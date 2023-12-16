RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 89 % Chance of Winning BANG 11 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.13 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Following a T20I series, South Africa and Bangladesh Women shift their focus to fifty-over cricket for the three-match series starting on December 16th. The first ODI will take place at Buffalo Park in East London on Saturday, with the action scheduled to begin from 5:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance Winning

Bangladesh Women and South Africa Women drew the T20 series 1-1 recently, with one of the games getting washed out. Bangladesh won the opening game by 13 runs while the hosts claimed the third T20I by eight wickets. The teams now shift their focus to ODIs with direct qualification for the Women's ODI World Cup on the line.

South Africa are currently occupying fourth spot on the ICC Women's Championship table with 14 points from nine games. They have won seven games while losing two. Bangladesh Women are placed eighth with 11 points from 12 games, having won three and lost four.

The Protea women's last ODI assignment was in September-October, when they hosted New Zealand. Nadine de Klerk’s all-round show helped them win the first game by four wickets while Laura Wolvaardt scored an unbeaten 124 in the second game as they chased down 254 with seven wickets to spare. They lost the third game of the series by six wickets after getting bowled out for 209.

Bangladesh Women hosted Pakistan for a three-match series in November where they clinched a memorable series win. They lost the first game by five wickets but bounced back to tie the second match and win it in the super over. In the series decider, Bangladesh chased down 167 with seven wickets to spare thanks to fifties from Fargana Hoque and Murshida Khatun.

Talking about this game, the home side South Africa will start as favourites due to their overall strength. Here are the two teams' chances of winning the first ODI on Saturday.

South Africa Women's chance of winning: 89%

Bangladesh Women’s chance of winning: 11%

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Marizanne Kapp has a decent record in fifty-over cricket but has taken her game to a new level in recent times. She has scored 441 from the last nine innings at 63 average. Betting on Kapp to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Nigar Sultana is one of the key batters for Bangladesh in fifty-over cricket. She has 207 runs in the last 10 games at an average of nearly 30. Bet on her to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 30.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 17.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.50 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park, East London has hosted four ODIs in women's cricket and all four have been won by the team batting first. Teams could look to put runs on the board and hope the pitch gets slower. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to bat first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in East London is expected to be cloudy on Saturday afternoon. Brief showers are predicted with over 55% chance of precipitation. The temperature could range between 22-28 degree Celsius and it is likely to be windy with wind gusts blowing at 41 kmph.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt (capt) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Delmi Tucker All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women have won seven out of their nine games in the ICC Women's Championship. In their two most recent bilateral ODI assignments, they defeated NZ women and Pakistan women by 2-1 in each series.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shamima Sultana, Shorifa Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Sultana Khatun

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fargana Hoque Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (capt) Wicket-keeper Fahima Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Shorna Akter All-rounder Rabeya Khan All-rounder Lata Mondal All-rounder Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

Bangladesh Women have won three and lost four games in the championship. Their last series in ODIs was against Pakistan in November, where they came out on top by 2-1 with one of the victories coming in the super over.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head Record

South Africa and Bangladesh Women have faced each other in 18 One-Day Internationals. SA women dominate the scoreline with 16 wins whereas Bangladesh have won just twice.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

The home side has a solid batting unit which includes the likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp and Nadine de Klerk. The visitors will be facing a strong bowling attack. You can bet on SA Women to hit most runs in the match.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Odi Buffalo Park, East London South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.13 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 7.00 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt, one of the best in the business, has an outstanding record in fifty-over cricket. She has amassed over 3400 runs in ODIs at an average of 46 with four hundreds and 30 fifties. Bet on her to be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Fargana Hoque to be the top batter for Bangladesh Women

The 26yr old has a middling record in fifty-over cricket but she has done well in recent times. Fargana Hoque has scored 315 runs from her last seven innings at an average of 45, including a fifty and a hundred. Back her to be Bangladesh Women's top batter.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

The right arm pacer has been a key member of South Africa's bowling unit. Nadine de Klerk has 36 wickets in ODIs at an average of 24.97. She has taken 18 wickets in the last nine games at a strike rate of 23.61. You can back her to be the top bowler for South Africa Women.

Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nahida Akter has been pretty good for Bangladesh in fifty-over cricket. The left arm orthodox spinner has 48 wickets from 37 ODIs at an average of 20.67. She has taken 17 wickets in the last 10 games at an economy of 3.65. Bet on her to be the top bowler for Bangladesh.