Facts: England Women’s Danni Wyatt-Hodge was the top batter of the T20I series with 142 runs in three innings.

South Africa Women’s Nadine de Klerk was the third highest batter and bowler of the T20I series with 80 runs and four wickets in three innings.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

The One Day International series of England Women’s tour of South Africa is going to begin on December 4, 2024, where the two sides will meet at Diamond Oval, Kimberley. The match is scheduled to start at 5:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women were absolutely battered by England Women in the T20I series at the beginning of the tour. The hosts stood no chance whatsoever in any of the matches, regardless of whether they were batting or fielding first. Their total of 142 in the first match was not enough to keep England Women at bay as the latter chased it down with four wickets to spare. Nat Sciver-Brunt was particularly impressive in this outing where she scored 59 runs. The second match was even worse for South Africa Women who were relegated to chasing a score of 204 set by England Women; Danni Wyatt-Hodge’s 78 and Nat Sciver-Brunt’s unbeaten 67 were absolutely brilliant and ensured that the team had a defendable score. South Africa Women’s chase did not do much for their side as they scored 168/6 before the time ran out.

Even though the island nation had secured the series win, they rubbed salt in the wound by further decimating South Africa Women when they were already down. The latter were all-out for 124 and they could not have made it easier for their rivals. England Women made it over the line with nine wickets in hand as Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier and Sophia Dunkley scored 53*, 35 and 24* runs, respectively. Suffice to say, England Women are a force to be reckoned with at the moment.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 15%

England Women chance of winning - 85%

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Our Prediction

England Women have consistently handed thrashing after thrashing to South Africa Women on home and foreign soil alike. The latter toured England in 2022 where they played a three-match ODI and T20I series - England Women did not allow the visitors to have even a little respite as they beat South Africa Women 3-0 in both series. This time around, they are halfway to making history repeat itself, having secured a 3-0 win in the T20I tournament. They are the clear favorites for the upcoming clash.

South Africa Women to win @ 5.05 (Parimatch)

England Women to win @ 1.17 (Parimatch)

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score under 23.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have been regular openers for South Africa Women across T20 and ODI formats. However, their partnership was rather subpar in the T20I series against England Women, having scored 1, 1 and 35 runs before the first dismissal. Their last ODI series was against India Women where the pair secured stands of 102, 14 and 4 runs. Seeing as they have only been successful on one occasion, the first wicket duo are not expected to do much better in the next match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership Over 27.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership to be South Africa Women 2.04 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

A total of 23 ODI matches have taken place at Diamond Oval where the chasing sides have emerged victorious 15 times while the remaining eight games were won by the teams batting first. The average first innings score of 223 is defendable but the surface favors those chasing, making fielding first the top choice for the toss winner.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests no likelihood of rainfall at Kimberley while sunny skies are expected to prevail. The maximum temperature is predicted to be around 36 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Anneke Bosch Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Mieke De Ridder Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women are weak at attacking and defending against England Women, seeing as they are unable to make any headway no matter what they do.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Maia Bouchier Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Sophia Dunkley Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Heather Knight (C) Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Freya Kemp Bowler Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Charlie Dean All-rounder Kate Cross Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women have not made a single mistake yet and it is likely that they will carry on asserting dominance over their upcoming adversary.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

England Women have thrashed South Africa Women relentlessly in their previous five head-to-head games with four successive victories leading up to this fixture.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa Women - 1

England Women - 4

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women @ 1.74 (Parimatch)

England Women’s opening wicket was vastly superior to that of South Africa Women during the T20I series. They outperformed the hosts two out of three times as Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge added 56, 15 and 29 runs to the first wicket while South Africa Women ended up with first partnerships of 1, 1 and 35 runs. The disparity is too big to give the host nation the benefit of the doubt and as it stands, England Women’s openers are favored to achieve a greater opening stand in the upcoming match.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was South Africa Women’s leading batter during their ODI series against India Women, having amassed a total of 200 runs in three innings. She scored a century and a half-century in three games and ended up with a brilliant average of 100.00, making her the top pick for the upcoming match as well.

Tammy Beaumont to be England Women’s Best Batter

Tammy Beaumont was in a league of her own during England Women’s ODI series versus Ireland Women with 212 runs in three innings, which included one ton and a half-century. She had an average of 106.00 in the tournament and the opener will be expected to lead the way for the team in the next match.

South Africa Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Nadine De Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine De Klerk was in great form against England Women during the T20I series prior to this where she bagged four wickets in three innings. She was the team’s most consistent wicket-taker with an excellent bowling average of 18.50 and an overall economy rate of 7.40. After her performances, she is expected to come out on top once again.

Kate Cross to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Kate Cross led England Women’s bowling unit against Ireland Women during their ODI tournament. She took nine wickets in three innings which included a fifer. She also achieved a phenomenal bowling average of 7.66 and an impressive overall economy rate of 4.09. Considering the form she has been in, she will be their top contender once more.