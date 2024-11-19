SRI (Sri Lanka) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction
SRI
71%
Chance of Winning
NEW
29%
Odi
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium
Facts:
- New Zealand holds a slight edge over Sri Lanka in this fixture 52-43 in the ODIs.
- Sri Lanka won the last ODI against New Zealand by 3 wickets (DLS Method).
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
Following their tied T20I series (1-1), Sri Lanka came in hot in the ODI series. Host Sri Lanka have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead. Led by Charith Asalanka, Sri Lanka bowled extremely well in the last game while their batters did the needful to ensure the victory. Sri Lanka have already won the series and will look for a whitewash here.
New Zealand looks out of form with their white ball squads. The team faced a draw in the T20I series while losing the first two ODIs of this series. The team’s batting order collapsed pretty early in the game, paving an easy win for the hosts. New Zealand displayed some potential with their bowling unit. That said, the visitors will look to prevent a clean sweep.
- New Zealand’s chance of winning: 29%
- Sri Lanka’s chance of winning: 71%
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Tips
Sri Lanka to score under 27.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.86@Parimatch)
Sri Lanka is enjoying its top form in the format. Sri Lanka is coming from a series win against the West Indies. The team’s opening order revolved around Nishan Madushka and Avishka Fernando in the series and scored 6, 14 & 81 runs for their opening partnership in those games. Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis opened for the side in the T20I series where they scored 3 & 6 runs before their first dismissal in the two T20Is. Coming into the ODIs, Sri Lanka opened their innings with Pathum Nissanka and Avishka Fernando who led an opening partnership of 17 & 23 runs in the two ODIs. That said, Sri Lanka will be losing an early wicket in the second ODI game as well.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Sri Lanka’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 27.5 runs
New Zealand’s score before their 1st dismissal in 1st innings Over 21.5 runs
Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Toss Prediction
The pitch at Pallekele can offer good batting conditions in the early stages of the game, with some assistance to spinners as the match progresses. The surface tends to stay true for the first innings but can get slightly slower, bringing spinners and slower bowlers into play.Teams winning the toss often choose to bowl first, especially if there's a chance of rain or dew in the evening. This allows them to take advantage of any moisture early on and benefit from potentially easier batting conditions later.
Weather Report
The weather forecast for Pallekele on November 19, 2024, suggests a mix of sunshine and potential thunderstorms in the afternoon. The temperature is expected to peak at around 30°C. Light rainfall of approximately 4 mm is anticipated, with an 80% chance of precipitation during the day, especially in the afternoon hours.
Sri Lanka Player List
Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nishan Madushka, Dunith Wellalage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Chamidu Wickramasinghe, Asitha Fernando, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Charith Asalanka (c)
|
All-rounder
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Janith Liyanage
|
All-rounder
|
Jeffrey Vandersay
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
|
Asitha Fernando
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka dominated in the two ODIs with their strong batting and bowling performances. The team came in blazing guns in the previous ODI against New Zealand. They bundled out the kiwis at 209 runs. The team chased the target in time, ensuring a victory.
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Jacob Duffy, Lockie Ferguson, Zak Foulkes, Dean Foxcroft, Mitch Hay (WK), Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Tim Robinson, Nathan Smith, Ish Sodhi, Will Young
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Young
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Henry Nicholls
|
Batter
|
Mark Chapman
|
All-rounder
|
Mitch Hay
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Nathan Smith
|
Bowler
|
Michael Bracewell
|
All-rounder
|
Glenn Phillips
|
All-rounder
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
|
Mitchell Santner (c)
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand faced a loss in the last ODI. The team bowled very well in the last game. The team lost many batters during the chase but managed to score past the target, winning the fixture.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head Record
The team has met 104 times before in the format. New Zealand has a 52-43 lead in the tally.
Sri Lanka won- 43
New Zealand won- 52
No result/ Abandoned- 9
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Sri Lanka won both the ODIs of the series. Sri Lanka won the toss in the last game and decided to field first. Batting first, New Zealand scored 209 runs before losing their first wicket in the game. Mark Chapman scored 76 runs while Mitchell Hay chipped in 49 runs in the game. However, the rest of the batters dismissed out cheaply in the game. Jeffrey Vandersay and Maheesh Theekshana picked 3 wickets each in the game. Asitha Fernando picked 2 wickets as well.
Chasing the target, Sri Lanka scored 210/7, winning the game by 3 wickets. Kusal Mendis remained unbeaten at 74 runs while Pathum Nissanka scored 28 runs in the game. Majority of the black cap bowlers did not get a wicket in the game. However, Michael Bracewell managed to pick 4 wickets on his own. Sri Lanka has a 2-0 lead in the series.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand
Odi
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Batters
Mark Chapman to be the top batter for New Zealand
Mark Chapman averages around 30 in the format. He smashed 76 runs in the last ODI and will walk in as the best batting pick from the side.
Kusal Mendis to be the top batter for Sri Lanka
Kusal Mendis knows how to use the pace in his favour, making him a top-class opening batter. He averages around 35 in the format. He scored 143 & 74* runs in the two ODIs. He will be expected to score well in the next game too.
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Jacob Duffy to be the top bowler for New Zealand
Jacob Duffy is a huge bowling threat from New Zealand. He took 3 wickets in the first game and did not get any wicket in the last game. He will be looking to do well in the next game.
Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka
Maheesh Theekshana was impeccable in the last game. He picked 3 wickets for 31 runs in the last game. He has 5 wickets in two ODIs and will be expected to bowl well in the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
New Zealand to win @ 2.86 (Parimatch)
Sri Lanka to win @ 1.41 (Parimatch)
Parimatch