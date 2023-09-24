RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 52 % Chance of Winning NEW 48 % Bet Now! South Africa Women lock horns against New Zealand Women in the 1st ODI of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa Women on Sunday, 24 September 2023. The match is slated to be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and the match is scheduled to start at 1:30 pm IST.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Chance of Winning

South Africa Women return home after a successful ODI series win against Pakistan Women and are set to battle out a tougher opponent in the form of New Zealand Women. Laura Wolvaardt will continue as the temporary captain of the Proteas in the home series against New Zealand.

Chole Tryon returns to the squad after missing the ODI series against Pakistan Women. South Africa Women has a strong squad and their chances of winning the first ODI will depend on their skipper Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Chole Tryon and Nadine de Klerk. Kapp and de Klerk have been in phenomenal form in the recently concluded ODI series against Pakistan Women and are vital with both bat and ball in the series against New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women lost the last ODI series against Sri Lanka Women as the Black Caps have struggled after the departure of Amy Sattherwaite, New Zealand struggled to find a perfect replacement for her in the middle order and they have made frequent changes but are yet to find a reliable middle order batter.

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine, Lea Tahuhu and Amelia Kerr have been key to New Zealand Women’s success in white ball cricket over the past year and their performances will have a huge impact on the outcome of the game for New Zealand Women and their chances of winning the match.

South Africa Women Chance of Winning: 52%

New Zealand Women Chance of Winning: 48%

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South Africa W vs New Zealand W Betting Tips

Amelia Kerr is one of the most consistent batters for New Zealand Women. Kerr has scored 313 runs in the last 10 ODI matches played and has been in good form in recent times. Considering her recent form, we believe Amelia Kerr to come good and score a half century @ 3.41 (10Cric).

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom is a balanced track with assistance to both the batters and bowlers. In the 15 women’s ODI matches played at this venue the team batting first won seven matches and the team batting second won eight matches. The average first innings score recorded at the Senwes Park is 207 runs. Based on the recent outcomes and how the surface has played out, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bowl first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday, 24 September is expected to be around 32 degrees Celsius and 19% humidity, 0% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 32 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with no chance of rain.

South Africa Women Players List

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chole Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tazmin Brits Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Chole Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South Africa Women won two and lost three of their last five ODI matches played and they are coming off a ODI series win against Pakistan Women (2-1). South Africa Women won their last three ODI matches against New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women Players List

Brooke Halliday, Georgia Palmer, Kate Anderson, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Izzy Gaze, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

New Zealand Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates Batter Sophie Devine All-rounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout Wicket Keeper Maddy Green Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Eden Carson Batter Kate Anderson Batter Lea Tahuhu Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler Hanah Rowe Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women are coming off an ODI series loss against Sri Lanka Women and they are winless against South Africa Women in the last three head to head ODI matches.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Head-to-Head Record

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women clashed in 18 ODI matches. South Africa Women holds a record of 06-11 against New Zealand Women. Out of the six wins against New Zealand Women, South Africa Women won six matches batting second, While New Zealand Women won seven matches batting first and four matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 18 matches

South Africa Women Won: 06 matches

New Zealand Women Won: 11 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 25.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

South Africa Women scored over 25 runs before the fall of first wicket in two of the last three ODI matches played. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have been in good form and are a formidable opening pair. We predict South Africa Women to score over 25.5 runs before first dismissal @ 1.85 (Parimatch)

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Top Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women @ 5.23 (10Cric)

Marizanne Kapp played an instrumental role in a monumental series win over Pakistan Women, she scored 150 runs in the series against Pakistan Women and has been the most reliable player for the Proteas in One Day Internationals. Kapp has scored 318 runs in the last seven matches at an average of 53 and strike rate of 92.28. Considering her recent form, we back Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women against New Zealand Women.

Amelia Kerr to be the top batter for New Zealand Women @ 3.91 (10Cric)

Amelia Kerr scored 167 runs in the ODI series against Sri Lanka Women and in the last 10 ODI matches Kerr has amassed 313 runs at an average of 44.71 at a strike rate of 75.97. Kerr has been the most reliable batter for New Zealand Women in the middle order and has scored match winning knocks for the black caps. We predict Amelia Kerr to come good and be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for South Africa Women

Nadine de Klerk finished the ODI series against Pakistan Women as the leading wicket taker (8 wickets in three matches). Klerk has been accurate with her lines and lengths and has been the strike bowler for the Proteas women in recent times. She has picked up 16 wickets in the last eight ODI matches. We predict Nadine de Klerk to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for South Africa Women.

Lea Tahuhu to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women

Lea Tahuhu finished as the leading wicket taker in the recently concluded ODI series against Sri Lanka Women. She is one of the finest bowlers in the ODI format for New Zealand and performs exceptionally well on surfaces that have lateral movement and bounce. Tahuhu has picked up 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 28.40 against South Africa Women. We predict Tahuhu to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women against South Africa Women.