RSA (South Africa Women) vs SRI (Sri Lanka Women) Match Prediction RSA 79 % Chance of Winning SRI 21 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.26 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.21 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.277 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR South Africa Women and Sri Lanka Women will play the 3rd and the final ODI of the Sri Lanka Women tour of South Africa 2023/24. The match will be played at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on April 17. The game is scheduled to begin from 1:30 PM IST.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning

The series opener was abandoned mid-game due to bad weather conditions but South Africa Women clinched a victory in the second ODI fashionably to take a 1-0 lead in the series. South Africa utilised their strong bowlers to take early wickets and unsettle Sri Lanka's batting lineup, putting them on the defensive. They have an opportunity to win the final WODI and hence, win the series.

Sri Lanka won the T20I series by 2-1 and dominated over the hosts. However, the visitors had a bit of difficulty in sustaining their innings in the longer format. They did not stand a chance against the South African bowling order and lost the game. They can no longer win this series but have an opportunity to win the third ODI and go back home with a draw. The bowlers will have to deliver a more promising performance in the next game.

South Africa Women chance of winning - 79%

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 21%

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Tips

South Africa Women to score high before their 1st dismissal @ (Parimatch)

South Africa Women demonstrated exceptional strength against Sri Lanka Women’s squad during the T20I fixtures. Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits opened the innings in two matches while Anneke Bosch filled in for the skipper in one of those matches. The team posted the scores of 25, 26 & 37 runs before 1st dismissals in those games. The batters got comfortable with the visiting bowling attack. Coming into the ODI series, the openers of the team scored 94 runs in the first game followed by 23 runs in the second before their first dismissal. That said, SA-W looks in good batting form and should be able to establish a strong opening partnership in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds South Africa Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 31.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 16.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: South Africa Women 1.59 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Toss Prediction

Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, has been known to be a good ground for the batters. With comparatively shorter boundaries compared to other venues in the country, batters have liked playing here. The ball also tends to do a bit in the initial overs, which will encourage the fast bowlers. It is a small ground and a good surface to bat on if the batters can see through their initial overs. Chasing becomes tough here as the wicket gets slower in the second innings. The side winning the toss shall like to bat first in this game.

Weather Report

There is a forecast for cloudy skies at Potchefstroom, which will aid the fast bowlers. There will be scattered showers on the match day with a high of 19 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Women Player List

Sinalo Jafta (wk), Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Sune Luus, Nadine de Klerk, Ayabonga Khaka, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas, Marizanne Kapp, Karabo Meso, Tumi Sekhukhune, Anneke Bosch, Eliz-mari Marx.

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt (C) Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp All-rounder Sune Luus Batter Delmi Tucker Batter Anneke Bosch All-rounder Nadine de Klerk Bowler Sinalo Jafta Wicket-keeper Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Masabata Klaas Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

Laura Wolvaardt will be happy with the unassailable lead in the last game. It was a good show from the bowlers and the batters in the last game. South Africa Women has enjoyed an excellent run at home and enjoys a good record at this venue, making them favourites in this contest.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Chamari Athapaththu (c), Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Inoka Ranaweera, Hasini Perera, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Prasadani Weerakkody, Udeshika Prabodhani, Kavisha Dilhari, Hansima Karunaratne, Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Achini Kulasuriya, Kawya Kavindi.

Predicted Playing XI

Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Hasini Perera Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women displayed terrific form in the T20I series by winning it by 2-1. However, they don't have the same hold in the 50-over format. Sri Lanka Women struggled with the bat in the last game, and their batters need to take on the South African bowlers in this game to win.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Head-to-Head

South Africa Women and Sri Lanka women have met on 22 occasions in the WODI format, SA Women won on 15 occasions and SL Women clinched victory 4 times.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

Sri Lanka Women - 4

South Africa Women - 15

No Result/Abandoned - 3

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Betting Odds

In the second ODI, South Africa Women won the toss and chose to field first. Sri Lanka Women batted decently with the top order scoring majority of the runs. Chamari Athapaththu scored 51 off 69 balls. Kavisha Dilhari chipped in 42 runs. However, the lower order returned pretty cheaply and accumulated 229 runs in total, losing all the wickets. Nadine de Klerk and Ayabonga Khaka picked 3 wickets each in the game. It was not much of a challenge for SA-W as they comfortably chased down the target with 7 wickets in hand. Laura Wolvaardt played a winning innings of 110 not out. Marizanne Kapp smashed an unbeaten 77 runs on her own.

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South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Batters

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s Best Batter

Captain Laura Wolvaardt is the batting spine of the team. She averages 45.90 in the format. Wolvaardt knocked an unbeaten 110 in the game. She will be leading the batting innings in the next game too.

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu averages 34.56 in the WODIs. She played an incredible knock in the last game and scored 51 off 69 balls. She will be expected to play a smashing innings in the next game.

South Africa Women vs Sri Lanka Women Best Bowlers

Nadine de Klerk to be South Africa Women’s Best Bowler

Nadine de Klerk is a talented bowler in the squad. She took 4 wickets in the T20I series. She picked 3 wickets in the last ODI and maintained an economy rate of 3.83 in the game. She will be the top bowling pick in the next game for South Africa Women.

Oshadi Ranasinghe to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe is a terrific bowler from the team. She picked 2 wickets in the 1st ODI followed by a wicket in the second game. She will lead Sri Lanka Women’s side in the bowling department.