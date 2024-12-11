Facts: South Africa Women’s Laura Wolvaardt is the top run scorer of the series, having amassed 94 runs in two innings.

England Women’s Charlie Dean is the second highest wicket-taker of the tournament with five wickets in two innings.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

South Africa Women and England Women’s final One Day International of the tour is set to be held on December 11, 2024, at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom. The match will commence at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women eked out a victory against England Women in the first game of the season which came as a surprise since they have been humbled by the visitors on many occasions. With England Women bundled out for 186, the match turned into a heavily one-sided affair. Charlie Dean’s unbeaten 47 and skipper Heather Knight’s 40 were the only competent scores of the innings. Needless to say, South Africa Women had it easy during their chase; skipper and opener Laura Wolvaardt topped the run charts with 59 not out while Nadine de Klerk’s unbeaten 48 came in clutch towards the end of the innings. Eventually, they enjoyed a six-wicket victory.

However, this success was short-lived for the home team who were quickly bested in the second game. This time, it was South Africa Women who batted first and found that they were bowled out for a miserable score of 135. Chloe Tryon’s 45 and Laura Wolvaardt’s 35 were their only saving graces but it was not enough to keep England Women at bay. During the latter’s chase, openers Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier led from the front with 34 and 33 runs, respectively. England Women finished the game in less than half the allotted time to take a six-wicket triumph.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 18%

England Women chance of winning - 82%

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South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

England Women to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

England Women have a great track record for high opening partnerships when Tammy Beaumont and Maia Bouchier open together for the team. In the last match, the pair added 69 runs to the first wicket while they settled for six runs in the first match during the absence of Bouchier. The two also led from the front during England Women’s ODI series against New Zealand Women earlier this year, having scored 0, 73 and 137 before the loss of the first wicket. Given their ability to knock it out of the park, they are expected to score big yet again.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women 2.14 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

Out of a total of 47 test matches held at Senwes Park, the chasing side have a minor advantage with four additional wins; the tally between the teams batting first and fielding first is currently 24-20. The average first innings total of 235 is not the easiest to defend and the toss winner will keep that in mind before electing to field first.

Weather Report

With a 15% chance of precipitation, a prominent cloud cover is predicted at Potchefstroom with the temperature reaching 36 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women’s batting is in serious need of improvement. After an adequate performance in the first match, their batters crumbled very quickly in the second fixture.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Kate Cross Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women returned to form after an unseemly defeat in the first match. The batters proved to be more reliable thereafter.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women remain dominant in their head-to-head tally against South Africa Women with four wins in the previous five meetings.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa Women - 1

England Women - 4

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women @ 1.68 (Parimatch)

Tammy Beaumont’s partnership with Sophia Dunkley in the first match did not bring about a substantial result for England Women who secured six runs before the fall of the first wicket. However, the momentum shifted immensely with the arrival of Maia Bouchier where her collaboration with Beaumont led to a stand of 69 runs in the last outing. On the other hand, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits’ partnership for South Africa Women has stagnated due to the latter’s early dismissals. So far, the pair scored six and 19 runs which is not a par opening total at all. The bookmakers are in favor of England Women’s first wicket for the final.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was the second highest run-getter for South Africa Women in the previous game where she departed for a score of 35. She was their leading batter the first time around in the series with an unbeaten 59. Overall, she leads the charge for the team with 94 runs in two innings, making her the top contender for the final game as well.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont was England Women’s leading run scorer in the last game wherein she secured 34 runs before her dismissal. She was out for just 11 runs in the first match but currently occupies second place among the team’s batters with 45 runs in two innings and an average of 22.50. The opener continues to be the top pick against South Africa Women.

South Africa Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Annerie Dercksen to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

As predicted last time, Annerie Dercksen emerged as South Africa Women’s top bowler in the last outing, having picked two wickets in four overs with an impressive economy rate of 5.50. She leads the team’s bowling attack overall with a total of five wickets in two innings. With a remarkable bowling average of 7.60 in the series so far, she remains the top choice for the next match.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Charlie Dean’s phenomenal ten-over spell yielded four wickets, a maiden and an economy rate of 4.50 which made her England Women’s leading bowler in the last encounter. She is also the top wicket-taker for the team in the series thus far with five wickets in two innings and a brilliant average of 18.80. She is expected to be their premier bowler once again.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England Women South Africa Women to win @ 4.00 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 1.22 (Parimatch) The series is now tied after two matches with one win apiece for South Africa Women and England Women. Although the hosts have hope for a series win, they will have a mountain of hurdles to overcome against England Women who now have a stronger opening partnership. Moreover, with four defeats in the last five head-to-head games, South Africa Women are on the backfoot in the final match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!







