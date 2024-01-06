SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction
SRI
73%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
27%
Odi
R. Premadasa Stadium
Facts:
- Dilshan Madushanka was the third highest wicket-taker of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup with 21 wickets in nine innings.
- Joylord Gumbie was the second highest run scorer of their ODI series against Ireland with 105 runs in three innings.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chances of Winning
Sri Lanka experienced a disastrous campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup. Their final match of the season was against New Zealand and they proved to pale in comparison to such a formidable adversary. New Zealand won the toss and put Sri Lanka to bat first and set the target. Sri Lanka struggled immensely and could only muster a total of 171 runs in the end. It was an absolute breeze for their opposition as they completed their chase in 23.2 overs, winning by five wickets with 160 balls left unused.
Zimbabwe concluded their tour of Ireland prior to the start of this series. In their final match of the One Day International series, Ireland won the toss and tasked Zimbabwe with batting first. Zimbabwe managed to achieve a total of 197 runs in 40 overs which was not particularly remarkable. There was almost no way for them to defend the score as Ireland went on to finish the match in 37.5 overs with seven wickets in hand and 13 balls to spare.
- Sri Lanka chance of winning - 73%
- Zimbabwe chance of winning - 27%
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips
Sadeera Samarawickrama was leading the run charts of Sri Lanka in the Cricket World Cup, having amassed 373 runs in nine innings, which is inclusive of a century and two half-centuries. Pathum Nissanka was a close second with 332 runs in nine innings. Dilshan Madushanka was the sole contributor in the bowling department and was in a league of his own as he bagged 21 wickets while the second highest wicket-taker captured eight wickets.
Joylord Gumbie was Zimbabwe’s leading batsman in their tour of Ireland as he accumulated 105 runs in three innings in the One Day International format. Clive Madande was their top contributor with the bat in the T20 format with 91 runs in three innings. Blessing Muzarabani was tied as their top wicket-taker with three wickets in two innings in the ODI format, while Richard Ngarava led the bowling attack in the T20 matches with five wickets in three innings.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction
The match is set to be played at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The venue has served as host to 161 One Day International matches, out of which 88 were won by teams batting first whereas 63 matches were won by teams batting second. The pitch does not appear to be conducive for big knocks and high totals as the average first innings score stands at 232 and the highest score ever recorded was 375/5. However, considering that it seems rather advantageous for teams batting first, the toss winner of the upcoming match could be inclined to opt for the same strategy.
Weather Report
The match could be truncated due to interruption from rain as light thunderstorms are expected and there is a 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius.
Sri Lanka Player List
Kusal Mendis (c), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Avishka Fernando
|
Batter
|
Kusal Mendis (C)
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Wicket-keeper
|
Sadeera Samarawickrama
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
All-rounder
|
Nuwanidu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Wanindu Hasaranga
|
All-rounder
|
Pramod Madushan
|
Bowler
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
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Dushmantha Chameera
|
Bowler
|
Dilshan Madushanka
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka’s recent form has been quite terrible, especially as they had nothing to write home about in the World Cup.
Zimbabwe Player List
Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joylord Gumbie
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tinashe Kamunhukamwe
|
Batter
|
Takudzwanashe Kaitano
|
Batter
|
Craig Ervine (C)
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Clive Madande
|
Batter
|
Luke Jongwe
|
All-rounder
|
Tapiwa Mufudza
|
Bowler
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe endured two back-to-back series defeats against Ireland as they lost the ODI series as well as the T20 series.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head
Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe met on 61 occasions in the One Day International format, out of which the former emerged victorious 47 times. Zimbabwe won twelve times and the remaining two matches ended with no result.
Head-to-Head Record
Total - 61
Sri Lanka - 47
Zimbabwe - 12
No Result - 2
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe @ 1.64 (Parimatch)
Sri Lanka’s opening partnerships in their previous few matches during the Cricket World Cup were rather underwhelming. They failed to achieve a decent partnership and lost early wickets during several outings. However, Zimbabwe has been equally terrible in terms of opening partnership in their recent matches against Ireland. Sri Lanka is projected to outscore Zimbabwe and establish a better first wicket partnership.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe
Odi
R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Batters
Sadeera Samarawickrama to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter
Sadeera Samarawickrama emerged as Sri Lanka’s leading run scorer in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, having accumulated 373 runs in nine innings, which includes a century and two half-centuries. He was particularly impressive in their match against Pakistan, wherein he scored 108 runs from just 89 deliveries, resulting in a strike rate of 121.34. He can be anticipated to be their standout batsman.
Joylord Gumbie to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter
Joylord Gumbie, Zimbabwe’s opening batsman, was their top run-getter in their recent tour of Ireland. In three innings, he managed to score 105 runs. His knock in their final match against each other was brilliant as he scored 72 runs from 106 deliveries, making him the leading run scorer of the team. He can be relied upon to remain their best batter in the next game, too.
Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Bowlers
Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler
Dilshan Madushanka was the team’s leading wicket-taker by a significant margin in the Cricket World Cup, given that he captured 21 wickets in nine innings. He delivered his best spell in their match versus India - in a full quota of ten overs, he conceded 80 runs and claimed a whopping five wickets, translating to an economy rate of 8.00. Considering his recent performances, there is a good possibility he could be their top batter in the next match.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler
Blessing Muzarabani was tied as Zimbabwe’s top wicket-taker in their One Day International series against Ireland with three wickets in two innings. In the second match he captured two wickets in ten overs and in the final match, he claimed just one in seven overs. He was quite economical during both spells and could be expected to emerge as their premier bowler once again.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to win @ 1.30 (Parimatch)
- Zimbabwe to win @ 3.50 (Parimatch)
Parimatch