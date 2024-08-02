SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
SRI
17%
Chance of Winning
IND
83%
Odi
R.Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- India hasn’t played a single ODI game in this calendar year.
- With 137 runs, Pathum Nissanka was the leading run scorer in the T20 series.
Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning
This would be the first ODI game that India plays this year and would be hoping to dominate this format as they have done in T20i this year. India and Sri Lanka went head to head in the T20 format in a three games bilateral series and they dominated the series from the word go. India won the first two matches with ease but the third game went into super over and India eventually completed a 3-0 sweep. Sri Lanka has done well in this format this year as they have lost two of the last nine matches but in the last series against Bangladesh they lost the series 2-1. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 17%
- India’ chances of winning - 83%
Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pathum Nissanka had a brilliant T20 series prior to this upcoming ODI series against Indian. He was one of the shining lights for Sri Lanka in what was a dismal campaign as they lost the series 3-0. We believe Nissanka would continue to dominate the new ball and would score high.
As expected Rohit Sharma would lead India in the ODIs. Sharma hasn’t played since the T20 World Cup where he had a solid campaign. Sharma has struggled to score well in Sri Lanka as he averages 28.77 in 32 matches. We believe Sharma would struggle in the upcoming game and would score low.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5
India Opening Partnership Over 34.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 70% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Charith Asalanka (C), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Nishan Madushka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Asitha Fernando
Predicted Playing XI
|
Charith Asalanka
|
Batter
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
All-rounder
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka heads into this series after a disappointing defeat against India in T20i. Sri Lanka has six wins in the last nine matches but lost the last series against Bangladesh 2-1.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (C), Ꮪhubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Harshit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Ꮪhubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Washington Sundar
|
All-rounder
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Khaleel Ahmed
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India hasn’t played ODIs this year but have been dominant in T20 cricket as they have won each of the last seven matches and would be hoping to carry the form in the ODIs.
Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head
India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in ODIs 99-57. India have taken a 1-0 lead in this series as they won the opening game by 43 runs.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 57
India: 99
Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka
India and Sri Lanka go head to head in ODIs for the first time since Nov 23. India has dominated this fixture in the recent past as they have won 11 of the last 12 matches and have won six games in a row. India would be hoping to dominate ODi series as they did the T20i prior to this game where they won the series 3-0. On paper this looks like a one sided affair and we believe Indian openers would set the tone from the start and would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.
Sri Lanka vs India
Odi
R.Premadasa Stadium, null
Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters
Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kusal Mendis had a brilliant game in the last outing against India in T20 as he scored 43 off 41 balls on difficult wickets. He has been pretty consistent throughout the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Ꮪhubman Gil had a great game in the last outing against Sri Lanka as in the final T20 game India lost early wickets, Gill scored 39 off 37 balls and was the leading scorer in the game for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Wanindu Hasaranga had a solid series against India in T20 format as he was the most consistent bowler for his side. In the last game he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Arshdeep Singh to be India’ top bowler
Arshdeep Singh did not have a great game in the last outing but he was brilliant in the series as he bagged four wickets in the first two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- Sri Lanka to win @ 4.55 (PariMatch)
- India to win @ 1.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch