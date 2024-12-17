Facts: Pakistan’s Saim Ayub was the top batter of the T20I series with 129 runs in two innings.

Reeza Hendricks, South Africa’s opener, was the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 125 runs in two innings.

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction

South Africa and Pakistan are poised to begin their One Day International series as part of the latter’s tour of South Africa, meeting on December 17, 2024. Their match is going to be held at Boland Park, Paarl, at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

South Africa bested Pakistan right from the start of the tour with a victory in the first T20I game. After batting first and scoring 183 runs in the first innings, the home team had a par total on the board to defend. David Miller’s 82 was the best knock of the innings, followed by George Linde’s 48. Pakistan’s batters made a mess of their chase despite nearing the target towards the end. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with 74 and remained the only impactful player in the match. With no support from the rest, Pakistan were restricted to 172 by the end of 20 overs which handed South Africa victory by just 11 runs.

The second time around, Pakistan’s batting improved drastically and they secured an impressive total of 206 while batting first. Saim Ayub’s unbeaten 98 was, naturally, the top score of the innings while Babar Azam and Irfan Khan scored 31 and 30 runs, respectively. Despite this, their bowlers failed to defend the target against South Africa who went hammer and tongs in their chase. Opener Reeza Hendricks was in rare form and achieved his first ever T20I century with 117 runs. With the help of Rassie van der Dussen’s 66 not out, South Africa made it over the line with seven wickets in hand.

South Africa chance of winning - 63%

Pakistan chance of winning - 37%

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South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips

South Africa to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In the two-match test series that South Africa played against Pakistan, Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi did quite well for the first wicket with totals of 0, 55, 14 and 47 runs. Moreover, in South Africa’s last ODI series against Ireland, Ryan Rickelton opened with three different players but the team’s first partnership soared regardless with scores of 4, 68* and 31 runs before the first dismissal. Even though the openers struggled a tad against Pakistan in the T20I series, the bookmakers are confident they will return much stronger in the first ODI game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Opening Partnership Over 26.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Boland Park has hosted 21 ODI matches to date and the record between the teams batting first and second is tied with ten wins apiece. The average first innings score of 237 is slightly low but chasing becomes a difficult prospect over the course of the match, making batting first the favorable option in the next fixture.

Weather Report

Cloudy conditions are predicted at Paarl but the chance of rainfall is as low as 10%, and the temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickelton Wicket-keeper Aiden Markram All-rounder David Miller Batter Tristan Stubbs Batter Temba Bavuma (C) Batter Heinrich Klaasen Batter Marco Jansen All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa were on the money in terms of batting and bowling in the T20I series. Their squad was balanced and everyone did their part perfectly to achieve a flawless outcome.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Kamran Ghulam All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Irfan Khan Batter Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan’s batters and bowlers had virtually no coordination in the previous series which led to two terrible, and preventable, results.

South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan lead their head-to-head tally against South Africa with three victories in the last five matches.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa - 2

Pakistan - 3

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan @ 1.78 (Parimatch)

Pakistan’s openers managed to score 16 runs in both the T20I games against South Africa before the first dismissal, where Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub outperformed the host’s openers both times. Reeza Hendricks was a recurring opener for South Africa but he opened alongside Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton in the series. Their opening scores of 6 and 1 in the last two matches were highly underwhelming but the bookmakers expect them to do significantly better in the upcoming match, especially since the first wicket has enough firepower to put on a competitive total.

South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction Odi Boland Park, Paarl South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.58 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.608 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.35 Bet Now!‌

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters

David Miller to be South Africa’s Best Batter

David Miller was largely responsible for South Africa’s first victory in the T20I series against Pakistan where he single handedly notched up 82 runs. He has a prolific ODI career so far spanning 149 innings, and he has garnered a total of 4458 runs with an average of 42.05. With eight centuries and 24 half-centuries, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Saim Ayub emerged as Pakistan’s top batter in the T20I series against South Africa with 129 runs in two innings. He was also the team’s leading run-getter in their previous ODI series against Zimbabwe, wherein he secured 155 runs in three innings and an average of 77.50, making him the top choice for the next game as well.

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Kagiso Rabada has been a crucial bowler for South Africa and he has a total of 157 wickets in 99 ODI innings. He also has a great bowling average of 27.77 in his ODI career so far. Although he was far from the top in the test series against Sri Lanka where he took six wickets in four innings, he is relied upon to bounce back and come good in the next match.

Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Abrar Ahmed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the T20I series against South Africa where he took three wickets in two innings. In the last ODI series against Zimbabwe, he was the top bowler for the team with six wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 13.00. Based on his form, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.

Our Prediction Favorites to win South Africa South Africa to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)

Pakistan to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch) South Africa sealed the series victory after the first two games and they were quite lucky to do so since the last match was abandoned due to a washout. They were dominant from the beginning and made no mistake along the way. They managed to level their head-to-head record against Pakistan in the T20I format and the bookmakers are convinced that they will retain their superior form going into the next fixture. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





