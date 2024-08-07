SRI (Sri Lanka) vs IND (India) Match Prediction SRI 26 % Chance of Winning IND 74 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.29 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.368 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka take on India in the final ODI game of the three match bilateral series at the R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The game is scheduled to be played on Aug 07 at 02:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs India Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka headed into the ODIs after a disappointing performance in the T20i as they lost the series 3-0. They have managed to recover and have turned things around as in the first two ODI games Sri Lanka bowlers have dominated the proceeding and have taken a 1-0 lead.

India were clear favourites in the ODIs but the middle order has struggled against the Sri Lanka spin attack and it's fair to say India are lucky that they are not 2-0 down and have a chance to level the series in the final match. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 26%

India’ chances of winning - 74%

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Sri Lanka vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Pathum Nissanka failed to score well in the last game but that doesn’t change the fact he has been sensational for Sri Lanka in this series in both T20i and ODIs. He was the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in T20s and scored well in the first ODI which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Rohit Sharma was brilliant in the T20 World Cup and has continued his form in this series as he has scored two half centuries in two matches thus far and is the leading run scorer for India in this series. We believe Sharma would once again lead the way and would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 33.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.60 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team batting first, the last two of the three games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 30C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Dunith Wellalage, Akila Dananjaya, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamika Karunaratne, Nishan Madushka, Maheesh Theekshana, Eshan Malinga, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Janith Liyanage All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Mohamed Shiraz Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka bowlers have dominated the first two games thus far. The first game was a tie but Sri Lanka won the last game and took a 1-0 lead as they head into the final game of the series.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Riyan Parag, Harshit Rana

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Ꮪhubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter Washington Sundar All-rounder KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Shreyas Iyer Batter Shivam Dube Batter Axar Patel All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Arshdeep Singh Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India did not play a single ODI prior to this series and have looked rusty thus far as they lost the last game and need a result in the final game to tie the series.

Sri Lanka vs India Head to Head

India has dominated this fixture against Sri Lanka in ODIs 99-58. In the last game between the two sides it was Sri Lanka who won the game and took a 1-0 lead in the series.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 58

India: 99

Sri Lanka vs India Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

India and Sri Lanka go head to head in the final ODI game as India try to level the series. After the T20i everyone expected India to dominate the ODIs as they won the series 3-0. Against all odds it's been Sri Lanka who have outplayed India in both matches thus far. The first game between the two sides was a tie but in the second match Sri Lanka spinners dominated the game as India failed to chase down the target and eventually lost the game by 32 runs. The only positive for India in the two matches has been the form of Rohit Sharma who has scored two half centuries in two games and India has managed a better opening partnership in both games thus far which makes us believe they would once again end up having a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Sri Lanka vs India Top Batters

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Even though Pathun Nissanka struggled in the last game against India, we are going to stick with him once again as he has been pretty consistent throughout this campaign against India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Ꮪhubman Gill did not have a great start to the series as he was dismissed early in the game. In the second game Gill had a decent game as he scored 35 off 44 balls and was brilliant in the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs India Top Bowlers

Jeffrey Vandersay to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

With Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out due to injury, Jeffrey Vandersay was given a chance and he did not disappoint as he ended the match with bowling figures of 6/33 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Washington Sundar to be India’ top bowler

Washington Sundar had a brilliant game in the last outing as he ended the game with bowling figures of 3/30 and had the best bowling figures for India. He is also the top wicket taker in two matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.