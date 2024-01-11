SRI (Sri Lanka) vs ZIM (Zimbabwe) Match Prediction SRI 81 % Chance of Winning ZIM 19 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.24 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.23 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.224 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka will look to seal the three-match series when they host Zimbabwe in the third and final match of the ODI series at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Thursday, January 11. The game is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM IST.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning

The first ODI could not be completed due to rain and was abandoned mid-game. However, Sri Lanka ensured a victory in the 2nd ODI, taking a 1-0 lead in the current series. It was not an easy win for Sri Lanka as they had to struggle a lot in the batting order. However, Sri Lanka still holds a superior place in terms of cricket skills and will be expected to seal a victory in the last ODI game before the T20I series begins.

The visitors are not having such a great time in Sri Lanka. The team lost an ODI series against Ireland before entering the current series. The team lacks a strong batting unit. However, their bowlers have delivered a promising performance in the two games. They can try to level the series by winning the next game.

Sri Lanka's chance of winning: 81%

Zimbabwe' chance of winning: 19%

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Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 28.5 runs 1st dismissal (1.85 @ Parimatch)

Sri Lanka has a terrific batting squad. However, their openers failed to register a respectable score in the opening partnership of the two ODIs. The first game was abandoned but it witnessed the batting innings of Sri Lanka. Avishka Fernando and Kusal Mendis open for the team currently and posted the scores of 0 & 4 before their first dismissal in the two games. Fernando was the first batter to dismiss out in both the games. Both the batters average over 32 in their respective ODI careers but are having a tough time facing Richard Ngarava in the games. Ngarava has been very fierce with the ball and had success in the two games, despite losing the match. Having said that, Sri Lanka will lose their first wicket pretty early in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Highest opening partnership: Sri Lanka 1.50 Bet on Parimatch Most sixes: Sri Lanka 1.64 Bet on Parimatch Most fours: Sri Lanka 1.29 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

The R. Premadasa Stadium pitch tends to be favourable to spinners, although it also offers advantages to batters with its fast outfield and relatively shorter boundaries. Chasing a target on this pitch may present challenges. Nonetheless, taking into account the current weather conditions, there is a possibility that the captain winning the toss will choose to field first.

Weather Report

The temperature will see a high of 30 degree Celsius on the game-day. The day will be very humid and a high prediction of rain is expected.

Sri Lanka Player List

Kusal Mendis (c), Avishka Fernando, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Akila Dananjaya, Wanindu Hasaranga, Janith Liyanage, Dasun Shanaka, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Dunith Wellalage

Predicted Playing XI

Avishka Fernando Batter Kusal Mendis (C) Wicket-keeper Sadeera Samarawickrama Batter Janith Liyanage Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Sahan Arachchige Batter Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dushmantha Chameera Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka registered a win in the last ODI and leads the series by 1-0. However, they need to do better in their batting order.

Zimbabwe Player List

Craig Ervine (c), Ryan Burl, Joylord Gumbie, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Tinashe Kamunhukamwe, Clive Madande, Milton Shumba, Faraz Akram, Luke Jongwe, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Wellington Masakadza, Tapiwa Mufudza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava

Predicted Playing XI

Takudzwanashe Kaitano Batter Tinashe Kamunhukamwe Batter Craig Ervine (C) Batter Milton Shumba Batter Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Faraz Akram Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Tapiwa Mufudza Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have done fairly well in their bowling line-up but the team majorly lacks in their batting order. They lost the previous game by 2 wickets.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head Record

Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe have met each other 63 times in the ODI format. Sri Lanka leads the tally by 48-12 in the format and should be able to widen the gap further with the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka Won: 48

Zimbabwe Won: 12

No Result/ Abandoned: 3

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

In the second ODI, rain stayed away as the hosts Sri Lanka secured a 2-wicket win over travelling Zimbabwe at the same venue in Colombo to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

Zimbabwe were all out for 208 runs in the game with more than 5 overs to go. Maheesh Theekshana was the best bowler from Sri Lanka who managed to pluck 4 wickets in the game. There were no major batting contributions in the Zimbabwe batting order except for Craig Ervine who smashed 82 off 102 in the game. Chasing the target should not have been a problem for the hosts. However, Sri Lanka struggled a lot against the bowling order of Zimbabwe. Ngarava picked 5 wickets and pushed SL to their back foot. However, Sri Lanka pulled off a victory with 2 wickets and an over remaining. Janith Liyanage was the best batter from SL who amassed 95 runs in the game. Sri Lanka will have an upperhand in the next game as well and will be expected to clinch a win again.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Odi R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.24 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.23 Bet Now! Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 4.015 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Batters

Craig Ervine to be the top batter for Zimbabwe

Craig Ervine has an experience of over 100 ODIs in his career. He averages at 33.42 in his ODI career. He was fantastic in the last game and scored 82 off 102 balls in the game. He smashed 9 fours and a six in his innings. He will be the top batting pick from Zimbabwe.

Charith Asalanka to be the top batter for Sri Lanka

Charith Asalanka will be the top batter from the team. In the first ODI, he secured 101 off 95 balls. He averages at 40.51 in his ODI career and will be eager to carry his form in the next game.

Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe

Richard Ngarava has taken 55 wickets at an average of 31.25 in his 41 career ODIs. He has been the best bowler for Zimbabwe in the series. He picked 2 wickets in the first game that got cancelled. However, he amazed everyone with his 5-wicket haul in the previous game. He will be expected to pick wickets in the next ODI as well.

Maheesh Theekshana to be the top bowler for Sri Lanka

Maheesh Theekshana has matured into a lethal bowler in the international circuit. The Zimbabwe batters were overwhelmed in the previous game as he picked 4 wickets for 31 runs.