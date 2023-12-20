RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 78 % Chance of Winning BANG 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.28 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The hosts South Africa will be desperate to level the series when they meet Bangladesh Women in the second ODI on December 20th. The two teams will lock horns at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Wednesday, with the match scheduled to begin at 5:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance Winning

South Africa Women were stunned in the series opener on December 16th, with Bangladesh hammering them by 119 runs. The hosts will be looking to stay alive in the series and gain two crucial points towards the ICC Women's Championship, on which the direct qualification for the Women's ODI World Cup depends.

South Africa are placed fifth on the table with 14 points from 10 games, winning seven games and losing three. Bangladesh Women are seventh with 13 points from 13 games, having won four and lost as many matches.

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening ODI. Playing without Marizanne Kapp, the hosts found it hard to get the breakthroughs. Shamima Sultana scored 34 while Fargana Hoque added 35 runs at the top of the order for Bangladesh.

Murshida Khatun was outstanding on the day, holding one end and scoring an unbeaten 91 off 100 balls. Nigar Sultana (38) and Shorna Akter (27*) made good contributions as they posted a good total of 250/3.

Chasing the target, the Protea women had a horrible start as they lost both the openers in the first three overs. Sune Luus made 31 but could not convert it into a big one and the hosts were soon half the side down for just 65. Eliz-mari Marx was the top run-scorer with 35 before they were eventually knocked out for 131.

For Bangladesh, Nahida Akter was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 33 whereas Sultana Khatun, Rabeya Khan and Fahima Khatun bagged two scalps each.

Moving to the second game, South Africa remain favourites despite losing the first ODI. The two teams' chances of winning the second ODI on Tuesday are as follows.

South Africa Women's chance of winning: 78%

Bangladesh Women’s chance of winning: 22%

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Sune Luus looked good in the first game where she made 31 runs in 38 deliveries. She is a key batter for the side, and has scored 14 fifties and a hundred in this format. Betting on Luus to score over 16.5 runs in the match would be wise.

Nigar Sultana has scored 236 runs in the last 10 ODI games at an average of 32. She did well in the previous outing, scoring 38 runs off 48 balls. Back Sultana to score over 15.5 runs in this game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom has hosted a total of 16 ODIs in women's cricket. The team batting second has won nine of those games while the batting first side came out on top seven times. South Africa opted to bowl first in the first game and the approach is likely to remain the same. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first in this match.

Weather Report

The weather in Potchefstroom is likely to be a mixed bag on Wednesday. The forecast suggests it will be partly hot and sunny in the afternoon while there's also a possibility of thunderstorms. There is a 55% chance of precipitation in the afternoon. The temperature should range between 27-34 degree Celsius, with wind gusts blowing at 30 kmph.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Marizanne Kapp, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sune Luus, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Laura Wolvaardt (capt) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Delmi Tucker All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicketkeeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women have beaten NZ women and Pakistan women in their last two bilateral series. But they had an awful start to this series, losing the first match by 119 runs. Both their batting and bowling line-ups failed in the game.

Bangladesh Women Players List

Nigar Sultana (capt & wk), Nahida Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shorna Akter, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Lata Mondal, Marufa Akter, Shamima Sultana, Shorifa Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Ritu Moni, Disha Biswas, Sumaiya Akter, Sultana Khatun

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Fargana Hoque Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Nigar Sultana (capt) Wicket-keeper Shorna Akter All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun All-rounder Ritu Moni All-rounder Rabeya Khan All-rounder Sultana Khatun Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler

Bangladesh Women Recent Form

After winning their previous ODI series versus Pakistan last month, Bangladesh Women started this series against South Africa with a dominant 119-run victory. Murshida Khatun and spinners were the stars of the show.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head Record

There have been 19 ODI clashes between South Africa and Bangladesh Women so far, with SA women dominating the scoreline. They have won 16 games whereas Bangladesh have come out on top three times.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 46.5 runs in first 10 overs @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

The South African top order failed in the last game but the likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Anneke Bosch and Sune Luus have the quality to bounce back. You can take a punt on SA Women scoring over 45.5 runs in the powerplay.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Odi Senwes Park, Potchefstroom South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.45 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be the top batter for South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt was dismissed cheaply in the last game but has overall been in good form in recent times. She has scored 387 runs in the last 10 ODIs at an average of 43. In her career, Wolvaardt has four hundreds and 30 fifties in the format.

Fargana Hoque to be the top batter for Bangladesh Women

Fargana Hoque got off to a start in the opening match, scoring 35 runs. She has done well in ODI cricket in recent times, with 350 runs from her last 10 games at an average of 44, including a fifty and a hundred. Bet on her to be Bangladesh Women's top batter.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

The veteran all-rounder Marizanne Kapp is one of the best seamers in the world. She has 149 wickets in the ODI format at an average of 25.67. Kapp has taken four or more wickets in an innings on five occasions.

Nahida Akter to be the top bowler for Bangladesh Women

Nahida Akter was magnificent in the series opener, where she bagged 3 for 33. The left arm orthodox spinner has taken 51 wickets from 38 ODIs at an average of 20.07. Bet on Nahida to be the top bowler for Bangladesh.