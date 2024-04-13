RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction RSA 72 % Chance of Winning SRI 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 3.8 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR In a much-anticipated clash in the cricketing world, the South Africa Women’s cricket team is set to lock horns with the Sri Lanka Women’s team in the second ODI of the Sri Lanka Women’s Tour of South Africa 2024. The game will be held at Diamond Oval, Kimberley on April 13. The match will begin from 5:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

The series opener ended with the home team scoring 270 runs, but the match got rained out. South Africa seemed poised for victory with that score, but considering Sri Lanka's recent T20I performances, they still pose a threat. As they face Sri Lanka again in the second game, South Africa must utilise their strong bowlers to take early wickets and unsettle Sri Lanka's batting lineup, putting them on the defensive.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 and dominated over the hosts. In the first ODI, the team looked in good momentum as they amassed 23 runs without losing any wicket before the game was called off due to rain. Sri Lanka aren’t dependent on the skipper anymore and have the likes of Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samawickrama, and Kavisha Dilhari ready to deliver impactful, match-winning knocks for the side.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 72%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 28%

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during the T20I fixtures. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened the innings in two matches while Anneke Bosch filled in for the skipper in one of those matches. The openers were fantastic in those games as they accumulated 25, 26 & 37 runs before their 1st dismissal in the T20I series. Moreover, it was more evident in the 1st ODI. Although it was abandoned, SA-W played their innings where their openers scored 94 runs before the 1st wicket. Having said that, they are projected to score high before their first dismissal in the next game.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

This will be the first one-day international played on this ground. A 270+ 1st innings total should be a highly competitive score in our opinion. Both teams have the bowling strength to defend such a total. However, considering the overall balance of both teams, we reckon bowling first should be the way to go. The hosts have a deep lineup with many potential match-winners and should be able to chase down a target while Sri Lanka would back their bowlers to restrict the hosts to a low score.

Weather Report

There will be scattered showers in Kimberley on the match day with a high of 26 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Delmi Tucker Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have showcased a good batting performance in the 1st ODI, securing 270 runs. Although the bowlers did not get a chance to perform, they will be thrilled to get back in the ODI series with the upcoming 2nd ODI.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form in the T20I series by winning it by 2-1. In the opening game of the ODI series, they were decent with the ball but faced a massive target in the game. Although the batters had a good start in the innings, the game had to be cancelled due to showers.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 21 occasions in the WODI format, SA Women won on 14 occasions and SL Women clinched victory 4 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Sri Lanka Women - 4

South Africa Women - 14

No Result/Abandoned - 3

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

Wolvaard and Tamzin Brits looked in fine touch in the opening game and should be fine in the batting order with assistance from Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus and Marizanne Kapp. In the bowling department too, Kapp and Luus will be crucial. The all-rounders in the squad allow for variety in the bowling attack. Masabata Klaas and Ayabonga Khaka will be leading the pace attack for the Proteas.

Vishmi Gunaratne and skipper Chamari Athapaththu will be opening the innings for the visitors. Kavisha Dilhari & Harshitha Samwickrama will further strengthen the batting order. O Ranasinghe is in great form and Sri Lanka will be expecting her to deliver more breakthroughs and now allow a major partnership to grow. Left-arm medium-pacer Prabodhani is another crucial figure in this bowling setup.

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 44.56 in the format. She smashed 41 off 57 balls in the first ODI. She will be looking to return stronger in the next game.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu averages 34.38 in the WODIs. She played an incredible knock in the T20Is and looked in good form in the first game, however long it lasted. She will be expected to play a smashing innings in the next game.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Masabata Klaas to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Masabata Klaas, with her 60 matches experience, has been instrumental with 105 runs and 56 wickets, proving her worth as a reliable bowler.

Sugandika Kumari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Sugandika Kumari has made significant contributions in her 29 matches, scoring 116 runs and taking 23 wickets, proving to be a key player with the ball. She took 2 wickets for 67 runs in the last game.