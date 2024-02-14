SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 74 % Chance of Winning AFG 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will take on Afghanistan in the third and final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, January 14. The match will start from 2:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka are favourites to beat Afghanistan and clinch three-match series 3-0 on Wednesday. Sri Lanka have registered comfortable wins in the first two matches. They won the first match by 32 runs and the second by a whopping 155-run margin.

Sri Lanka scored over 300 runs in the last match as Afghanistan were bundled out for 153 runs only. In the absence of two key spinners Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman Sri Lanka batters have comfortably piled up runs against Afghanistan. They scored 381 runs in the first match.

Sri Lanka are looking far more ahead of Afghanistan in all the departments of the game, and therefore they have a huge chance of winning the third ODI as well.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 74%

Afghanistan chance of winning - 26%

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Sri Lanka batter Sadeera Samarawickrama has come good in both the matches. He scored 52 off 61 balls in the second match, and 45 off 36 in the second. The right-hand batter has featured in a total of 37 ODI matches and scored 1144 runs at an average of 38.13 and a strike rate of 95.81.

Ibrahim Zadran scored 54 runs off 76 balls in the last match. The innings consisted of six fours. The batter scored only four in the first match. Having bounced back in the second match, Zadran would be aiming to score big in the dead rubber final match. He has featured in a total of 30 ODI matches and scored 1344 runs at an average of 49.78 and a strike rate of 81.16.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total runs scored in the match Over 542.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 30.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Afghanistan Opening Partnership Over 25.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

In the first match at the venue, Afghanistan won the toss and opted to bowl first. Sri Lanka won the toss in the next match and opted to bat. Team winning the toss is expected to bat once again in Pallekele.

Weather Report

Very low chances of rain in Pallekele on Wednesday, February 14. A precipitation level of only five percent has been predicted. With a humidity level of 71 percent, the temperature will hover around 29 degree celsius. The wind speed will be close to 14 km/h at the ground.

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis(w/c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Asitha Fernando, Pramod Madushan, Shevon Daniel, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Sahan Arachchige, Dunith Wellalage

Sri Lanka Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusan Mendis (CAP and WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder W Hasaranga All-rounder M Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanaka Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler Pramod Madushan Bowler

Sri Lanka Recent Form

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by 42 runs, and second by 155 runs. Sri Lanka have won each of their last four games. The fifth-last match against Zimbabwe ended without a result.

Afghanistan Player List

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Ikram Alikhil(w), Gulbadin Naib, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Riaz Hassan, Naveed Zadran

Afghanistan Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah Batter Hashmatullah Shahidi (CAP) Batter Azmatullah Omarzai Batter Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Ikram Alikhil (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Gulbadin Naib All-rounder Qais Ahmad Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Afghanistan Recent Form

Afghanistan have lost their last two matches by 155 and 42 runs respectively. South Africa thrashed them in their third and second-last match respectively. The side has won just one of their last five matches.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have clashed 14 times against each other. Sri Lanka have won nine times, while Afghanistan four. One match between the two sides ended without a result.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka opening partnership to be over 19.5

Sri Lanka openers Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando partnered for 182 runs in the first match. Nissanka scored 210 runs off 139 balls, while Fernando scored 88 off as many balls. In the second match, the duo failed to get going but still managed to put 19 runs together. The Afghanistan bowlers leaked 381 in the first match, and 308 in the second. They are expected to be at the receiving end once again. We can expect the Sri Lanka openers to score over 19 runs together.

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka was on fire in the first ODI, becoming the first batter from the country to score an ODI double hundred. He scored 210 runs off 139 balls. The innings consisted off 20 fours and eight sixes. He looked good during his 17-ball stay for 18 runs in the second ODI. He hit three boundaries once again. Nissanka has scored 394 runs in his last seven matches at an average of 78.8 and a strike rate of 114.53. Overall, he has featured in 51 ODI and scored 1956 runs at an average of 42.52.

Azmatullah Omarzai to be the top batter for Afghanistan

Azmatullah Omarzai has been a revelation for Afghanistan in the last few months. His last 10 matches have seen him score 483 runs at an average of 96.6 and a strike rate of 104.54. Omarzai scored 149 unbeaten runs in the first ODI, and followed it up with a score of 3. The 23-year-old right-hand batter would aim to end the series with another solid knock. He has featured in 24 ODI matches in which he has scored 642 runs at an average of 53.50.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Star spinner Wanindu Hasaranga has the ability to win games on his own on any given day. He has picked 11 wickets in his last three matches at an economy rate of 4.54 and a strike rate of 12.36. The leg-spinner registered figures of 4/27 in the second ODI. Overall, he has featured in 51 ODI matches and picked 78 wickets at an average of 26.03.

Mohammad Nabi to be the top bowler for Afghanistan

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi can emerge as the key bowler for his country in the third and final T20I. The veteran all-rounder smashed a massive hundred in the first ODI. he has been economical with the ball, but managed to pick just a single wicket. The last 10 matches have seen him pick nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.21 and a strike rate of 50.33. Overall, he has picked 163 wickets in 158 matches.