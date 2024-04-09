RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction RSA 79 % Chance of Winning SRI 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.161 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women will commence their One Day International series on April 9, 2024, as part of the latter’s tour of South Africa. Their encounter is scheduled to take place at Buffalo Park, East London, with the action kicking off at 1:30 P.M IST.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women enter this fixture on the back of a T20I series. During the first game, the home side managed to establish their dominance as they set up a total of 198 runs and watched as Sri Lanka Women struggled to chase it down, which eventually resulted in the visitors getting bundled out for 119.

However, Sri Lanka Women returned with a vengeance and went no holes barred as they restricted South Africa Women to a score of 137 runs. Anneke Bosch’s 50 and Marizanne Kapp’s contribution of 44 runs to South Africa Women’s total was in vain since the rest of the batting order failed to offer assistance. With an attainable target in Sri Lanka Women’s sights, the team seized the opportunity and succeeded in their chase with an over and some to spare. Opener Vishmi Gunaratne’s unbeaten 65 was undoubtedly a major contributor to their success alongside Kavisha Dilhari who scored 45 runs.

With the scores tied, the decider became crucial and Sri Lanka Women bested the hosts once more in similar fashion. This time around, they restricted South Africa Women to 155 runs and set out in hot pursuit. It was skipper Chamari Athapaththu’s turn to shine in the final considering she amassed 73 runs which, coupled with Harshitha Madavi’s 54, took the team over the line to seal the series victory.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 79%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 21%

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score high before first dismissal

South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during the T20I fixtures. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened the innings in two matches out of the three total, while Anneke Bosch held down the fort in one match during the absence of their skipper. Despite this, they consistently improved over the course of the three matches and posted opening partnerships of 25, 26 and 37 runs from the first match through the last. They are projected to secure a decent first wicket partnership in the next match.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

Buffalo Park has hosted a total of 23 One Day International matches in the past, out of which 11 were won by the teams batting first and the chasing side emerged victorious on the remaining 12 occasions. The average first innings score at this pitch stands at 231. Both teams met at the venue during the final T20I match which Sri Lanka Women won after electing to field first. The toss winning skipper will want to get a head start by bowling first.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are anticipated with a 60% chance of precipitation while the temperature is expected to remain around 25 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Tazmin Brits, Delmi Tucker, Marizanne Kapp, Nadine de Klerk, Karabo Meso, Sinalo Jafta, Ayabonga Khaka, Eliz-Mari Marx, Masabata Klaas, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Anneke Bosch Batter Nadine de Klerk All-rounder Eliz-Mari Marx Bowler Karabo Meso Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Tumi Sekhukhune Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Despite having displayed signs of struggle earlier, South Africa Women are strong enough to recuperate from their defeat and come back as a force to be reckoned with in the upcoming series.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Anushka Sanjeewani, Prasadani Weerakkody, Achini Kulasuriya, Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Kawya Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Harshitha Madavi Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are, arguably, in excellent form at the moment, especially having won the T20I series prior to this. However, in the ODI format, South Africa Women have a leg up on the island nation.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women have taken on each other eight times in the ODI format. South Africa Women have an upper hand over Sri Lanka Women with five victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 8

South Africa Women - 5

Sri Lanka Women - 3

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

South Africa Women to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka Women

The three-match T20I series prior to this saw South Africa Women outscore Sri Lanka Women in terms of first wicket partnership on all three occasions. The hosts managed to set up opening stands of 37, 26 and 25 runs, indicating a high level of consistency on the opening front. Their rivals were not fortunate enough to experience the same fate since Sri Lanka Women’s openers scored 5, 25 and 3 three before the fall of their first wicket. It has become increasingly evident that South Africa Women are on course to outdo Sri Lanka Women’s opening pair in the upcoming match, too.

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Laura Wolvaardt played a crucial role during the T20I series against Sri Lanka wherein she amassed 158 runs in two innings. She scored a brilliant ton in the first game with 102 runs and achieved a strike rate of 161.90. During the final game of the series, she notched up 56 runs and, considering she was the leading batter both times, she will be the top choice for the next match.

Harshitha Madavi to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Harshitha Madavi emerged as the leading batter for Sri Lanka in the previous series. In the three innings that she participated in, she garnered 104 runs and was particularly impressive in the final match where she scored 54 runs with a strike rate of 125.58. She is the leading pick to be Sri Lanka Women’s standout batter.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk was the leading wicket-taker for South Africa during the T20I series where she picked up four wickets in three innings. She was the top performer for the team in the last game, having captured two wickets in four overs with a conservative economy rate of 6.25. She will be anticipated to emerge as their premier bowler.

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Sugandika Kumari took part in a solitary match in the T20I series. During the last match, she claimed a haul of three wickets in four innings and ended up with an economy rate of 6.00. This performance alone makes her a leading contender to be the team’s top bowler once more.