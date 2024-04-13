RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction
RSA
72%
Chance of Winning
SRI
28%
Odi
De Beers Diamond Oval
Facts:
- SA-W are ahead by 14-4 in the last 21 clashes against SL-W.
- Sri Lanka Women beat South Africa Women in the T20I series by 2-1.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
The series opener ended with the home team scoring 270 runs, but the match got rained out. South Africa seemed poised for victory with that score, but considering Sri Lanka's recent T20I performances, they still pose a threat. As they face Sri Lanka again in the second game, South Africa must utilise their strong bowlers to take early wickets and unsettle Sri Lanka's batting lineup, putting them on the defensive.
Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 and dominated over the hosts. In the first ODI, the team looked in good momentum as they amassed 23 runs without losing any wicket before the game was called off due to rain. Sri Lanka aren’t dependent on the skipper anymore and have the likes of Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samawickrama, and Kavisha Dilhari ready to deliver impactful, match-winning knocks for the side.
South Africa Women chance of winning - 72%
Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 28%
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips
South Africa Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)
South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during the T20I fixtures. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened the innings in two matches while Anneke Bosch filled in for the skipper in one of those matches. The openers were fantastic in those games as they accumulated 25, 26 & 37 runs before their 1st dismissal in the T20I series. Moreover, it was more evident in the 1st ODI. Although it was abandoned, SA-W played their innings where their openers scored 94 runs before the 1st wicket. Having said that, they are projected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction
This will be the first one-day international played on this ground. A 270+ 1st innings total should be a highly competitive score in our opinion. Both teams have the bowling strength to defend such a total. However, considering the overall balance of both teams, we reckon bowling first should be the way to go. The hosts have a deep lineup with many potential match-winners and should be able to chase down a target while Sri Lanka would back their bowlers to restrict the hosts to a low score.
Weather Report
There will be scattered showers in Kimberley on the match day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.
South Africa Women Player List
Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Laura Wolvaardt (C)
|
Batter
|
Tazmin Brits
|
Batter
|
Marizanne Kapp
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All-rounder
|
Sune Luus
|
Batter
|
Delmi Tucker
|
Batter
|
Anneke Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Nadine de Klerk
|
Bowler
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Sinalo Jafta
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Wicket-keeper
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Nonkululeko Mlaba
|
Bowler
|
Masabata Klaas
|
Bowler
|
Ayabonga Khaka
|
Bowler
South Africa Women Team Form
South Africa Women have showcased a good batting performance in the 1st ODI, securing 270 runs. Although the bowlers did not get a chance to perform, they will be thrilled to get back in the ODI series with the upcoming 2nd ODI.
Sri Lanka Women Player List
Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chamari Athapaththu (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Anushka Sanjeewani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Vishmi Gunaratne
|
Batter
|
Hasini Perera
|
Batter
|
Nilakshi de Silva
|
Batter
|
Harshitha Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Kavisha Dilhari
|
All-rounder
|
Achini Kulasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Oshadi Ranasinghe
|
Bowler
|
Udeshika Prabodhani
|
Bowler
|
Sugandika Kumari
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form in the T20I series by winning it by 2-1. In the opening game of the ODI series, they were decent with the ball but faced a massive target in the game. Although the batters had a good start in the innings, the game had to be cancelled due to showers.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head
South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 21 occasions in the WODI format, SA Women won on 14 occasions and SL Women clinched victory 4 times.
T20 Head-to-Head Records
Sri Lanka Women - 4
South Africa Women - 14
No Result/Abandoned - 3
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds
Wolvaard and Tamzin Brits looked in fine touch in the opening game and should be fine in the batting order with assistance from Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp. In the bowling department too, Kapp and Luus will be crucial. The all-rounders in the squad allow for variety in the bowling attack. Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka will be leading the pace attack for the Proteas.
Vishmi Gunaratne and skipper Chamari Athapaththu will be opening the innings for the visitors. Kavisha Dilhari & Harshitha Samwickrama will further strengthen the batting order. O Ranasinghe is in great form and Sri Lanka will be expecting her to deliver more breakthroughs and now allow a major partnership to grow. Left-arm medium-pacer Prabodhani is another crucial figure in this bowling setup.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women
Odi
De Beers Diamond Oval, Kimberley
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters
Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter
Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 44.56 in the format. She smashed 41 off 57 balls in the first ODI. She will be looking to return stronger in the next game.
Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter
Chamari Athapaththu averages 34.38 in the WODIs. She played an incredible knock in the T20Is and looked in good form in the first game, however long it lasted. She will be expected to play a smashing innings in the next game.
South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers
Masabata Klaas to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler
Masabata Klaas, with her 60 matches experience, has been instrumental with 105 runs and 56 wickets, proving her worth as a reliable bowler.
Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler
Sugandika Kumari has made significant contributions in her 29 matches, scoring 116 runs and taking 23 wickets, proving to be a key player with the ball. She took 2 wickets for 67 runs in the last game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
South Africa Women
South Africa Women to win @ 1.38 (Parimatch)
Sri Lanka Women to win @ 2.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch