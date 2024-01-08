SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction SRI 65 % Chance of Winning ZIM 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.27 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR On January 8, 2024, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe are going to clash in their second match of the One Day International series as part of Zimbabwe’s Tour of Sri Lanka. Their encounter will be hosted at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, at 2:30 P.M IST.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe were unable to establish a winner in their previous match as the rain interruption truncated the match and ended without a result. The former won the toss and opted to bat first. They went on to achieve an exceptional total of 273/9. The target was brilliant and Sri Lanka’s bowling unit was poised to defend it. However, four overs into the second innings, the match was called off and Zimbabwe had scored 12/2 by that point. The result was inconclusive and they gear up to face each other once more.

Sri Lanka had a dismal campaign in the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup as they only bagged two wins in nine matches. It was rather uncharacteristic of them considering they underwent serious trouble with form. Zimbabwe endured a 0-2 series defeat against Ireland during their One Day International matches. They also lost their T20 series prior to that and appear to be plagued with their own struggle.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 65%

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 35%

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Charith Asalanka displayed an incredible knock against Zimbabwe in the first match, having scored a century. Kusal Mendis, Sri Lanka’s skipper, and Sadeera Samarawickrama narrowly missed out on half-centuries as they amassed 46 runs and 41 runs, respectively. Dilshan Madushanka led the bowling attack with two wickets in a single innings.

Zimbabwe’s batsmen could not showcase their prowess during the match but Craig Ervine, the captain, and Sikandar Raza are players to watch out for in the upcoming match. Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani and Faraz Akram were tied as the leading wicket-takers for the team with two wickets each.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The match will be held at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo. The venue has hosted 162 One Day International matches so far and 88 of those were won by teams batting first. The last match between Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe was also played at the venue, wherein Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. Although the match concluded with no result, they were able to set a decent target during their innings, indicating that it could be advantageous for the toss winner of the upcoming match to do the same.

Weather Report

The weather conditions do not seem promising as light thunderstorms are expected with a 45% chance of precipitation. The temperature is likely to hover around 29 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage.

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis (C) Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Janith Liyanage Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka appears to have recuperated from their run in the Cricket World Cup and could be in a position to overcome Zimbabwe by a significant margin.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava.

Predicted Playing XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batter Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Milton Shumba Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Faraz Akram Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tapiwa Mufudza Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

There are doubts about Zimbabwe’s form as it is rather difficult to gauge at the moment, but they do not appear to be strong enough to beat Sri Lanka in their next encounter.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

In their previous five encounters, Sri Lanka has emerged victorious on three occasions and Zimbabwe has won once. The remaining match ended with no result.

Head-to-Head Record - Last Five Matches

Sri Lanka - 3

Zimbabwe - 1

No Result - 1

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to score more runs than Zimbabwe in the first ten overs

Zimbabwe, unfortunately, did not get a chance to complete their second innings in their first match against Sri Lanka. The latter batted first and scored 64 runs in ten overs and endured the loss of two wickets. This was a respectable outcome in the powerplay overs. Zimbabwe played four overs before the match was interrupted wherein they scored just nine runs without the extras. They also managed to lose two wickets in the process. Taking this into account, it seems highly likely that Sri Lanka could make the best of the powerplay overs and achieve a decent score.

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Batters

Charith Asalanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Charith Asalanka was Sri Lanka’s top run scorer in their previous match against Zimbabwe. He amassed a ton of runs in one innings, having scored 101 runs from 95 deliveries. He also performed quite well during the Cricket World Cup as he accumulated 288 runs in eight innings. He can be expected to emerge as their top batsman.

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Craig Ervine, Zimbabwe’s skipper, got out for a duck in their last match against Sri Lanka. However, he has a brilliant record in the One Day International format, given that he has accumulated 3294 runs in 113 innings in his career so far, including four centuries and 19 half-centuries. Despite his early wicket in the previous game, he could be anticipated to be their standout batter.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Best Bowlers

Dilshan Madushanka to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Dilshan Madushanka only delivered two overs against Zimbabwe in their last match, but both turned out to be maidens. During his spell, he also captured two wickets without having conceded a single run. He was also their leading run-getter in the Cricket World Cup with 21 wickets in nine innings. There is a great chance he could remain their premier bowler in the upcoming match.

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Richard Ngarava delivered an excellent spell against Sri Lanka in the first match of the series. In just 6.4 overs, he conceded 39 runs and bowled a maiden, resulting in an economy rate of 5.85. He was tied as the top wicket-taker for the team with two wickets, but considering that he was highly economical, he could be relied upon to be their top bowler once again.