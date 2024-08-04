SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction
SRI
22%
Chance of Winning
IND
78%
Odi
R.Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- The last game between India and Sri Lanka ended up as a tie, it was the second tied game between the two sides in 169 matches.
- With 137 runs, Pathum Nissanka was the leading run scorer in the T20 series.
Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning
The first game between India and Sri Lanka ended up being a great spectacle for the neutral, both sides failed to capitalise on the opportunity and later managed to share the spoils. It was the second tied game between the two Asian powerhouses in 169 ODI matches. Sri Lanka would take a lot of positives from this game as they were outplayed in the T20i series prior to this game which India dominated and won 3-0. Indian middle order struggled in the entire game as they failed to negate Sri Lanka’s spin attack which makes us believe there would be some changes in the lineup for India. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 22%
- India’ chances of winning - 78%
Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
Pathum Nissanka had been brilliant throughout this series in T20i and ODI. He was the leading run scorer in the T20i even though Sri Lanka lost the series 3-0. In the opening game of the three game ODIs bilateral series, Nissanka scored a brilliant half century which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.
Rohit Sharma was brilliant in the T20 World Cup and has continued his form in this series as in the opening game he scored a brilliant half century but India failed to capitalise on it and eventually the game ended in a tie. We believe Sharma would score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 24.5
India Opening Partnership Over 33.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Mohamed Shiraz, Maheesh Theekshana, Chamika Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Nishan Madushka, Eshan Malinga
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
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Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
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Sadeera Samarawickrama
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Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
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All-rounder
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Kusal Mendis
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Wicket-keeper
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Janith Liyanage
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All-rounder
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Wanindu Hasaranga
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All-rounder
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Dunith Wellalage
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All-rounder
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Akila Dananjaya
|
Bowler
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Mohamed Shiraz
|
Bowler
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Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Both sides managed to share the spoils in the opening game, Sri Lanka would take a lot of positives from the game and would be hoping to register their first win against India in eight matches.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana
Predicted Playing XI
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Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
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Ꮪhubman Gill
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Batter
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Virat Kohli
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Batter
|
Washington Sundar
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All-rounder
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KL Rahul
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Wicket-keeper
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Shreyas Iyer
|
Batter
|
Shivam Dube
|
Batter
|
Axar Patel
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All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India did not play a single ODI prior to this series. In the opening game India looked comfortable for most parts but it ended up as a tie.
Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head
India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in ODIs 99-57. In the opening game between the two sides, both sides scored 230 runs and managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 57
India: 99
Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka
India and Sri Lanka go head to head in the second ODIs after a tie in the opening game. The way the first game played out we do not expect this game to be a high scoring game as both sides have struggled to score well in the opening game which makes opening stand even more decisive in this encounter. Sri Lanka batted first in the last game and lost early wickets in the match, they managed an opening stand of seven runs in the match. On the other hand India got off to a great start as Rohit Sharma scored an impressive half century and India managed an opening partnership of 75 runs. We believe India would end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make a quick financial gain.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathun Nissanka had a brilliant T20 series and was excellent in the opening game in this series as he scored a brilliant half century and was the top scorer for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Ꮪhubman Gil did not have a great start to the series as he was dismissed early in the game. Regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent in limited over cricket which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers
Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
We are going to stick with Wanindu Hasaranga once again as he had an excellent game in the last outing and bagged three wickets. He was the best bowler for Sri Lanka in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Axar Patel to be India’ top bowler
We expect spinners to dominate this series and Axar Patel was brilliant in the opening game as he ended the game with the best bowling figures for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- Sri Lanka to win @ 3.70 (PariMatch)
- India to win @ 1.28 (PariMatch)
Parimatch