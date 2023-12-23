RSA (South Africa Women) vs BANG (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction RSA 78 % Chance of Winning BANG 22 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.25 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.252 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On December 23, 2023, South Africa and Bangladesh will face each other in the tie-breaking final match in the One Day International series as part of Bangladesh Women’s Tour of South Africa. The match is going to be held at Willowmoore Park, Benoni, with a scheduled start time of 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning

In their first One Day International match during this series, South Africa Women won the toss and opted to field first. However, this did not work out in their favor as they allowed Bangladesh Women to score 250 runs and only captured three wickets. In their response, South Africa Women faltered significantly and faced a humiliating defeat, having been bowled out in 36.3 overs for 131 runs. Bangladesh Women emerged victorious by 119 runs.

South Africa Women seem to have recuperated quite well for the second match as they came back with a vengeance. They won the toss yet again and elected to field first for a second time, allowing Bangladesh Women to set the target. The latter went on to score 222 runs and lost four wickets in the process. In their attempt to defend their meager total, they were only able to claim two wickets. South Africa Women finished the match in 45.1 overs, winning by eight wickets with 29 balls remaining.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 78%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 22%

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South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Tips

Anneke Bosch is South Africa Women’s leading run scorer at the moment with 81 runs in two innings. She scored a half-century in the last match against Bangladesh Women. The opening duo of Laura Wolvaardt, the skipper, and Tazmin Brits also scored a half-century each in their previous encounter, having scored 54 runs from 67 deliveries and 50 runs from 84 deliveries. Sune Luus narrowly missed out on a half-century as she scored 47 runs from 57 balls. On the bowling front, Marizanne Kapp is their leading wicket-taker with two wickets in two innings.

Fargana Hoque played a sensational innings in their previous encounter against South Africa Women. She was the sole contributor with the bat as she amassed a century. She is Bangladesh Women’s leading run scorer at the moment. Murshida Khatun is a close second with 99 runs in two innings. Fahima Khatun and Nahida Akter lead their bowling attack with three wickets each in two innings.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Bangladesh Women Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa Women 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Toss Prediction

The match is set to be played at Willowmoore Park, Benoni. Out of 26 One Day International matches held here, only seven have been won by teams batting first. A total of 17 matches have been favorable for teams batting second. Although the last match played here was a T20I between South Africa Women and Bangladesh Women which the latter won after winning the toss and electing to bat first, it seems likely that the toss winner in the upcoming match could opt to field first instead.

Weather Report

The weather forecast does not seem particularly promising as there is a 45% chance of precipitation. Light thunderstorms and rain are expected as temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Meike De Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Eliz-mari Marx.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Eliz-mari Marx Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have shown strong form, especially with their dominant victory in their previous outing.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Nigar Sultana (c), Fargana Hoque, Sobhana Mostary, Murshida Khatun, Shamima Sultana, Disha Biswas, Rabeya Khan, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sumaiya Akter, Fahima Khatun, Marufa Akter, Nahida Akter, Sultana Khatun, Lata Mondal, Shorifa Khatun.

Predicted Playing XI

Shamima Sultana Wicket-keeper Fargana Hoque Batter Murshida Khatun Batter Nigar Sultana (C) Batter Fahima Khatun All-rounder Shorna Akter Batter Nahida Akter All-rounder Ritu Moni Bowler Rabeya Khan Bowler Marufa Akter Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women have also been in relatively great form and are likely to offer tough competition to South Africa Women.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Head-to-Head

In their previous five One Day International matches against each other, South Africa has showcased incredible dominance, having won four of them. Bangladesh won the remaining match.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa Women - 4

Bangladesh Women - 1

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh Women

In their last match against each other, Bangladesh maintained a decent opening partnership of 48 runs between Shamima Sultana and Fargana Hoque, their openers. The former’s wicket was taken in 12.4 overs after having scored 28 runs from 36 deliveries. South Africa, on the other hand, outperformed Bangladesh by quite a margin in terms of opening partnership as they scored 106 runs between their opening pair, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, both of whom managed to achieve half-centuries. The latter’s wicket fell in 24.6 overs after having scored exactly 50 runs from 84 balls. Considering this recent occurrence, it seems highly likely that South Africa could establish a better first wicket partnership than Bangladesh.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Odi Willowmoore Park, Benoni South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.22 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.25 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.765 Bet Now!

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Batters

Anneke Bosch to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Anneke Bosch stands as South Africa Women’s top run scorer in the ODI series with 81 runs in two innings. In the previous match against Bangladesh Women, she was the team’s top run-getter with 65 runs from 63 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 103.17. She has been in brilliant form and can be expected to emerge as their top batswoman in the upcoming match as well.

Fargana Hoque to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Batter

Fargana Hoque, Bangladesh’s opening batter, is their leading batswoman with 137 runs in two innings. She achieved a century in their last match against South Africa Women, wherein she scored 102 runs from 167 deliveries. She managed to hit seven boundaries during the process and single-handedly anchored the innings for her team. She can be anticipated to remain their standout batswoman in the next game, too.

South Africa Women vs Bangladesh Women Best Bowlers

Marizanne Kapp to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Marizanne Kapp is the leading wicket-taker for South Africa Women at the moment with two wickets under her belt, both of which were taken in the last match against Bangladesh. In nine overs, she only allowed 21 runs and bowled a maiden over, giving her an economy rate of 2.33. She delivered 40 dot balls and only conceded two boundaries. Considering this excellent spell, she can be relied upon to continue as their top bowler.

Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s Best Bowler

Fahima Khatun is the top wicket-taker for Bangladesh Women with three wickets in two innings. She was the top bowler for the team in their last match against South Africa Women - in nine overs, she conceded just 44 runs and captured one wicket, translating to an economy rate of 4.88. She was highly economical and taking her wicket-taking ability into account, she could be their premier bowler once again.