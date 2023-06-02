SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 72 % Chance of Winning AFG 28 % Bet Now! Afghanistan is touring to Sri Lanka for a 3 ODI match series. All three matches will be played at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The action will begin from 1st June 2023. Before this both the team faced each other in November 2022 in a 3 match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, where Afghanistan won the first match with 60 runs. Second match was washed out by rain and Sri Lanka dominated in the third match by winning it with 4 wickets. The series ended with 1-1. After this series Afghan team haven’t played any ODI series, so this series will be a real test of their cricketing skills in every segment of the game. This series is crucial for both the teams as both are looking to directly qualify in the ODI world cup by sweeping the opposition. The Island team will be led by Dasun Shanka on the other hand Hashmatullah Shahidi will captain the visitor Afghanistan team.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Sri Lanka has 65% chances for winning on the other hand Afghanistan has 35% chances to win the game. Sri Lanka has a strong batting line and will take local advantage as well. Although Sri Lanka had disappointing series against India and New Zealand. India whitewashed them by 3-0 and they lost against New Zealand 2-0 but they won their 5 matches out of 8. And the team is playing at their home ground so they have high chances of winning.

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sri Lanka recently lost against India and New Zealand. On the other hand Afghanistan’s last ODI series was with Sri Lanka that was 1-1 tie. In this year they played two T20 series one was against pakistan, second was against UAE. They won both T20 series 2-1. This series is crucial for both the teams keeping in mind the world cup, so we anticipate 2-1 tournament victory for Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, and Dasun Shanaka make up the Island team’s batting order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana might be the spinners, with Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha serving as the frontline pacers.

For Afghanistan, Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadranc, Rahmat, Najibullah had fantastic batting performances in the recent series. In the bowling segment the team will rely on Fazalhaq Farooq, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

At Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota, after winning the toss team would like to bat first and challenge the opposition with a high total on the board. Having an eye on the previous records the pitch here favors the batsmen. In the middle order spinner may have some turn. While playing first both teams would like to put the 280+ runs on the board because lower score may easily chasebale here at Hambantota.

Weather Report

On friday there will be a hot day and high humidity at Hambantota. Temperature will be around 32 degree celsius with a high 72% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 21 kmph. No rain interruption is expected in this match.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Angelo Mathews All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the ODIs:Charith Asalanka, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Kusal Perera (Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (Wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka Team Form

The Sri Lankan team is in good touch as they won their last 5 out of 8 matches. Players like Nishanka, Hasranga and Mendis are in excellent form. Team lost against India and New Zealand but they came back very early. As compared to the visitor team, Sri Lanka has a high momentum in going ahead in the series.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Noor Ahmad All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Rashid Khan All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Azmatullah Omarzai Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the ODI series:Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Rahmat Shah, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Abdul Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan haven’t played ODI matches for the last six months so it will be tough for them to adjust in this format and Sri Lankan conditions. Except ODIs Afghan team has played T20 series regularly where they won against Pakistan and UAE. Sharp spin attack is their positive aspect. Leg spinner Rashid Khan is in brilliant form.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other in 7 ODI matches where the Island team got victory in 4 matches whereas Afghanistan had the upper hand in just two matches. One match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 7

Sri Lanka won – 4

Afghanistan won – 2

No Result - 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Keeping the recent form and performances, Sri Lanka is the bookmaker’s favorite team and it dominates over opponents in every sphere of the game. Most of the bookies are offering them the winning odds of 1.37, on the other hand the Afghanistan team has the victory odds of as high as 2.42.

Sri Lanka to win @ 1.37

Afghanistan to win @ 2.42

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

Sri Lanka will truly rely on Prathum Nishanka and Charith Aslanka. Nishanka smashed 85 runs on 83 balls with an strike rate of 102.41 in the first match of the previous series played in November 2022. Charith Aslanka played a cracking inning of 83 runs not out on 72 balls with an impressive strike rate of 115.28 in the same series.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are the key players for Afghanistan as far as batting is concerned. Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 53 and 68 in the previous series on the other hand Ibrahim Zadran has shown his amazing form with brilliant innings of 106 and 162 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga and Kasun Rajitha will take the bowling command for Srilankan bowling attack. In the pace segment, Rajita had some impressive spells against the same opponent and picked 7 wickets in the previous series they played each other. Being a consistent performer, Wanindu Hasaranga is known for his crucial breakthroughs in the middle overs.

Fazalhaq Farooqi and Rashid Khan are the most reliable bowlers for Afghanistan. Farooqi has a combination of line, length and pace. In the first match of the previous ODI series he picked 4 wickets. World’s top class spinner Rashid Khan is really impressive. He had a fantastic IPL session recently. In the middle overs Rashid troubles the batsman with his leg spin.