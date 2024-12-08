Facts: South Africa Women’s Laura Wolvaardt is the leading run-getter of the ODI series with 59 runs in the first match.

England Women’s Charlie Dean is the third highest run scorer so far with 47 runs in one innings.

South Africa Women vs England Women Match Prediction

The second ODI match of England Women’s tour of South Africa is going to be held on December 8, 2024, with the sides meeting at Kingsmead, Durban. The match will begin at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women beat England Women against all odds in the first match of the series where the latter elected to bat first but it did not quite work out as expected. England Women were bowled out for 186 in the 39th over, and that is not a competitive total in limited-overs cricket. Charlie Dean’s 47* and skipper Heather Knight’s 40 were their top scores but the others did not do much for the team. South Africa Women had a relatively straightforward target ahead of them and it did not take much effort to get by.

The home team’s captain and opening batter, Laura Wolvaardt, kicked off the innings with a brilliant unbeaten 59 which set the tone for the rest of the innings. Nadine de Klerk’s 48 not out was the second highest individual total while Annerie Dercksen and Marizanne Kapp added 27 and 22 runs, respectively, to the scoreboard. Within 39 overs, South Africa Women surpassed the target and took victory by six wickets.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 26%

England Women chance of winning - 74%

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South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Tips

England Women to score over 27.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Batery)

In England Women’s previous ODI series against Ireland Women, it was Emma Lamb who opened with Tammy Beaumont. The former made minimal contributions in the three-match tournament while Tammy Beaumont a century and a half-century. They set up mediocre first wicket totals of 22, 42 and nine runs. Sophia Dunkley replaced Emma Lamb in the ongoing series but it yielded a low score of six runs before the first dismissal. However, Dunkley and Beaumont have averages of 26.30 and 40.64, respectively, in their ODI careers so far, making it likely that they will improve in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery England Women Opening Partnership to be Over 27.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

South Africa Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

In the 51 ODI matches held at Kingsmead thus far, the teams batting first and fielding first have a record of 25-19. The pitch offers assistance to batters and the average first innings total of

233 reflects that. The toss winning side in the next match will choose to set the target.

Weather Report

With a negligible 5% chance of rain and a persistent cloudy cover, the conditions will remain conducive for the game. The temperature is set to reach 29 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Tazmin Brits, Annerie Dercksen, Chloe Tryon, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine De Klerk, Sune Luus, Mieke De Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Ayanda Hlubi, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Sune Luus All-rounder Annerie Dercksen All-rounder Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Nadine De Klerk All-rounder Chloe Tryon All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Ayanda Hlubi Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women lost the T20I series largely due to their inconsistent and inadequate performance with the bat. That seems to have improved in the present tournament.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Alice Capsey, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Charlie Dean, Freya Kemp, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Sarah Glenn, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Sophia Dunkley Batter Tammy Beaumont Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Nat Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Alice Capsey All-rounder Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s defeat was a minor setback since they have a dominant record against South Africa Women. Their batting prowess is expected to get better in the upcoming match since they have had some time to bed in.

South Africa Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women put an end to England Women’s dominance in their head-to-head tally with one win in the last game. The latter still maintain their lead against South Africa Women.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

South Africa Women - 1

England Women - 4

South Africa Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women to have a better opening partnership than South Africa Women

Sophia Dunkley and Tammy Beaumont were not off to a particularly good start to the tournament as they set up a measly opening score of six runs. They were outdone by South Africa Women but not by much considering Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits survived long enough to secure 19 runs together. Both teams’ openers have got their work cut out for them but the bookmakers anticipate that England Women will bounce back and achieve a better first partnership than the host nation.

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South Africa Women vs England Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

As predicted for the last match, Laura Wolvaardt emerged as South Africa Women’s top batter with an unbeaten 59 in the first match of the series. She has an excellent record in the ODI format with 4207 in 98 innings and an average of 50.08. With eight centuries and 33 half-centuries in her ODI career so far, she continues to be the top choice for the next match as well.

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

In the first match against South Africa Women, Heather Knight was the second highest run scorer for England Women with 40 runs. In 137 ODI innings thus far, she has amassed 3953 runs with an average of 35.93. The skipper remains the top pick for the upcoming fixture, too.

South Africa Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Annerie Dercksen to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Annerie Dercksen was tied for the top spot among South Africa Women’s bowlers in their first outing against England Women, having taken three wickets in five overs with an economy rate of 3.20. She achieved a bowling average of 5.33 and will be anticipated to be their leading wicket-taker once more.

Nat Sciver-Brunt to be England Women’s Best Bowler

Nat Sciver-Brunt was the joint highest wicket-taker for England Women in the last match where she took one wicket in seven overs. Her spell also consisted of a maiden and a stellar economy rate of 4.85, making her the top contender to come out on top.

Our Prediction Favorites to win England South Africa Women to win @ 3.30 (Batery)

England Women to win @ 1.35 (Batery) South Africa Women were not the favorites at all for the last match considering how terribly they lost to England Women in the T20I series. After a 3-0 pasting, they defied all the odds to come out on top. However, this success will likely be short lived considering England Women have a 4-1 leg up on the hosts in their last five head-to-head matches. The bookmakers are confident that England Women will return stronger in the next match. Batery 4.7 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





