RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 41 % Chance of Winning NEW 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.14 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.13 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women (SA-W) will take on New Zealand (NZ-W) in the third ODI of the New Zealand Women vs South Africa Women 2023 at Kingsmead, Durban on October 1. Ahead of the match-day, have a look at the detailed analysis of the game.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Chances of Winning

The Home side led by Laura Wolvaardt have taken 2-0 lead in the series after the 7 wickets victory in the second ODI. South Africa Women find themselves placed higher than New Zealand Women in the ICC rankings and have displayed the same in the first two games. The home team will be looking to seal the series in their favour after two spectacular performances.

On the other hand, New Zealand Women, led by Sophie Devine, couldn’t get going early on as they looked rusty and the South African pace bowlers were disciplined with their line and lengths. However, their batters put on a decent target in both the games. But it was their bowlers who could not contain SA-W that led to two crushing defeats.

Looking at the form of South Africa Women, the odds favour them massively. They are familiar with the conditions in the country and have used it to their advantage in both the games. They are expected to continue the trend and bag another victory in the upcoming game.

New Zealand Women chance of winning - 59%

South Africa Women chance of winning - 41%

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South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women were outstanding in the previous game as well. Nonkululeko Mlaba and Nadine de Klerk were fantastic with the ball and should continue the same in the last ODI of the series. Laura Wolvaardt looks in stellar form and should gather the runs for her side alongside other batting figures in the team.

New Zealand Women looked pale with two defeats in the series. Their batting looked good with the likes of Sophie Devine, Amelia Kerr and Suzie Bates in the team. However, their bowling was equally abysmal in the two games. They will hope for a better result in the final game before entering the T20I series.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Toss Prediction

Both the teams will be keen to win the toss, bowl first in overcast conditions and restrict the opposition to less than 210 runs.

Weather Report

The wicket prepared at Kingsmead Cricket Ground is going to provide an exciting contest between bat and ball. The bowlers will get some movement off the surface with the new-ball. The weather forecast for Sunday is light drizzle is expected to take place in the first half of the match.

New Zealand Women Players List

Sophie Devine (c), Kate Anderson, Bella Armstrong ,Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Eden Carson, Izzy Gaze, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Amelia Kerr, Jess Kerr, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Broke Halliday All-rounder Hanah Rowe All-rounder Isabelle Gaze Wicket-Keeper Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler

New Zealand Women Recent Form

New Zealand Women has a decent batting line-up but their bowling order were pretty disappointing in the two ODIs.

South Africa Women Players List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Lara Goodall, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Sune Luus, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Nondumiso Shangase, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tazmin Brits Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Lara Goodall Batter Chole Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women Recent Form

South African Women lead the series by 2-0. They have batted very well but what's more impressive is their bowling attack.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Head-to-Head

In the last five clashes between the sides, SA-W dominated in all the games.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

South Africa Women - 5

New Zealand Women - 0

No Result/Abandoned - 0

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to score over 25.5 runs before their first dismissal

South Africa Women have a talented openers in the team, Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits, who look in great form. The pair scored 5 and 29 runs before their 1st dismissal in the two ODIs. Wolvaardt smashed a century in the previous game whereas Brits will have to provide ample support in the opening line-up.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Batters

Amelia Kerr to be New Zealand Women’s Best Batter

Amelia Kerr is a talented batter from New Zealand and managed to post high scores in the two ODIs of the series. She averages around 41 in the format and scored 22 & 88 runs in the two games.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt was fantastic with the bat in her last match. The skipper scored 50 runs in the first ODI followed by an unbeaten 124 off 141 balls in the previous ODI with the help of 15 boundaries.

South Africa Women vs New Zealand Women Best Bowlers

Hannah Rowe to be New Zealand Women’s Best Bowler

Hannah Rowe showed in the first match of the series that she can contribute well with the ball. She picked 2 wickets in the first ODI followed by a single scalp in the last outing. She will lead the bowling department with her spells.

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

The most impressive player in the competition has been Nadine de Klerk. She has picked 5 wickets in 2 games. Her 3-wicket haul in the last game led her team to win the game.