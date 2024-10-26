SRI (Sri Lanka) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction SRI 74 % Chance of Winning WI 26 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.36 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.33 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.403 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR With Sri Lanka already holding a 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series, West Indies will aim to salvage some pride from the series and win the third and final ODI at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Pallekele, on October 26, 2024 (Saturday), at 2:30 PM. The previous two encounters were marred by rain - and hence, teams will be keeping a close watch on the proceedings.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Everything is going in Sri Lanka’s favour at the moment. After sealing the T20 series in a comfortable fashion, they already have a 2-0 lead in the ODI series, with Charith Asalanka, Nishan Madushka, and Wanindu Hasaranga leading the charge in the batting and bowling department. With so many things going in their way, it is hard to imagine a different output.

On the other hand, Windies are struggling to deliver from all fronts. Apart from Sherfane Rutherford with the bat and Gudakesh Motie with the ball, others have failed big-time. Luck also didn’t help too much, with rain dampening the chance in both matches. They will hope that they can do more on Saturday to go away with a win in their book.

SL’s chance of winning is 74%

WI’s chance of winning is 26%

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Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Tips

Shai Hope has become consistency personified with his batting in ODIs, and there is no way to stop him from doing the same in the upcoming clash. Further, Wanindu Hasaranga holds the key to some good bowling for Sri Lanka. From the Windies line-up, Sherfane Rutherford has been scoring runs consistently - hence, it is important to bet on him to make good money from the market.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies team score after 10 overs Under 46.5 1.84 Bet on Batery Most Match Fours: Sri Lanka 1.52 Bet on Batery

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

The Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele has hosted 17 matches since January 2020, in which the batting first team have won seven with eight games being won by the chasing side. Batting hasn’t been very easy here, with the average batting first score at the venue being 271/8. However, the average batting first winning score has been 308.

Weather Report

It has been raining consistently in Pallekele for the last week, with both games being forced to be shortened due to excessive rain. Rain has mostly arrived after sunset, but with a severe cyclonic storm passing through the North Andaman Sea, there’ll be some residual rain.

Sri Lanka Player List

Nishan Madushka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando, Chamindu Wickramasinghe, Dilshan Madushanka, Mohamed Shiraz, Pathum Nissanka, Jeffrey Vandersay

Predicted Playing XI

Nishan Madushka Batter Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Janith Liyanage All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga All-rounder Dunith Wellalage Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka are in tremendous form at the moment, having already won both T20 and ODI series. A series before they got the better of India 3-0 to systematically counter over the argument and now they’re all set to win the Windies series 3-0.

West Indies Player List

Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Hayden Walsh, Jayden Seales, Alzarri Joseph, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Jewel Andrew, Evin Lewis

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Hayden Walsh Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gudakesh Motie Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies have only secured two wins in the last nine games - with losses in the last five games. That has been a dampener for the team as far as batting form is concerned, which was clearly in display in the last encounter.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Head-To-Head

West Indies and Sri Lanka have faced each other 66 times in ODIs, with the former winning 32 as compared to 31 wins by the home side for this series.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to score over 52.5 runs in first 10 overs @ 1.89 (Batery)

You’ve to give it to Windies. Even though things didn’t go in their favour in the first two games as far as batting was concerned, it is imperative to acknowledge that they can score at a run-rate of 5.2 in the powerplay. They have done that pretty often in the last 15 games, having scored at an average of 5.4 run rate in that time period. Trust them to do the same in Pallekele.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Odi Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.36 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.33 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.917 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Batters

Kusal Mendis to be Sri Lanka’s highest run-scorer (Batery)

In his ODI career, Sri Lankan wicket-keeper Kusal Mendis has scored 3978 runs at an average of 32.60 at a strike rate of 85.88 with three centuries and 30 fifties to go with his name. In ODIs, he’s one of their best batters, understandable from his highest score of 122 runs.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ best batter (Batery)

Shai Hope is one of the West Indies’ most accomplished ODI batters lately, having scored consistently in the format. He has 5187 runs, but think what? He has an average of 49.40, 16 centuries, and 25 fifties to his name. No batter on the Windies side can claim that level of success rate. Hence, it is paramount that we bet on him to do well in the upcoming clash against the Lankans.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies Best Bowlers

Wanindu Hasaranga to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler (Batery)

Wanindu Hasaranga has been a huge success with the ball for the Lankans in the shortest format of the game. Hasaranga, who scalped four wickets in the previous game, has 93 wickets in the format at an average of 24.83 and a damn good economy rate of 5.09. With such a record to boost, there is no way, Hasaranga will be able to become the best performer for Sri Lanka in the upcoming clash.

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ best bowler (Batery)

Alzarri Joseph has made himself indispensable to the Windies’ plans. His high pace and bounce allow him to deceive batters. In his ODI career, Joseph has secured a total of 115 wickets at an average of 28.06 and an economy rate of 5.47. That is such a good record to boast. Then what’re you waiting for? Bet on him for very good returns.