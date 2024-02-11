SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 70 % Chance of Winning AFG 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.39 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.071 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka and Afghanistan will take on each other in their second One Day International match during Afghanistan’s Tour of Sri Lanka on February 11, 2024. Their clash is going to be held at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium at 9:30 A.M IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan went head-to-head in their first One Day International match against each other, where the latter won the toss and put the home team to bat first based on the historical advantage of fielding first in the venue. However, their aspirations were crushed as Sri Lanka’s openers put on remarkable performances. Pathum Nissanka was responsible for Sri Lanka’s unbeatable total as he added 210 runs to the tally while Avishka Fernando achieved a brilliant half-century. Sri Lanka’s batting order brought their A-game as they ended up with a score of 381/3. Afghanistan were taken to the cleaners with such a formidable target but Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi proved to be their saving grace as they salvaged the team’s innings with a century each. By the end of 50 overs, they scored 339/6 but, unfortunately, they fell short by 42 runs.

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan also engaged in a one-off test match before the start of the One Day International series which also ended in a dominant victory for the home side as they won by a whopping ten wickets. Afghanistan has been fighting back but their troubles seem rather apparent as a select few players make major contributions while the rest struggle for form.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 70%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 30%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Pathum Nissanka emerged as the player of the match with a sensational double century as the opening batsman. His incredible performance nearly overshadowed Avishka Fernando who achieved a half-century with 88 runs from 88 deliveries. Sadeera Samarawickrama, unfortunately, missed out on a 50 as he was dismissed for 45 runs off 36 balls. Pramod Madushan led their bowling attack with a haul of four wickets in ten overs, followed by Dushmantha Chameera who bagged two wickets.

Azmatullah Omarzai and Mohammad Nabi anchored Afghanistan’s innings with a ton each as the former scored 149 runs off 115 deliveries and Nabi amassed 136 runs from 130 balls. They were the only two contributors with the bat. On the bowling front, Fareed Ahmad was their leading wicket-taker with two wickets while Mohammad Nabi bagged one wicket during the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Sri Lanka 1.76 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The match is set to be hosted at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium. A total of 40 One Day International matches have been played at the venue in the past, out of which 16 matches were won by teams batting first and 22 by teams batting second. However, the last match played here between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan ended in victory for the former after they lost the toss and were asked to bat first. Based on this recent outcome, it seems likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bat first.

Weather Report

The weather forecast predicts partly overcast conditions with no possibility of precipitation. The temperature is expected to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Shevon Daniel, Avishka Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Sahan Arachchige, Charith Asalanka, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis (C) Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka appears to be a daunting team to go up against at the moment and their victories are a testament to their brilliant form.

Afghanistan Player List

Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Ibrahim Zadran, Ikram Alikhil, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Riaz Hussan, Rahmat Shah, Azmatullah Omarzai, Gulbadin Naib, Mohammad Nabi, Fareed Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Qais Ahmad, Naveed Zadran.

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi (C) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Mohammad Nabi Bowler Ikram Alikhil Wicket-keeper Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Fareed Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan is in the process of finding their footing and it does not seem likely that they could overcome Sri Lanka in the next match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka has been incredibly formidable in their last five One Day International matches against Afghanistan, having won on four occasions by considerable margins.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sri Lanka - 4

Afghanistan - 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Afghanistan

Afghanistan’s opening pair, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, failed to achieve a competitive opening partnership against Sri Lanka in their previous match, given that they scored a mere five runs together until the former was dismissed in 1.1 overs. Sri Lanka, conversely, went guns blazing and their openers, Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando, collaborated for a whopping 182 runs and kept their partnership alive for 26.2 overs when the latter’s wicket was taken. There was a world of difference between both team’s performances and it appears to be highly likely that Sri Lanka could establish a better first wicket partnership than Afghanistan.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.39 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 9.00 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Pathum Nissanka was absolutely invincible in their first match against Afghanistan, wherein he achieved a double century and remained not out throughout the innings. He scored 210 runs off just 139 deliveries, resulting in a brilliant strike rate of 151.07. Considering this excellent knock, he could be anticipated to continue as their standout batsman.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be Afghanistan’s Best Batter

Azmatullah Omarzai emerged as Afghanistan’s leading batsman against Sri Lanka, having amassed 149 runs from 115 deliveries, translating to a strike rate of 129.56. He knocked 13 boundaries and six 6s during the process and managed to anchor the innings until the end of the match. He could be expected to emerge as their leading batter once again.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Pramod Madushan to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Pramod Madushan delivered an exceptional spell against Afghanistan in their previous encounter. In a full quota of ten overs, he conceded 75 runs and claimed a whopping four wickets, giving him an economy rate of 7.50. He could be relied upon to remain their top bowler in the next match as well.

Fareed Ahmad to be Afghanistan’s Best Bowler

Fareed Ahmad was the leading wicket-taker for Afghanistan in their last match versus Sri Lanka. In just nine overs, he allowed 79 runs and bowled a maiden which gave him an economy rate of 8.77. He also bagged two wickets during the process and could be anticipated to be their premier bowler in the upcoming match, too.