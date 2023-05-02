LKA (Sri Lanka Women) vs BAN (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction LKA 72 % Chance of Winning BAN 28 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will host Bangladesh Women in the second ODI match of the bilateral series on Tuesday (May 2). The encounter is slated to start at 10:00 AM IST, with the toss and announcement of Playing XI at 9:30 AM IST. The P Sara Oval Ground in Colombo will act as a venue for this fixture. The first ODI of the series had ended in No Result.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka Women are inarguably the more experienced team with more depth and have results in their favor against the Bangladesh Women’s side, and will be the favourites once again.

Sri Lanka Women chances of winning - 72%

Bangladesh Women chances of winning - 28%

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Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Sri Lanka Women and Bangladesh Women will clash in the second ODI game of the series, which will also be the third match-up between both sides in this format. They had met each other twice before - with one No Result. The only completed match was in 2017.

The last time Sri Lanka Women played an ODI game was when they faced India in June-July 2022. They were whitewashed 0-3 and will look to turn around the tide. On the batting front, Harshita Samarawickrama and Chamari Athapaththu will be key for them, while Inoka Ranaweera and Oshadi Ranasinghe are the wicket-takers.

Bangladesh Women, on the other hand, were up against New Zealand in the ODI format. They faced a loss of 0-1, while the other two games were washed out. Nahida Akhter and Jahanara Alam are the crucial bowlers, while Shamima Sultana and Nigar Sultana are the key batters.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

With rain expected to hit Colombo during the game, the teams would look to bat second to be on the safer side. This is also due to the fact that DLS often helps the sides batting second, and the teams chasing down the score can play according to the required run rate.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, Colombo is expected to witness 80 percent of rain on Tuesday. Moreover, the humidity of over 80% will trouble the players while the temperatures will hover in the range of 27 to 30 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Harshitha samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batter Imesha Dulani Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Prasadani Weerakkody Wicketkeeper Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Kawya kavindi Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

As far as ODIs are concerned, Sri Lanka have produced disappointing performances in the last year. They lost 1-2 to Pakistan in June 2022, while following it by a series loss of 0-3 to India in the following month. They have limited ODI experience, though, with the team not playing any 50-over game from 2019 to 2022.

They will look to improve their performances in this series and gain much confidence.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Murshida Khatun Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (c) Wicketkeeper Fargana Hoque All-rounder Lata Mondal Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Bangladesh Women’s team met New Zealand in the limited-overs series in December last year. The New Zealand team won all three T20I matches and secured a 1-0 victory in the ODIs. The side will be low on confidence, but should not be ruled out from springing a surprise.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

The only ODI game between both teams saw Sri Lanka secure a victory by 42 runs in the ODI World Cup Qualifier in 2017.

Both teams clashed in the T20 format and have faced each other on three occasions in the last three years. Sri Lanka won the game by nine wickets in T20 World Cup 2020 and secured a victory by 22 runs in CWG Qualifier as well. The most recent contest was in the Asia Cup 2022, wherein Sri Lanka won by three runs.

It will be interesting to see if Tigress Women can challenge the Lioness team in this encounter.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have the highest opening partnership



Although Harshitha Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne failed to contribute enough in the last game, they should be backed to come good against a bowling attack that has been inconsistent in the recent past. Harshita has 419 runs in the ODI format, and has been getting starts will look to convert them into big innings against an inexperienced bowling attack. Alongside her, Vishmi is relatively new to the international circuit but has impressed in domestic cricket.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s best batter



The Sri Lankan skipper has been the most consistent scorer for the team in the international circuit. She has more than 2,800 runs in the 50-over format, with 14 fifties and six tons. The southpaw has gained success in the franchise T20 leagues as well.

In the last game, she top-scored for the team with 47 off 37, with eight fours and two sixes. She hit 84 in the ODI game played in 2017 as well. Hence, Chamari is expected to be the top performer in Sri Lanka’s batting line-up.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Although Nigar hasn’t been contributing enough in the last few matches, she has experience and a proven ability to weather difficult situations and score runs for the team. In the Women’s Asia Cup 2022, she was the top batter for Bangladesh with 128 runs in five games. In 29 ODI innings, she has 611 runs, with three fifties.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Inoka has been a consistent wicket-taker for the Sri Lankan team in the limited-overs format. She has scalped 70 wickets in 66 games at an economy of 4.34, with figures of 4/39. The talented spinner has displayed her accuracy and wicket-taking skills to help Sri Lanka to win crunch moments in the last few years. Additionally, she can be handy with the bat as well.





Nahida Akhter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

The experienced left-arm spinner is an attacking wicket-taking option for the Bangladesh women’s team. She has 34 wickets in 30 ODIs and 72 scalps in 61 T20Is. In the last game, Nahida was the wrecker-in-chief for the Bangladesh Women’s team with figures of 3/24 in seven overs. She is likely to return with impressive performances in this game as well.