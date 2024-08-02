SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SRI 17 % Chance of Winning IND 83 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.20 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.2 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on India in the first ODI game of the three match bilateral series at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 02 at 02:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

This would be the first ODI game that India plays this year and would be hoping to dominate this format as they have done in T20i this year. India and Sri Lanka went head to head in the T20 format in a three games bilateral series and they dominated the series from the word go. India won the first two matches with ease but the third game went into super over and India eventually completed a 3-0 sweep. Sri Lanka has done well in this format this year as they have lost two of the last nine matches but in the last series against Bangladesh they lost the series 2-1. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 17%

India’ chances of winning - 83%

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Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant T20 series prior to this upcoming ODI series against Indian. He was one of the shining lights for Sri Lanka in what was a dismal campaign as they lost the series 3-0. We believe Nissanka would continue to dominate the new ball and would score high.

As expected Rohit Sharma would lead India in the ODIs. Sharma hasn’t played since the T20 World Cup where he had a solid campaign. Sharma has struggled to score well in Sri Lanka as he averages 28.77 in 32 matches. We believe Sharma would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.58 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando

Predicted Playing XI

Charith Asalanka Batter Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Dinesh Chandimal Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing defeat against India in T20i. Sri Lanka has six wins in the last nine matches but lost the last series against Bangladesh 2-1.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Ꮪhubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Shreyas Iyer Batter KL Rahul Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Khaleel Ahmed Bowler

India Team Form

India hasn’t played ODIs this year but have been dominant in T20 cricket as they have won each of the last seven matches and would be hoping to carry the form in the ODIs.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in ODIs 99-57. India have taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game by 43 runs.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 57

India: 99

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka go head to head in ODIs for the first time since Nov 23. India has dominated this fixture in the recent past as they have won 11 of the last 12 matches and have won six games in a row. India would be hoping to dominate ODi series as they did the T20i prior to this game where they won the series 3-0. On paper this looks like a one sided affair and we believe Indian openers would set the tone from the start and would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kusal Mendis had a brilliant game in the last outing against India in T20 as he scored 43 off 41 balls on difficult wickets. He has been pretty consistent throughout the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Ꮪhubman Gil had a great game in the last outing against Sri Lanka as in the final T20 game India lost early wickets, Gill scored 39 off 37 balls and was the leading scorer in the game for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Wanindu Hasaranga had a solid series against India in T20 format as he was the most consistent bowler for his side. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Arshdeep Singh to be India’ top bowler

Arshdeep Singh did not have a great game in the last outing but he was brilliant in the series as he bagged four wickets in the first two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.