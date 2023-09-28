RSA (South Africa Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction RSA 52 % Chance of Winning NEW 48 % Bet Now! South Africa Women lock horns against New Zealand Women in the 2nd ODI of New Zealand Women tour of South Africa Women on Thursday, September 28, 2023. The match is slated to be played at City Oval, Pietermaritzburg and the match is scheduled to start at 1:00 pm IST.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Chance of Winning

South Africa Women start their home season with a win over New Zealand Women in the 1st ODI match on Sunday. Batting first, New Zealand Women were in early trouble as their most experienced top order was bundled out early in the innings. Brooke Halliday (76 runs), Hannah Rowe (52 runs) and Isabelle Gaze (26 runs) steadied the innings and powered the score to 235/8. Masabta Klaas (3/60) and Nadine de Klerk (2/34) were the top performers with the ball.

Chasing down a challenging total, South African Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt (50 runs) steadied the innings from one while the rest of the top order failed to score runs and South Africa was in trouble at 111/5.

Middle-order batters Nadine de Klerk (58 runs) and Chole Tryon (71 runs) added 124 runs for the sixth wicket and helped South Africa Women win the match by four wickets.

With the loss in the 1st ODI, the 2nd ODI becomes a must-win match for the New Zealand Women to stay alive in the series.

South Africa Women's Chance of Winning: 52%

New Zealand Women's Chance of Winning: 48%

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South Africa W vs New Zealand W Betting Tips

The captain of New Zealand Women, Sophie Devine was cleaned up by Marizanne Kapp in the last match for a low score. Devine is one of the most destructive batters in women's cricket and she has a very good record against South Africa Women in ODIs (303 runs in six innings). She has scored 199 runs in 4 matches in 2023 and if you are looking for a winning bet then, Sophie Devine might be the one to bet on to score over 50 runs @ 3.05 (Melbet).

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Toss Prediction

The pitch at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg is a balanced track with assistance to both batters and bowlers. In the last two ODI matches played at this venue, the team batting first won one match, while the team batting second won one match and the average 1st innings score is 218 runs. Based on the pitch conditions and recent outcomes, we predict the team winning the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

The temperature at the City Oval, Pietermaritzburg on Thursday, September 28 is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius and 69% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 13 km/h. During the match, it is going to be mostly cloudy with no chance of rain.

South Africa Women Players List

Anneke Bosch, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Chole Tryon, Delmari Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Mieke de Ridder, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

South Africa Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tazmin Brits Batter Laura Wolvaardt Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Lara Goodall Batter Chole Tryon All-rounder Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Sinalo Jafta Wicket Keeper Ayabonga Khaka Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler

South Africa Women's Recent Form

South Africa Women won two and lost three of their last five ODI matches played and they are coming off an ODI series win against Pakistan Women (2-1). South Africa Women won their last four ODI matches against New Zealand Women.

New Zealand Women Players List

Brooke Halliday, Georgia Palmer, Kate Anderson, Maddy Green, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr, Sophie Devine, Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Izzy Gaze, Eden Carson, Fran Jonas, Hannah Rowe, Jess Kerr, Lea Tahuhu, Molly Penfold.

New Zealand Women Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Suzie Bates Batter Amelia Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Broke Halliday All-rounder Hanah Rowe All-rounder Isabelle Gaze Wicket-Keeper Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Jess Kerr Bowler

New Zealand Women's Recent Form

New Zealand Women are coming off an ODI series loss against Sri Lanka Women and they are winless against the Proteas in the last four ODI matches.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Head-to-Head Record

South Africa Women and New Zealand Women clashed in 19 ODI matches. South African women hold a record of 07-11 against New Zealand Women. Out of the seven wins against New Zealand Women, South Africa Women won six matches batting second and one match batting second. While New Zealand Women won seven matches batting first and four matches batting second.

Total Matches Played: 19 matches

South Africa Women Won: 07 matches

New Zealand Women Won: 11 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have the highest opening partnership @ 2.00 (Melbet)

South Africa Women scored over 25 runs before the fall of the first wicket in two of the last three ODI matches played. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits have been in good form and are a formidable opening pair. The opening duo failed to stitch a partnership in the last match and we believe them to bounce back and score the highest opening partnership than New Zealand Women.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Top Batters

Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women @ 4.33 (Melbet)

Marizanne Kapp has been in good form in recent times but she failed to score runs in the last match. She has scored 153 runs against New Zealand Women and Kapp is one of the leading run-scorers for South Africa Women in the ODIs (177 runs in four matches). Considering her recent form, we back Marizanne Kapp to be the top batter for South Africa Women.

Sophie Devine to be the top batter for New Zealand Women @ 3.75 (Melbet)

Devine has a very good record against South Africa Women in One Day Internationals. She has scored 303 runs in seven matches against South Africa Women. Devine is one of the most experienced players and always delivers under pressure. With the 2nd ODI being a must-win match, we predict Sophie Devine to score a match-winning knock and be the top batter for New Zealand Women.

South Africa W vs New Zealand W Top Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be the top bowler for South Africa Women @ 4.50 (Melbet)

Nadine de Klerk picked up two wickets in the last match against New Zealand Women. Klerk has been accurate with her lines and lengths and has been the strike bowler for the Proteas. Klerk has bagged 18 wickets in the last nine ODI matches and has been the most reliable bowler for South Africa Women. We predict Nadine de Klerk to continue her good run with the ball and be the top bowler for South Africa Women.

Jess Kerr to be the top bowler for New Zealand Women 4.50 (Melbet)

Jess Kerr was the top performer with the ball for New Zealand Women in the 1st ODI against South Africa Women. She has picked up 12 wickets in the last six ODI and is one of the key bowlers for the Black Caps. We predict Jess Kerr to produce a match winning spell and be the top bowler for New Zealand Women.