Player List

Netherlands Probable Playing XI

Player Role Scott Edwards (c & wk) Batsman Vikramjit Singh Batsman Max O'Dowd Batsman Musa Ahmed Batsman Wesley Barresi Batsman Teja Nidamanuru Batsman Shariz Ahmad All Rounder Aryan Dutt Bowler Ryan Klein All Rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Fred Klaassen Bowler

Netherlandssquad for the ODI series:Scott Edwards (c & wk), Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Musa Ahmed, Tom Cooper, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren, Fred Klaassen, Roelof van der Merwe, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein

Netherlands Team Form

The Netherlands team has been out of form for a long period of time. Although they defeated South Africa in the T20 World Cup in a 50 overs format, the team has always failed to combat the opposite side. In 20 ODIs they overall played, They had the upper hand in just 2 ODI matches. The brutal defeat they faced in the last match was also a disappointing one.

South Africa vs Netherlands Head to Head

In 5 One-Day Internationals, the South African squad has faced the Netherlands and has always won. Netherlands is in search of their first victory against the South Africa

Total ODI Matches played - 5

South Africa won - 5

Netherlands won - 0

South Africa vs Netherlands Betting odds

After achieving a resounding and lopsided victory in Benomi ground, the oddsmakers have overwhelmingly favoured the home team. For the third ODI, South Africa have a 90% victory percentage compared to Netherlands' 10%. Home team has winning odds of 1.02 whereas visitors have a high odds of 19.00.

South Africa to win @ 1.02

Netherlands to win @ 19.00

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Batsmen

For South Africa, Captain Temba Bavuma is in amazing form, who has scored more than 400 runs from his last 6 matches. In the previous encounter he smashed unbeaten 90 runs on 79 balls. Markram and Quinton de Kock are capable of crushing the Dutch bowling attack. Markram also scored 51 runs in the previous match.

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, and Teja Nidamanuru are reliable batsmen from the Netherlands point of view. Vikramjit Singh and Teja Nidamanuru scored 45 and 48 runs, respectively at Benomi.

South Africa vs Netherlands Top Team Bowler

In the absence of Lungi Ngidi, bowlers like Magala (3/37), Shamsi (3/25), and Nortje (2/24) did a fantastic job for the team. Netherlands batting attack failed to score runs against these three.

Bowling department of the Dutch team had a disappointing series. Team expects some breakthroughs from Shariz Ahmad, Aryan Dutt and Fred Klaassen.