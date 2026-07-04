Sri Lanka vs India Match Prediction

After easily defeating Sri Lanka in the first ODI, India is prepared for the second ODI encounter against them on January 12, 2023, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Sri Lanka has only defeated India once during this entire tour and is now trailing India in the ODI series. India now leads the ODI series 1-0 and hopes to win the remaining game to win the entire series. Since it's a game that might make or break Sri Lanka and India wants to win the series, we anticipate a fierce contest between the two teams. Both sides need to win this game in order to avoid losing the ODI series that takes place the year before the One Day World Cup.

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Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

This tour of India is completely dominating Sri Lanka. The first ODI encounter against them was followed by a 2-1 loss in the T20 series. Sri Lanka wants to maintain their ODI performance from 2022 when they didn't lose an ODI series. To tie the series at 1-1, Dasun Shanaka will need to deliver another outstanding performance in the second ODI.

In contrast, India is seeking retribution for their loss to Bangladesh in the last ODI series against Sri Lanka. Additionally, given their home field advantage and flawless performance during the tour, we are picking India to win the second ODI match.

Our Prediction

New Blood Recently, Umran Malik has been giving his all on the field. Every Sri Lankan batsman in the series is intimidated by his pace. It's not good news for Sri Lanka that Virat Kohli is also back in form. India has a much better chance of defeating the foreign team and winning the trophy.

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Betting Tips

In the last game, Rohit Sharma fell 17 runs short of a well-deserved century. He scored 83 runs in 67 balls, good for a strike rate of 123.88, and finished as India's second-highest run scorer against Sri Lanka in the opening game. He is our safe pick to be India's leading run scorer in the forthcoming match. We anticipate Umran Malik to record the most wickets for India after he took three for the team in the previous match.

In the T20i series, Dasun Shanaka scored the most runs for Sri Lanka, and he is now playing in the opening game. In the forthcoming game, we are betting on him to score the most runs for Sri Lanka. We are hoping for Kasun Rajitha to be Sri Lanka's leading wicket-taker after he recorded three wickets in the most recent ODI game.

Rohit Sharma is our choice for the Man of the Match award because of his incredible ODI records versus Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Both hitters and bowlers have recently received assistance at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Early in the innings, seamers may receive considerable assistance and may take early wickets during the powerplay. The ground in Eden Gardens is a batting wicket, nevertheless.

Here, the first inning average score is 245 runs. On this field, the team that wins the toss will almost probably decide to bat first and defend the objective.

Weather Report

On the day of the second ODI, Eden Gardens in Kolkata is forecast to be bright and humid. Although it will drop in the evening, the temperature will still be in the 32-33 degree range. On the day of the match, the wind will blow at a speed of about 28 mph, and there are extremely limited chances of rain. Throughout the entire game, the wind's characteristics won't change.

Sri Lanka Player List

Sri Lanka Squad - Kusal Mendis (wk), Avishka Fernando, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Dasun Shanaka (c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dilshan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Ashen Bandara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kasun Rajitha, Dunith Wellalage, Pramod Madushan, Jeffrey Vandersay, Pathum Nissanka

Avishka Fernando returned to the Sri Lankan squad after a long absence. After being added to the squad in February 2022, Avishka Fernando must now earn his spot in the team by performing against India.

Sri Lanka predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Dasun Shanaka Captain Kusal Mendis Wicket Keeper Charith Asalanka Batsman Avishka Fernando Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva Batting All-rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Chamika Karunaratne Batting All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga Bowling All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Throughout the tour, Dasun Shanaka has been steering Sri Lanka from the front. Sri Lanka defeated Australia in an ODI contest last year and will look to repeat that success against India on January 12 to win the second game. Pathum Nissanka contributed a key 72-run knock in the first game while under pressure. He would try to predict the same things for the second game.

In the previous game, the bowling department fell short of expectations. In order to help Sri Lanka win the second game, Wanindu Hasaranga will need to recover.

India Player List

India squad - Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ishan Kishan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh, Rohit Sharma (c)

India Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Rohit Sharma Captain KL Rahul Wicket Keeper Virat Kohli Batsman Mohammed Shami Bowler Shreyas Iyer Batsman Hardik Pandya Bowling All-rounder Axar Patel Bowling All-rounder Mohammad Siraj Bowler Shubman Gill Batsman Umran Malik Bowler Yuzvendra Chahal Bowler

India Team Form

This year has started off wonderfully for India as they won the T20i series and are now on their way to winning the ODI series. The team will be looking to win the upcoming match at home and seal the series under Rohit Sharma's captaincy.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

Sri Lanka and India have played 163 matches against each other in ODIs.

Total ODI matches Played - 163 Matches

Sri Lanka Win - 57 Matches

India Win - 94 Matches

No Result - 11 Match

Draw - 1 Match

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

Both teams are anticipated to come out firing in this game in their desire to win the opening game. The wait is worthwhile to find out who wins.

India is favoured in the betting odds after considering the team's performance and potential outcomes. Sri Lanka has odds of 4.3 to win, while India has odds of 1.22 to win. Based on the team's success in prior games, player records, the playing surface, and other variables, these betting odds have been computed.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Team Batsmen

For Team Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka played exceptionally well in the opening ODI. When every batter was having trouble against Indian bowlers, he remained at the crease. In his previous game, he scored 72 runs at a strike rate of 90. The Sri Lankan team's safe bet is Pathum Nissanka.

India performed flawlessly in the most recent ODI game. With 113 runs and a strike rate of 129.89 for India, Virat Kohli was named Man of the Match. In this game, we anticipate him to score a few runs and hit some beautiful shots.

The upcoming game versus Sri Lanka will include runs from Rohit Sharma.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Team Bowlers

Umran Malik has demonstrated that he is able to control the score as well as take wickets with his pace. In the second ODI, he might capture two or more wickets for Team India.

Again from the India unit, Mohammad Siraj can be seen employing his abilities to sway the game in his favour. He is seen selecting several significant wickets for India.