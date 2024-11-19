SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction SRI 71 % Chance of Winning NEW 29 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.41 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.52 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.583 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will meet New Zealand in the 3rd and the final ODI of the New Zealand tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on November 18. The game will begin at 2:30 PM IST. Have a look at the match preview before it begins.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

Following their tied T20I series (1-1), Sri Lanka came in hot in the ODI series. Host Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka bowled extremely well in the last game while their batters did the needful to ensure the victory. Sri Lanka have already won the series and will look for a whitewash here.

New Zealand looks out of form with their white ball squads. The team faced a draw in the T20I series while losing the first two ODIs of this series. The team’s batting order collapsed pretty early in the game, paving an easy win for the hosts. New Zealand displayed some potential with their bowling unit. That said, the visitors will look to prevent a clean sweep.

New Zealand’s chance of winning: 29%

Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 71%

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Nishan Madushka and Avishka Fernando in the series and scored 6, 14 & 81 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the side in the T20I series where they scored 3 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Coming into the ODIs, Sri Lanka opened their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando who led an opening partnership of 17 & 23 runs in the two ODIs. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in the second ODI game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 27.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.67 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction

The pitch at Pallekele can offer good batting conditions in the early stages of the game, with some assistance to spinners as the match progresses. The surface tends to stay true for the first innings but can get slightly slower, bringing spinners and slower bowlers into play.Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first, especially if there's a chance of rain or dew in the evening. This allows them to take advantage of any moisture early on and benefit from potentially easier batting conditions later.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for Pallekele on November 19, 2024, suggests a mix of sunshine and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to peak at around 30°C. Light rainfall of approximately 4 mm is anticipated, with an 80% chance of precipitation during the day, especially in the afternoon hours.

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Avishka Fernando Batter Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Charith Asalanka (c) All-rounder Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Janith Liyanage All-rounder Jeffrey Vandersay All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka dominated in the two ODIs with their strong batting and bowling performances. The team came in blazing guns in the previous ODI against New Zealand. They bundled out the kiwis at 209 runs. The team chased the target in time, ensuring a victory.

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young

Predicted Playing XI

Will Young Batter Tim Robinson Batter Henry Nicholls Batter Mark Chapman All-rounder Mitch Hay Wicket-keeper Nathan Smith Bowler Michael Bracewell All-rounder Glenn Phillips All-rounder Ish Sodhi Bowler Jacob Duffy Bowler Mitchell Santner (c) Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand faced a loss in the last ODI. The team bowled very well in the last game. The team lost many batters during the chase but managed to score past the target, winning the fixture.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record

The team has met 104 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 52-43 lead in the tally.

Sri Lanka won- 43

New Zealand won- 52

No result/ Abandoned- 9

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

Sri Lanka won both the ODIs of the series. Sri Lanka won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Batting first, New Zealand scored 209 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Mark Chapman scored 76 runs while Mitchell Hay chipped in 49 runs in the game. However, the rest of the batters dismissed out cheaply in the game. Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana picked 3 wickets each in the game. Asitha Fernando picked 2 wickets as well.

Chasing the target, Sri Lanka scored 210/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten at 74 runs while Pathum Nissanka scored 28 runs in the game. Majority of the black cap bowlers did not get a wicket in the game. However, Michael Bracewell managed to pick 4 wickets on his own. Sri Lanka has a 2-0 lead in the series.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Odi Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.41 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.52 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.335 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters

Mark Chapman to be the top batter for New Zealand

Mark Chapman averages around 30 in the format. He smashed 76 runs in the last ODI and will walk in as the best batting pick from the side.

Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Kusal Mendis knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages around 35 in the format. He scored 143 & 74* runs in the two ODIs. He will be expected to score well in the next game too.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for New Zealand

Jacob Duffy is a huge bowling threat from New Zealand. He took 3 wickets in the first game and did not get any wicket in the last game. He will be looking to do well in the next game.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Maheesh Theekshana was impeccable in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 31 runs in the last game. He has 5 wickets in two ODIs and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.