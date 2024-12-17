South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
SA
63%
Chance of Winning
PAK
37%
Odi
Boland Park
Facts:
- Pakistan’s Saim Ayub was the top batter of the T20I series with 129 runs in two innings.
- Reeza Hendricks, South Africa’s opener, was the second highest run scorer of the tournament with 125 runs in two innings.
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
South Africa and Pakistan are poised to begin their One Day International series as part of the latter’s tour of South Africa, meeting on December 17, 2024. Their match is going to be held at Boland Park, Paarl, at 5:30 P.M IST.
South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning
South Africa bested Pakistan right from the start of the tour with a victory in the first T20I game. After batting first and scoring 183 runs in the first innings, the home team had a par total on the board to defend. David Miller’s 82 was the best knock of the innings, followed by George Linde’s 48. Pakistan’s batters made a mess of their chase despite nearing the target towards the end. Skipper Mohammad Rizwan led from the front with 74 and remained the only impactful player in the match. With no support from the rest, Pakistan were restricted to 172 by the end of 20 overs which handed South Africa victory by just 11 runs.
The second time around, Pakistan’s batting improved drastically and they secured an impressive total of 206 while batting first. Saim Ayub’s unbeaten 98 was, naturally, the top score of the innings while Babar Azam and Irfan Khan scored 31 and 30 runs, respectively. Despite this, their bowlers failed to defend the target against South Africa who went hammer and tongs in their chase. Opener Reeza Hendricks was in rare form and achieved his first ever T20I century with 117 runs. With the help of Rassie van der Dussen’s 66 not out, South Africa made it over the line with seven wickets in hand.
- South Africa chance of winning - 63%
- Pakistan chance of winning - 37%
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips
South Africa to score over 26.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
In the two-match test series that South Africa played against Pakistan, Aiden Markram and Tony de Zorzi did quite well for the first wicket with totals of 0, 55, 14 and 47 runs. Moreover, in South Africa’s last ODI series against Ireland, Ryan Rickelton opened with three different players but the team’s first partnership soared regardless with scores of 4, 68* and 31 runs before the first dismissal. Even though the openers struggled a tad against Pakistan in the T20I series, the bookmakers are confident they will return much stronger in the first ODI game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Opening Partnership Over 26.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa
South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction
Boland Park has hosted 21 ODI matches to date and the record between the teams batting first and second is tied with ten wins apiece. The average first innings score of 237 is slightly low but chasing becomes a difficult prospect over the course of the match, making batting first the favorable option in the next fixture.
Weather Report
Cloudy conditions are predicted at Paarl but the chance of rainfall is as low as 10%, and the temperature is expected to touch 23 degrees Celsius.
South Africa Player List
Temba Bavuma (c), David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Ryan Rickelton, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Aiden Markram
|
All-rounder
|
David Miller
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma (C)
|
Batter
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Tabraiz Shamsi
|
Bowler
|
Ottneil Baartman
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa were on the money in terms of batting and bowling in the T20I series. Their squad was balanced and everyone did their part perfectly to achieve a flawless outcome.
Pakistan Player List
Mohammad Rizwan (c), Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Abdullah Shafique
|
Batter
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Kamran Ghulam
|
All-rounder
|
Mohammad Rizwan (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Salman Agha
|
All-rounder
|
Tayyab Tahir
|
Batter
|
Irfan Khan
|
Batter
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Abrar Ahmed
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan’s batters and bowlers had virtually no coordination in the previous series which led to two terrible, and preventable, results.
South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head
Pakistan lead their head-to-head tally against South Africa with three victories in the last five matches.
Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches
South Africa - 2
Pakistan - 3
South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds
South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
Pakistan’s openers managed to score 16 runs in both the T20I games against South Africa before the first dismissal, where Mohammad Rizwan and Saim Ayub outperformed the host’s openers both times. Reeza Hendricks was a recurring opener for South Africa but he opened alongside Rassie van der Dussen and Ryan Rickelton in the series. Their opening scores of 6 and 1 in the last two matches were highly underwhelming but the bookmakers expect them to do significantly better in the upcoming match, especially since the first wicket has enough firepower to put on a competitive total.
South Africa vs Pakistan Match Prediction
Odi
Boland Park, Paarl
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters
David Miller to be South Africa’s Best Batter
David Miller was largely responsible for South Africa’s first victory in the T20I series against Pakistan where he single handedly notched up 82 runs. He has a prolific ODI career so far spanning 149 innings, and he has garnered a total of 4458 runs with an average of 42.05. With eight centuries and 24 half-centuries, he is the top pick to be their standout batter.
Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
Saim Ayub emerged as Pakistan’s top batter in the T20I series against South Africa with 129 runs in two innings. He was also the team’s leading run-getter in their previous ODI series against Zimbabwe, wherein he secured 155 runs in three innings and an average of 77.50, making him the top choice for the next game as well.
South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’s Best Bowler
Kagiso Rabada has been a crucial bowler for South Africa and he has a total of 157 wickets in 99 ODI innings. He also has a great bowling average of 27.77 in his ODI career so far. Although he was far from the top in the test series against Sri Lanka where he took six wickets in four innings, he is relied upon to bounce back and come good in the next match.
Abrar Ahmed to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Abrar Ahmed was the joint highest wicket-taker for Pakistan in the T20I series against South Africa where he took three wickets in two innings. In the last ODI series against Zimbabwe, he was the top bowler for the team with six wickets in two innings and an excellent average of 13.00. Based on his form, he is expected to be their premier bowler in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa
- South Africa to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 2.38 (Parimatch)
Parimatch