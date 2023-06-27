SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction

SRI

39%

Chance of Winning

NEW

61%

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Odi

Galle International Stadium

A three-match ODI series will kick off the New Zealand women's national cricket team's maiden bilateral series in Sri Lanka on Tuesday, June 27. The action point will be Galle International Stadium, Sri Lanka.

The forthcoming ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship, which is being held to decide who will qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in 2025.

Sophie Devine will be captain of the New Zealand team whereas Chamari Athapaththu will lead the Sri Lankan team. Following absences due to injuries, teenage pacer Rosemary Mair and wicketkeeper-batter Isabella Gaze have joined the New Zealand ODI team. Experienced players like Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari have been included in the Sri Lankan team.

Facts

  • Both the teams faced each in just 10 matches, New Zealand had the upper hand in all the matches. Sri Lanka is in search of their first victory over White ferns.
  • Sri Lanka Women won just 2 matches in the last 15 ODI matches they played.
  • Sri Lanka Women are playing at the local ground and conditions will be in their favor.
  • Sri Lanka Women are joining here after defeating Bangladesh 1-0 in April-May this year and New Zealand won their last ODI series with West Indies and Bangladesh.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of winning

Sri Lankan have never won any ODI match against New Zealand Women. Now at the home conditions they would like to avail the advantage and won the match to take some early lead. New Zealand on the other hand have an experienced squad where Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Maddy Green are in excellent touch. Sri Lanka Women won just 2 matches in the last 15 ODI matches they played. Having an eye on records we favor the visitor New Zealand team.

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Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship, which is being held to decide who will qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in 2025.

Both the teams would like to win the match to take an early lead in the series. In the Captainship of Chamari Athapaththu Sri lankan eyes will be on Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama for a high scoring first wicket partnership. Chamari Athapaththu, Nilakshi de Silva and Imesha Dulani will move the scoreboard at the middle order. Bowling department will be led by Kawya Kavindi and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

White Ferns will depend on their in form players like wicket Keeper batsman Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Maddy Green. Bowling command will be taken by Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The Galle International Stadium supports batting as the ground has speedy outfield and flat surface that make it easier for them to play their strokes. Fast bowlers find it to be a very challenging environment because the surface doesn't provide much support. As the ball makes a quick turn, the track provides considerable support to spinners. Team winning the toss may like to bat first.

Weather Report

There are 70% rain chances on the match date at Galle. On 27th June the temperature will be around 29 degree celsius with the 81% humidity. There is rain prediction on the match day at Gros Islet, St Lucia. Wind speed is expected to be near about 21 KMPH.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Chamari Athapaththu (captain)

Batsman

Vishmi Gunaratne

Batsman

Harshitha Samarawickrama

Batsman

Nilakshi de Silva

Batsman

Kavisha Dilhari

All Rounder

Anushka Sanjeewani (wicket keeper)

Batsman

Oshadi Ranasinghe

All Rounder

Inoka Ranaweera

All Rounder

Sugandika Kumari

Bowler

Kawya Karvindi

Bowler

Udeshika Prabodhani

Bowler

Sri Lanka Women squad:Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Team is not in good form; they lost 13 matches in all 15 matches they played. If we talk about their performance against New Zealand they have never won a single ODI against white ferns. They just beat Bangladesh in their last series.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Player

Role

Sophie Devine (captain)

All Rounder

Maddy Green

Batsman

Melie Kerr

Batsman

Suzie Bates

All Rounder

Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicket keeper)

Batsman

Eden Carson

All Rounder

Brooke Halliday

All Rounder

Rosemary Mair

All Rounder

Fran Jonas

All Rounder

Molly Penfold

Bowler

Hannah Rowe

Bowler

New Zealand Womensquad:Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicketkeeper), Eden Carson,Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand Women Team Form

Compared to Sri Lanka they are in good form. Players like skipper Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout are in outstanding touch. They just defeated West Indies in their last ODI series.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

Sri Lanka and New zealand women teams faced each in 10 matches, New Zealand had the upper hand in all the matches. Sri Lanka is in search of their first victory over White ferns.

  • Total ODI Matches played – 10
  • Sri Lanka Women won – 0
  • New Zealand Women won – 10

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Betting odds

Looking at the statistics, New Zealand Women dominate the home team, thus the team is given winning odds of 1.24. In contrast, Sri Lanka's women are lacking in experience and have a poor track record, so bookies gave them high odds of 2.56.

  • Sri Lanka Women to win @ 2.56
  • New Zealand Women to win @ 1.24

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batsmen

Skipper Chamari Athapaththu is the main reliable batter for the Sri Lankan point of view. In the last two innings she has smashed 47 and 64 runs.

New Zealand will rely on Suie Bates who is in outstanding form. With her last two innings (51 and 93 runs) she has proved herself in a brilliant way.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe has been impressive for Sri Lanka as she picked 4 wickets in her previous ODI against Bangladesh. At asian turning wickets team may believe in her off break bowling.

Jess Kerr will take the command of the bowling section of the New zealand team. She grabbed 4 wickets in the previous match so white ferns have lots of hope with her.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win: New Zealand Women

The Sri Lankan top order has demonstrated some good skills, but the team lacked the decisive edge to win the game. This favours New Zealand, which possesses a spin unit that can tie down in the middle and strong bowling up front. After two poor performances, New Zealand hitters finally delivered, and they will be confident about their chances now that they have gained some momentum. Although Sri Lanka has previously managed to surprise us, we anticipate that New Zealand will win this match with ease.

  • Sri Lanka Women to win @ 2.56
  • New Zealand Women to win @ 1.24
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Shankar Shekh

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