South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! First Match of the ODI series was washed by the rain without a toss. Not a single ball has been thrown that day. Now both the teams will face each other in the 2nd ODi at the same venue Buffalo Park, East London, South Africa. South Africa have decimated West Indies with 2-0 in the recent test series at their home soil now both the teams are ready to clash in 3 ODIs and as some T20s. The Test series was a disappointing one for the visitors as they lost the first test with 87 runs and second test with 284 runs. Aiden Markram, who scored 276 runs for South Africa during the series, was their best batsman, and Kagiso Rabada, who took 12 wickets, was the best bowler for the home team in the test series. For the Caribbean team Jermaine Blackwood scored the highest 126 runs and Alzarri Joseph picked 12 wickets. Teemba Bavuma will lead the South African side on the other hand Shai Hope will lead the West Indies Squad instead of Kraigg Brathwaite.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of winning

South Africa is very dominating at their home ground, so It won’t be easy for the Caribbean team to face South Africa at their home pitches. To Tackle the South Africa, West Indies Will rely on players like Nicholas Pooran and Alzarri Joseph. Local conditions, home pitches and players like Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi are some positive aspects for the home team that have a 76% winning chances.

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South Africa vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We predict a 2-1 series victory for South Africa in this ODI series. Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph, Shamarh Brooks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Quinton de Kock and Lungi Ngidi are some good choices for putting in some money.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

This Buffalo Park pitch has always been fairly flat, and the boundaries are a little bit smaller than other grounds, thus batting is definitely preferred there. It will undoubtedly be another high scoring contest, with big totals of around 280+ runs.

Weather Report

18th March will be a cloudy day at Buffalo Park, East London. Temperature is expected to be around 26 degree celsius where humidity will take test for players as it will be 76%. In these cloudy conditions there are 25% rain chances.

South Africa Player List

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder and spinner Keshav Maharaj are both unavailable for ODI series due to injury. Tabraiz Shamsi and Wayne Parnell will take their places.

South Africa Probable Playing XI

Player Role Teemba Bavuma (c) Batsman Quinton de Kock (WK) Batsman Reeza Hendricks Batsman Tabraiz Shamsi Batsman Bjorn Fortuin Batsman Anrich Nortje Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Andile Phehlukwayo All Rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Tristan Stubbs Bowler Wiaan Mulder Bowler

South Africa squad for the ODI series:Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton

South Africa Team Form

The South African team is in amazing form and beat West Indies 2-0 in the recent test series. Players like Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen are in outstanding touch.

West Indies Player List

Nkrumath Bonner is not available in this series. Alick Athanaze may replace him. Team management may decide to include Gudakesh Motie instead of Kemar Roach.

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (c) Batsman Nicholas Pooran (wk) Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Brandon King Batsman Akeal Hosein All Rounder Alzarri Joseph Batsman Rovmann Powell Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Kyle Mayers All Rounder Roston Chase Bowler Shannon Gabriel Bowler

West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Shannon Gabriel

West Indies Team Form

Team was looking good against Zimbabwe but they had a tough time at the South Africa tour and a clean sweep will surely disappoint them before commencing the ODI series.

South Africa vs West Indies Head to Head

In the head-to-head Test statistics, South Africa leads the West Indies. South Africa has the upper hand in 44 of the 63 head-to-head ODIs played thus far, while the West Indies have won just 15. One match was a tie and 3 matches ended with no result.

Total ODI Matches played - 63

South Africa won - 44

West Indies won - 15

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

South Africa vs West Indies Betting odds

It is quite tough to beat South Africa at their home ground. Team has a strong side in both bat and bowl. Records are also in their favor. So bookies predict an easy game for the home team and give them winning odds of 1.27, whereas Caribbeans have victory odds of 4.20.

South Africa to win @ 1.27

West Indies to win @ 4.20

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

Both Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock, who are elite batters capable of tallying significant runs, are on the team. Van Dussen has been batting well in the Pakistan Super League in place of participating in the Test series. He has played well, scoring 318 runs at an average of 45.42 in his last seven games.

With 364 runs from his previous 10 games and an average of 36.40, Pooran has been outstanding in the most recent ODI matches. The two players most likely to provide a challenge to South Africa's bowlers are Pooran and Hope.

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Lungi Ngidi will be expected to handle the majority of the bowling responsibilities because Rabada won't be playing in the ODI series. In 41 innings of ODI play, he has a stellar average of 26.52 and 71 wickets, making him one of the team's top fast bowlers.

In the bowling department West Indies will rely on Holder, Hosein, and Joseph. Out of these three Joseph will leave the biggest impression. He has already taken 87 wickets in 53 ODI matches.