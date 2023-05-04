LKA (Sri Lanka Women) vs BAN (Bangladesh Women) Match Prediction LKA 72 % Chance of Winning BAN 28 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will face Bangladesh Women in the third and final ODI of the three-match series on Thursday (May 4). The match is scheduled to commence at 10 AM IST, with the toss set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The venue of the first two ODIs, P Sara Oval, Colombo, will also host the third and final match. The first game had ended in No Result, while the second was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning

The hosts, Sri Lanka, are an experienced side when it comes to playing the 50-over format. Moreover, they have superior bowlers and batters who can make the difference on the given day and hence, Sri Lanka look favourites to win the match.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 72%

Bangladesh Women chance of winning - 28%

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Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Even though Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are facing each other for only the third time in the history of ODI cricket, the two teams have played each other frequently in the shortest format of the game. So, players from both the teams are well aware of each other’s strengths and weaknesses.

As far as this series is concerned, only 36.4 overs of play has been possible due to constant rains in Colombo. Bangladesh will take heart from the fact that they had picked up six wickets of the home team in the limited amount of play possible. They were in with a chance, having put extreme pressure on Sri Lanka. However, with rain coming down heavily there was no further play possible on the day.

Bangladesh would’ve then hoped to put up a fine display of skills in the second ODI of the three-match series. However, the rain gods didn’t relent at all and even the toss couldn’t take place. The match was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Given the amount of cricket played in this series, one can say that the visitors are banking on their bowling attack, comprising Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter and Fahima Khatun, among others. Nahida was the one who had done well in the series opener, picking up three wickets in seven overs, to go with two maidens.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka will take heart from the fact that their best player and skipper Chamari Athapaththu looked in fine touch. She scored 47 runs off just 37 balls, with 8 fours and 2 sixes and was threatening to take the game away from the opposition before Akter got the better of her.

Meanwhile, it’s time for the other Sri Lankan batters to step up, even though Kavisha Dilhari did well to score an unbeaten 30 off 50 balls before rain intervened. Perhaps, it was the 35-run stand between her and Oshadi Ranasinghe that stabilised the innings for the home side. The rest of the batters are expected to step up for Sri Lanka in the final ODI of the series.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction

In the only match played in this series, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat first. But with weather around, the team winning the toss might look to bowl first. Also, the pitch is likely to have enough moisture having stayed under the covers for a lot of time in the lead up to the game.

Weather Report

There is no respite for the players and fans as 8.4 mm rain is predicted in Colombo on Thursday (May 4) as well. There is a possibility of thunderstorms as well, which might lead to the umpires reducing the overs, if at all the play is possible.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women squad: Hansima Karunaratne, Harshitha Madavi, Hasini Perera, Imesha Dulani, Nilakshi de Silva, Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu (c), Kavisha Dilhari, Kawya Kavindi, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Rashmi de Silva, Anushka Sanjeewani (Wk), Kaushani Nuthyangana (Wk), Prasadani Weerakkody (Wk), Inoka Ranaweera, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Malsha Shehani, Sathya Sandeepani, Sugandika Kumari, Tharika Sewwandi, Udeshika Prabodhani.

Predicted Playing XI

Harshitha samarawickrama Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (c) Batter Imesha Dulani Batter Nilakshi de Silva Batter Prasadani Weerakkody Wicketkeeper Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Oshadi Ranasinghe Bowler Kawya kavindi Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women have not been in greatest of forms in the ODI format. They lost to Pakistan in June last year in a three-match series by 1-2. This defeat was followed by a tough 0-3 loss to India in the next month. With Bangladesh in front of them, Sri Lanka would’ve hoped to stitch some wins but weather has spoiled their plans so far.

Bangladesh Women Player List

Bangladesh Women squad: Fargana Hoque, Murshida Khatun, Sobhana Mostary, Lata Mondal, Ritu Moni, Shorna Akter, Sultana Khatun, Nigar Sultana(c)&(Wk), Shamima Sultana(Wk), Disha Biswas, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Jahanara Alam, Nahida Akter, Rabeya Khan, Sanjida Akter.

Predicted Playing XI

Murshida Khatun Batter Shamima Sultana Batter Sobhana Mostary Batter Nigar Sultana (c) Wicketkeeper Fargana Hoque All-rounder Lata Mondal Batter Ritu Moni All-rounder Nahida Akter All-rounder Fahima Khatun Bowler Jahanara Alam Bowler Sultana Khatun Bowler

Bangladesh Women Team Form

Like Sri Lanka, Bangladesh Women’s team, too, are not having a great time not only in the ODI format but overall in white-ball cricket. They last played ODIs in New Zealand where the three-match series was marred by rain. Only one match was completed which New Zealand won quite comfortably. They had featured in the 50-over World Cup prior to that and had historically beaten Pakistan by nine runs.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head

Prior to this ODI series, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh both faced each other in the ODI World Cup qualifier in 2017. Sri Lanka had won that encounter by 42 runs comfortably. Hence, Sri Lanka Women lead the head to head in ODIs by 1-0 while the only other encounter played earlier in this series couldn’t be completed due to rain.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have the highest powerplay score



Sri Lanka Women have players like Harshith Samarawickrama and Vishmi Gunaratne as their openers. Even if they lose one of them, skipper Chamari Athapaththu will then walk out to bat. She has immense experience and can take on any bowling attack. Perhaps, with fielding restrictions on, she can hit a lot of boundaries unlike Bangladesh batters who might look to play defensively early on to get a hold of the conditions. So we back Sri Lanka to score more runs in the powerplay overs.

Sri Lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Batter

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka’s best batter

Chamari Athapaththu is Sri Lanka’s best bet with the bat. She is experienced and more often than not clicks for the team in toughest of situations. Even in the first ODI, the veteran had smashed 47 runs off just 37 balls and looked in good touch.

Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh’s best batter

Nigar Sultana might be only 25 years old but she has already played 34 ODIs and 73 T20Is for Bangladesh in her career. She has accumulated more than 600 runs in her ODI career so far with three half-centuries to her name. She can play aggressively as well, and even has a T20I century.

Sri lanka Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Team Bowlers

Inoka Ranaweera to be Sri Lanka’s best bowler

Inoka Ranaweera is a veteran left-arm spinner in Sri Lanka’s bowling attack. Her speed variations along with accurate line and length make her a dangerous bowler. She has played 66 ODIs for Sri Lanka so far picking up 70 wickets with two four-wicket hauls to her name. It will be tough for the Bangladesh side to tackle her in helpful conditions.





Nahida Akhter to be Bangladesh’s best bowler

Nahida Akter is also a left-arm orthodox spinner and can leave the opposition batters stunned with her bowling. In the first ODI, she was well on her way to picking her second five-wicket haul it seemed but her figures of 3/24 in seven overs before rain coming down were exceptional too. Overall, she has accounted for 34 wickets in 30 ODIs for her country and will be backed to do well yet again in the decider.