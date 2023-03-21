South Africa vs West Indies Match Prediction SA 70 % Chance of Winning WI 30 % Bet Now! South Africa will lock horns against West Indies at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on 21st March in the 3rd ODI of the series. After a disappointing performance in the Test Series, the Caribbean team played amazingly in the 2nd ODI. It was a captain’s competition where both the captains Temba Bavuma and Shai Hope smashed a brilliant century. After winning the toss and batting first West Indies did a fantastic job and set the 336 runs target for the hosts. Shai Hope scored 128 runs unbeaten on 115 balls, he smashed 7 sixes in his inning. Rovman Powell also contributed 46 runs in the West Indies Inning. By picking 3 wickets Gerald Coetzee was brilliant with the ball. South African top order batsman Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma scored 48 and 144 respectively but the middle order totally failed to take the team to the winning destination.

South Africa vs West Indies Chance of winning

It was really unexpected but West Indies performed well to secure a 48 runs victory at South African soil in the last match. This triumph was significant because most of the predictions were against them. Despite Bavuma's 144 runs, however, they weren't enough to overcome the 335-run total of the Caribbean team. Hope's 128* runs and Joseph's 3-53 runs contributed significantly to the victory. In spite of it South Africa may not be under rated as they have 72% winning chances.

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South Africa vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We anticipate a tie series with 1-1 victory for both teams. Although South Africa lost the last game shockingly but team is in good form as we have seen in the recent test series and their ODI series against England where they have beaten the English team 2-1.

For betting, gamblers may rely on Nicholas Pooran, Sai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamarh Brooks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock.

South Africa vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Senwes Park’s pitch has slight bounce and increased speed. The batters can still take advantage of the pace if they timing their swings and use the quick outfield to look for the boundary. The day is expected to have some rain, but it will probably be light rain that won't interfere with a match. South Africa would like to win the toss and decide to bat first to make the pressure on the Caribbean side by putting a high total on the board.

Weather Report

At Potchefstroom, there are 25% rain chances and the weather seems to be cloudy. Temperature would be around 31 degree celsius where humidity will be 44%. Wind will blow with the speed of 15-20 KMPH. If the rain interrupts the game then Windies will have a chance to win the series.

South Africa Player List

Heinrich Klaasen, Aiden Markram and David Miller are available for the team and they may be part of playing XI in the 3rd match of the series.

South Africa Probable Playing XI

Player Role Teemba Bavuma (c) Batsman Quinton de Kock (WK) Batsman Ryan Rickelton Batsman Tony de Zorzi Batsman Rassie van der Dussen Batsman Tristan Stubbs Batsman Marco Jansen All Rounder Bjorn Fortuin All Rounder Lungi Ngidi Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

South Africa squad for the ODI series:Quinton de Kock (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Tristan Stubbs, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Gerald Coetzee, Marco Jansen, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Lizaad Williams, Tabraiz Shamsi, Ryan Rickelton

South Africa Team Form

They are playing at home after all, and they recently defeated the world champion England 2-1. In the recent Test Series they swept the visitors 2-0. In this particular ODI series their performance is not up to the mark, specially middle order batting. Team is dependent onQuinton de Kock, Temba Bavuma, and Rassie van der Dussen.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (c) Batsman Nicholas Pooran (wk) Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Brandon King Batsman Akeal Hosein Batsman Alzarri Joseph All Rounder Rovmann Powell Batsman Jason Holder Bowler Kyle Mayers Batsman Odean Smith Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler

West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Shai Hope (c & wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Keacy Carty, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Yannic Cariah, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Odean Smith, Shannon Gabriel

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a tough test series against the hosts but in the 2nd ODI they played brilliantly and beat South Africa by 48 runs. Captain and Wicket Keeper batsman Shai Hope is in tremendous knock.

South Africa vs West Indies Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other 64 times in the ODIs where South Africa had the upper hand winning 44 matches whereas the Caribbean team got victory on 16 occasions.

Total ODI Matches played - 64

South Africa won - 44

West Indies won - 16

Tie - 1

No Result - 3

South Africa vs West Indies Betting odds

Although South Africa lost the last match but team is still the favorite side of bookies. Team has 72% winning possibilities and they have winning odds of 1.34, whereas Caribbeans have victory odds of 3.55.

South Africa to win @ 1.34

West Indies to win @ 3.55

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

For South Africa, Captain Temba Bavuma is in amazing form, who has scored 322 runs from his last 5 matches at an average of 66.40. Team will also rely on Rassie van der Dussen and Quinton de Kock, who are capable of crushing the Caribbean bowling attack.

Shai Hope, the West Indian captain, struck a commanding unbeaten 128 off 115 balls to demonstrate his class. Rovman Powell's scorching 46 off 49 balls helped the team to a match-winning score, and he served as the anchor that kept the innings together. Another batter to keep an eye out for is Nicholas Pooran. The talented left-handed batter has a strike rate of 94 and has scored 392 runs in his last 10 games for an average of 39.20.

South Africa vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

Lungi Ngidi is the main frontline bowler for South Africa. He has picked 71 wickets in 42 matches so far. Gerald Coetzee, the right-arm fast bowler has grabbed 3 wickets in his debut match. In the middle overs, he demonstrated the potential to be a dependable seam option for getting wickets.

For West Indies the two bowlers who stood out in the last game were left-arm spinner Akeal Hosein (3-59) and Alzarri Joseph (3-53 from 8.4 overs). On this sluggish surface, Jason Holder, a dependable new ball bowler, will be helpful.