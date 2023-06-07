SRI (Sri Lanka) vs AFG (Afghanistan) Match Prediction
SRI
66%
Chance of Winning
AFG
34%
Odi
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium
Facts
- Wanindu Hasaranga has picked eight wickets from four innings against Afghanistan with an average of 23.75 and that makes him the likely contender to be the top batter for the team.
- Ibrahim Zadran has an impressive career average of 65 in the ODIs and so he might shine once again with the bat being the top run-scorer for the team.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka dominates the head to head record against Afghanistan in ODIs with 5-3. Also, they are riding high on confidence after scoring a huge total of 323 runs in the previous encounter. Thus, the hostess are favorites to win the game with decent odds in their favour.
- Sri Lanka's chances of winning - 66 %
- Afghanistan's chances of winning - 34 %
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
After losing the first game of the series, Sri Lanka bounced back in the second fixture registering a victory by a huge margin. Kusal Mendis and Dimuth Karunaratne starred with the bat scoring 78 and 52 runs respectively while Wanindu Hasaranga and Dhananjaya de Silva picked three wickets each. In the earlier encounter, Charith Asalanka played a knock of 91 runs but the lack of support from the other end restricted the team to only a total of 268 runs and the opposition chased it easily.
Hasaranga and De Silva’s spell in the last game was impressive and if the pitch provides some assistance to the spinners once again, they might add to their tally of three wickets each. Sri Lanka also have Theekshana in their ranks who can trouble opposition batters with his variations and so the bowling department looks decent. However, the two fixtures have shown that the key to success depends on the batting unit for Sri Lanka and so the batters will have a responsibility to post a competitive target on the scoreboard in the series decider.
Afghanistan had a good start to the series winning the opening game by six wickets thanks to Ibrahim Zadran’s 97 while Rahmat Shah contributed with 55 runs. However, their batting collapsed in the second game while chasing a huge target and Afghanistan were bundled out on 191 runs. The trio of Ibrahim Zadran, Hashmatullah Shahidi, and Rahmat Shah are contributing with the bat but they need support from others as well to ink a victory in the series decider.
Fareed Ahmad has been the highest wicket-taker for Afghanistan taking four wickets from two games and the spin department has also contributed in both games, Afghanistan have a strong enough bowling attack to succeed but the onus will be mainly on the batters to display a performance which will lead the team to a series win on the foreign soil.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Toss Prediction
The teams batting second have a slight edge according to the past record as chasing sides have won 11 games as compared to nine from the outfit who batted first. In this series, Afghanistan opted to field first in the opening ODI while Sri Lanka chose to bat first in the second ODI. Although both results were fruitful, the team winning the toss might elect to field first based on the past record.
Weather Report
According to the weather report by Worldweatheronline.com, the weather is clear and that is good news for the spectators who want to see a full-length contest unfolding in front of their eyes. Also, the temperature will be around 15 degree Celsius indicating that it would be slightly warm throughout the contest.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka:Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Angelo Mathews, Dushan Hemantha, Lahiru Kumara, Matheesha Pathirana, Chamika Karunaratne
The Blaze Predicted Playing XI:
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Pathum Nissanka
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Batter
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Dimuth Karunaratne
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Batter
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Kusal Mendis
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
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Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
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Dhananjaya de Silva
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All-rounder
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Dasun Shanaka
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All-rounder
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Wanindu Hasaranga
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All-rounder
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Dushmantha Chameera
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Bowler
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Maheesh Theekshana
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Bowler
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Kasun Rajitha
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Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka entered the series against Afghanistan after being outplayed against New Zealand on their tour overseas by 2-0. However, after losing the opening ODI of the series, Sri Lanka bounced back in style winning the next game by 132 runs, and would like to continue their winning momentum.
Afghanistan News & Player List
Afghanistan squad:Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi (c), Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Noor Ahmad, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Abdul Rahman, Riaz Hassan, Ikram Alikhil
Predicted Playing XI
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Rahmanullah Gurbaz
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Batter and Wicketkeeper
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Ibrahim Zadran
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Batter
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Rahmat Shah
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All-rounder
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Hashmatullah Shahidi
|
Batter
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Najibullah Zadran
|
Batsman
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Mohammad Nabi
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All-rounder
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Azmatullah Omarzai
|
All-rounder
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Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|
Bowler
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Noor Ahmad
|
Bowler
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Fazalhaq Farooqi
|
Bowler
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Fareed Ahmad Malik
|
Bowler
Afghanistan Team Form
Afghanistan have played their last five ODIs against Sri Lanka and will face the same opponent for the sixth successive occasion in 50-over cricket. They won two games and were beaten in the same number of matches while one fixture was abandoned.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Storm Head to Head
Both the teams have crossed each others’ paths on nine occasions in ODIs. Sri Lanka are slightly ahead in the head to head record winning five matches while the visitors have won three matches.
Matches Played - 9
Sri Lanka - 5
Afghanistan - 3
No Result - 1
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to hit more fours @1.62
In both the matches played so far in the tournament, Sri Lanka have outplayed their opponents in terms of the boundaries scored. In the first game, they led the boundary count by 27-25 while the lead was further stretched in the second game with 32-15. Thus, Sri Lanka are likely to score more fours than their opponents once again in the match.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Batters
Charith Asalanka to be Sri Lanka’s top batter
Asalanka played a brilliant knock of 91 runs in the first game and has experience of smashing 906 ODI runs with an average of around 40. Also, he averages 52.87 in Sri Lanka which further boosts the probability of him being the top batter for his team. Thus, considering, Asalanka’s recent form and his home record, punters can keep their faith in him to be the top batter for Sri Lanka.
Ibrahim Zadran to be Afghanistan’s top batter
There is no doubt that Ibrahim Zadran has been the standout performer for the visitors. He has notched up 152 runs from two matches with a brilliant average of 76. The batter is leading the run-charts in the series and is likely to repeat the kind of performance he produced in first two games.
Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan Top Team Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets in the previous encounter playing a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s victory. With Afghanistan batters not having experience of facing quality opposition very often, they are likely to find themselves in trouble while identifying the variations from the Sri Lankan spinner. Thus, Hasaranga is likely to emerge as the top bowler for his team.
Fareed Ahmad to be Afghanistan’s top bowler
Fareed Ahmad is the leading wicket-taker of the series with four wickets from two games with a bowling average and strike rate both around 26. Also, the pacer has picked 19 wickets from 12 innings with a bowling average of 23.52 and a strike rate of 28.7. His career stats further back him to be the top bowler for the team.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Sri Lanka
Although, it was a high-scoring affair in the last game, spinners dominated the proceedings taking 11 wickets out of 16 throughout the match. Sri Lanka have a quality spin trio of Maheesh Theekshana, Wanindu Hasaranga, and Dhananjaya de Silva who can lead them to a series win over the visitors. Considering this, we also predict the result in the favour of the hosts.
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.47 (Parimatch)
- Afghanistan to win @ 2.66 (Parimatch)