Facts: New Zealand holds a slight edge over Sri Lanka in this fixture 52-42 in the ODIs.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI against New Zealand by 45 runs (DLS Method).

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Following their tied T20I series (1-1), Sri Lanka stepped into this ODI series with a win in the first game of the series. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka batted extremely well in the last game while their bowling unit made sure of the victory. Facing a strong New Zealand side, Sri Lanka will look to adapt their approach to the longer format and build on their recent success as they step up to the ODI challenge.

It has been a while since New Zealand played an ODI game and that showed in the first game of the series. Their bowlers were expensive while the batting unit collapsed pretty early, handing over a huge win to Sri Lanka. The team is now 0-1 behind in the series and will look to bounce back in the upcoming game.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 25%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 75%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Nishan Madushka and Avishka Fernando in the series and scored 6, 14 & 81 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the side in the T20I series where they scored 3 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Coming into the ODIs, Sri Lanka opened their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando who led an opening partnership of 17 runs in the game. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in the second ODI game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 27.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 22.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership to be Sri Lanka 1.70 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele can offer good batting conditions in the early stages of the game, with some assistance to spinners as the match progresses. The surface tends to stay true for the first innings but can get slightly slower, bringing spinners and slower bowlers into play.Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first, especially if there's a chance of rain or dew in the evening. This allows them to take advantage of any moisture early on and benefit from potentially easier batting conditions later.

Weather Report

On November 17, Dambulla is expected to experience afternoon thunderstorms, with a high probability of rain. The maximum temperature will likely reach 32°C (89.6°F), with a minimum around 23°C (73.4°F).

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Avishka Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka won their last series against the West Indies by 2-1. They dominated with their strong batting and bowling performances throughout the series. The team came in blazing guns in the first ODI against New Zealand. They scored 324 runs in the game and managed to win the game by 45 runs.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tim Robinson Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith Bowler Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand faced a loss in the last ODI. While chasing a high score, New Zealand scored 175/9 in the game, losing the fixture by 45 runs (DLS Method).

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The team has met 103 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 52-42 lead in the tally.

Sri Lanka won- 42

New Zealand won- 52

No result/ Abandoned- 9

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka won the first ODI of the series. Sri Lanka batted first in the game and scored 324/5 in the game. Avishka Fernando scored 100 runs while Kusal Mendis played an innings of 143 runs in the game. Charith Asalanka posted 40 runs from the middle order. Jacob Duffy was the best bowler from the black caps with 3 wickets in the game.

The game was reduced to 27 overs with a target of 221 runs in the game. New Zealand scored 175/9 in the game and lost the fixture by 45 runs (DLS Method). Will Young smashed 48 runs while Tim Robinson posted 35 runs in the game. Dilshan Madushanka picked 3 wickets while Maheesh Theekshana and Charith Asalanka returned with 2 wickets each.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Will Young to be the top batter for New Zealand

Will Young boasts a very consistent ODI career. He averages at 44.42 in his career so far. He was the top scorer in the last ODI with 48 runs. Young will now look to bat well in the first ODI of this series.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages around 34 in the format. He scored 143 runs off 128 balls in the last game. Mendis will come in as the best batting pick from Sri Lanka in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Jacob Duffy is a huge bowling threat from New Zealand. He took 3 wickets in the last game and was the best bowler from the side. He will be looking to do well in the next game.

Dilshan Madushanka to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Dilshan Madushanka was impeccable in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 39 runs in the last game. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Sri Lanka Sri Lanka and New Zealand share a competitive ODI history. Historically, New Zealand has had the upper hand in this format, leveraging their balanced team structure. The team has met 103 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 52-42 lead in the tally. However, Sri Lanka has a home advantage in this series. They won the first ODI by 45 runs and asserted dominance with the bat and the ball. Sri Lanka will be expected to carry on the winning momentum in the next game as well. New Zealand to win @ 3.10 (Parimatch) Sri Lanka to win @ 1.36 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





