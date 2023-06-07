SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction SRI 66 % Chance of Winning AFG 34 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka will square off against Afghanistan in the series decider of the three-match ODI series on June 7 at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota with an aim to win the series and take some confidence into the World Cup Qualifiers. On the other hand, Afghanistan would like to secure their first ODI series victory in Sri Lanka when the contest starts at 10 AM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka dominates the head to head record against Afghanistan in ODIs with 5-3. Also, they are riding high on confidence after scoring a huge total of 323 runs in the previous encounter. Thus, the hostess are favorites to win the game with decent odds in their favour.

Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 66 %

Afghanistan's chances of winning - 34 %

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Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

After losing the first game of the series, Sri Lanka bounced back in the second fixture registering a victory by a huge margin. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne starred with the bat scoring 78 and 52 runs respectively while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva picked three wickets each. In the earlier encounter, Charith Asalanka played a knock of 91 runs but the lack of support from the other end restricted the team to only a total of 268 runs and the opposition chased it easily.

Hasaranga and De Silva’s spell in the last game was impressive and if the pitch provides some assistance to the spinners once again, they might add to their tally of three wickets each. Sri Lanka also have Theekshana in their ranks who can trouble opposition batters with his variations and so the bowling department looks decent. However, the two fixtures have shown that the key to success depends on the batting unit for Sri Lanka and so the batters will have a responsibility to post a competitive target on the scoreboard in the series decider.

Afghanistan had a good start to the series winning the opening game by six wickets thanks to Ibrahim Zadran’s 97 while Rahmat Shah contributed with 55 runs. However, their batting collapsed in the second game while chasing a huge target and Afghanistan were bundled out on 191 runs. The trio of Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Rahmat Shah are contributing with the bat but they need support from others as well to ink a victory in the series decider.

Fareed Ahmad has been the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan taking four wickets from two games and the spin department has also contributed in both games, Afghanistan have a strong enough bowling attack to succeed but the onus will be mainly on the batters to display a performance which will lead the team to a series win on the foreign soil.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction

The teams batting second have a slight edge according to the past record as chasing sides have won 11 games as compared to nine from the outfit who batted first. In this series, Afghanistan opted to field first in the opening ODI while Sri Lanka chose to bat first in the second ODI. Although both results were fruitful, the team winning the toss might elect to field first based on the past record.

Weather Report

According to the weather report by Worldweatheronline.com, the weather is clear and that is good news for the spectators who want to see a full-length contest unfolding in front of their eyes. Also, the temperature will be around 15 degree Celsius indicating that it would be slightly warm throughout the contest.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne

The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Kusal Mendis Batter and Wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Kasun Rajitha Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka entered the series against Afghanistan after being outplayed against New Zealand on their tour overseas by 2-0. However, after losing the opening ODI of the series, Sri Lanka bounced back in style winning the next game by 132 runs, and would like to continue their winning momentum.

Afghanistan News & Player List

Afghanistan squad:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter and Wicketkeeper Ibrahim Zadran Batter Rahmat Shah All-rounder Hashmatullah Shahidi Batter Najibullah Zadran Batsman Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Noor Ahmad Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Fareed Ahmad Malik Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan have played their last five ODIs against Sri Lanka and will face the same opponent for the sixth successive occasion in 50-over cricket. They won two games and were beaten in the same number of matches while one fixture was abandoned.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Storm Head to Head

Both the teams have crossed each others’ paths on nine occasions in ODIs. Sri Lanka are slightly ahead in the head to head record winning five matches while the visitors have won three matches.

Matches Played - 9

Sri Lanka - 5

Afghanistan - 3

No Result - 1

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to hit more fours @1.62

In both the matches played so far in the tournament, Sri Lanka have outplayed their opponents in terms of the boundaries scored. In the first game, they led the boundary count by 27-25 while the lead was further stretched in the second game with 32-15. Thus, Sri Lanka are likely to score more fours than their opponents once again in the match.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters

Charith Asalanka to be Sri Lanka’s top batter

Asalanka played a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the first game and has experience of smashing 906 ODI runs with an average of around 40. Also, he averages 52.87 in Sri Lanka which further boosts the probability of him being the top batter for his team. Thus, considering, Asalanka’s recent form and his home record, punters can keep their faith in him to be the top batter for Sri Lanka.

Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batter

There is no doubt that Ibrahim Zadran has been the standout performer for the visitors. He has notched up 152 runs from two matches with a brilliant average of 76. The batter is leading the run-charts in the series and is likely to repeat the kind of performance he produced in first two games.

Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets in the previous encounter playing a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s victory. With Afghanistan batters not having experience of facing quality opposition very often, they are likely to find themselves in trouble while identifying the variations from the Sri Lankan spinner. Thus, Hasaranga is likely to emerge as the top bowler for his team.

Fareed Ahmad to be Afghanistan’s top bowler

Fareed Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker of the series with four wickets from two games with a bowling average and strike rate both around 26. Also, the pacer has picked 19 wickets from 12 innings with a bowling average of 23.52 and a strike rate of 28.7. His career stats further back him to be the top bowler for the team.