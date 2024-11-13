SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction SRI 45 % Chance of Winning NEW 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.77 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.899 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will meet New Zealand in the first ODI of the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium on November 13. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Following their tied T20I series (1-1), Sri Lanka and New Zealand will now compete in a three-match ODI series. Sri Lanka, led by Charith Asalanka, is coming off a recent ODI series win against the West Indies, which they claimed 2-1. Facing a strong New Zealand side, Sri Lanka will look to adapt their approach to the longer format and build on their recent success as they step up to the ODI challenge.

It has been a while since New Zealand played an ODI game. They wiped the floor by 3-0 against India in a Test series. The team started this series with a loss but came back with a win in the next game. The series ended in a 1-1 draw but New Zealand will now aim for a win in the ODI series.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 55%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 45%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score low before 1st dismissal (@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Nishan Madushka and Avishka Fernando in the series and scored 6, 14 & 81 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the side in this series. Sri Lanka faced a much tougher bowling side and scored 3 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in first ODI game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 26.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 20.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Most Fours: Sri Lanka 1.45 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium will be conducive to batting. Batters will enjoy the track's pace and bounce to score runs. There could be a hint of lateral movement initially, but it will become a batting paradise as the game goes on. Overall, Dambulla offers excellent batting conditions, with a bit of help for the bowlers. Unless it's a dry or used surface, expect the toss-winner to bowl first.

Weather Report

On November 13, Dambulla is expected to experience afternoon thunderstorms, with a high probability of rain. The maximum temperature will likely reach 32°C (89.6°F), with a minimum around 23°C (73.4°F).

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Avishka Fernando Batter Nishan Madushka Batter Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last series against the West Indies by 2-1. They dominated with their strong batting and bowling performances throughout the series. They faced a draw in the T20I series against the kiwis. The sides will now look to win in home conditions against New Zealand.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tim Robinson Batter Josh Clarkson All-rounder Mark Chapman All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Zakary Foulkes All-rounder Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand faced a loss in the first T20I but returned with a win in the next game. The series ended in a draw. New Zealand has not played an ODI in a while. They will now look to dominate in the ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The team has met 102 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 52-41 lead in the tally.

Sri Lanka won- 41

New Zealand won- 52

No result/ Abandoned- 9

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka won the first T20I of the series but New Zealand roared back in the second T20I of the series, ending it in a draw. In the last T20I, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. Batting first, New Zealand bundled out for 108 runs. Their batting order looks pale right now as the majority of the team dismissed out for a single digit score. Will Young scored 30 runs and was the best batter from the side. Wanindu Hasaranga picked 4 wickets while Matheesha Pathirana took 3 wickets in the game.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka were not any better. Pathum Nissanka smashed 52 runs while the others went out one by one in the game. Sri Lanka collapsed at 103 runs, losing the game by 5 runs. Lockie Ferguson and Glenn Phillips picked 3 wickets each for the Kiwis. Michael Bracewell also got 2 wickets. New Zealand and Sri Lanka will now collide in the ODI series.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Will Young to be the top batter for New Zealand

Will Young boasts a very consistent ODI career. He averages at 44.42 in his career so far. He was the top scorer in the last T20I in the series with 30 runs. Young will now look to bat well in the first ODI of this series.

Pathum Nissanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages at 44.11 in the format. He scored 52 runs in the last T20I. Nissanka will come in as the best batting pick from Sri Lanka in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Lockie Ferguson to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Lockie Ferguson is a huge bowling threat from New Zealand. He took 3 wickets in the last game and converted a no win situation to a victory. He will come in as the best bowling pick in the first ODI.

Wanindu Hasaranga to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

In the 2024 T20I season, Wanindu Hasaranga has continued to excel in skills and statistics. He picked 5 wickets in the T20I series and will lead his side with the ball in the ODIs as well.