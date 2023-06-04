SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 55 % Chance of Winning AFG 45 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka will lock horns against Afghanistan in the 2nd ODI of the three ODI series at the same at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota. The live action will take place on 4th June at 10:00 Am local Sri Lanka time. By winning the first ODI the Afghanistan team already have a 1-0 lead in the series. Home team would like to level the series by winning this match. This series is crucial from Sri Lankan point of view as they are at number 10 with 80 points in ICC ODI cricket world cup qualifier standings, On the other hand Afghanistan have already qualified in the World Cup. If Sri Lanka wins the next two matches they will have 20 more points and will secure their position.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of winning

Sri Lanka again had a disappointing start of the series, before this they lost against India and New Zealand as well. Having a strong squad and playing at local ground they have the upper hand but how Afghanistan played the last match was very appreciable.

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In the first match of this crucial tournament Afghanistan won the toss and elected to bowl first. With the help of brilliant innings from Charith Asalanka (91 runs) and Dhananjaya de Silva (51) Sri Lanka put up a score of 268 runs where all the team members bowled out. As we predicted this score was put short at this batting friendly wicket. Thanks to such an amazing inning from Ibrahim Zadran (98 runs) and Rahmat Shah (55 runs) Afghanistan got success in winning the game. Sri Lanka once again had a poor bowling performance and failed to take wickets at regular intervals.

If we talk about previous encounters, before this series both the teams faced each other in November 2022 in a 3 match series at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele. This series ended with 1-1. After this series Afghan team haven’t played any ODI series, so this series will be a real test of their cricketing skills in every segment of the game.

Sri Lanka recently lost against India and New Zealand. On the other hand Afghanistan’s last ODI series was with Sri Lanka that was 1-1 tie. In this year they played two T20 series one was against pakistan, second was against UAE. They won both T20 series 2-1. This series is crucial for both the teams keeping in mind the world cup, so we anticipate 2-1 tournament victory for Sri Lanka.

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, and Dasun Shanaka make up the Island team’s batting order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana might be the spinners, with Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha serving as the frontline pacers.

For Afghanistan, Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadranc, Rahmat, Najibullah had fantastic batting performances in the recent series. In the bowling segment the team will rely on Fazalhaq Farooq, Rashid Khan and Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

Pitch at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota is a batting friendly pitch. In the previous game 268 runs remained the short target here. After winning the toss, the team would like to bat first and challenge the opposition with a high total on the board. Having an eye on the previous records the pitch here favors the batsmen. In the middle order spinner may have some turn.

Weather Report

On 4th June temperature will be around 32 degree celsius with a high 74% of humidity. Wind speed is expected to be 34 kmph. No rain interruption is expected in this match.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Dimuth Karunaratne Batsman Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Angelo Mathews All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Dushan Hemantha Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the ODIs:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka (c), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dushan Hemantha, Kasun Rajitha, Matheesha Pathirana, Lahiru Kumara, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Maheesh Theekshana

Sri Lanka Team Form

Although they lost the last match but team has high momentum as they won their last 5 out of 10 matches. Players like Nishanka, Aslanka, Hasranga and Dhananjaya de Silva are in excellent form.

Afghanistan Player List

Afghanistan Probable Playing XI

Player Role Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt) Batsman Ibrahim Zadran Batsman Rahmat Shah (vice-capt) All rounder Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk) Batsman Najibullah Zadran Batsman Noor Ahmad All rounder Mohammad Nabi All rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All rounder Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler

Afghanistansquad for the ODI series:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Najibullah Zadran, Mohammad Nabi, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Ikram Alikhil, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan

Afghanistan Team Form

Despite not playing ODI matches for a long time Afghanistan did a remarkable performance in the previous match. In the T20s they defeated Pakistan and UAE.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Head to Head

Sri Lanka and Afghanistan have faced each other in 8 ODI matches where Sri Lanka got victory in 5 matches whereas Afghanistan had the upper hand in just three matches. One match ended with no result.

Total ODI matches played – 8

Sri Lanka won – 5

Afghanistan won – 3

No Result - 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting odds

Keeping the recent form and performances, Sri Lanka is the bookmaker’s favorite team and it dominates over opponents in every sphere of the game. Most of the bookies are offering them the winning odds of 1.42, on the other hand the Afghanistan team has the victory odds of as high as 1.83.

Sri Lanka to win @ 1.42

Afghanistan to win @ 1.83

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Batsmen

Charith Aslanka and Dhananjaya de Silva are the key players for Sri Lanka's point of view. Charith Aslanka played a brilliant innings of 83 runs without being out on 72 balls with an amazing strike rate of 115.28 in the previous series held in November. In the last match he smashed 91 runs. Dhananjaya de Silva is also fantastic with a half century in the last match.

In terms of batting, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran are Afghanistan's reliable batsmen. In the previous series, Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored 53 and 68 runs, while Ibrahim Zadran displayed his incredible form with stunning innings of 106 and 162 runs. In the last match Gurbaz played a fine role in Afghanistan’s victory by scoring 98 runs.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowler

Kasun Rajitha will be reliable for Sri Lanka. In their previous series against each other, Rajita had some good spells in the pace division and picked up 7 wickets. He picked 2 crucial wickets for the team in the last match.

Fazalhaq Farooqi are Afghanistan's most dependable bowlers. Farooqi combines line, length, and tempo in his writing. He took 4 wickets in the opening game of the preceding ODI series and grabbed 2 wicket in previous game.