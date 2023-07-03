SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction SRI 16 % Chance of Winning NEW 84 % Bet Now! Sri Lanka Women will take on New Zealand in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Galle International Stadium on Monday, July 3. Sri Lanka Women won the first ODI by nine wickets (DLS methods). New Zealand bounced back with a thumping 111-run win in the second ODI at the same venue on Friday. The matches are part of the ICC Women's Championship.

SL-W vs NZ-W Chance of Winning

With momentum in their favour, New Zealand Women are the favourites to beat Sri Lanka Women in the series-decider on Monday. Sri Lanka won the first match comprehensively by nine wickets before crashing to a 111-run defeat in the second ODI.

The same was expected. The Sri Lanka bowling unit is in tatters to be honest. It completely lacks any kind of firepower. Oshadi Ranasinghe, Sri Lanka's 37-year-old off-spinner is their leading wicket-taker. She has picked three wickets at an average of 33.33 in two matches. Second on the list is 37-year-old left-arm pacer Udeshika Prabodhani who has picked two wickets at an average of 38. Another 37-year-old slow left-arm spinner in Inoka Ranaweera has picked two wickets at an average of 48.50.

Sri Lanka's batting unit is equally vulnerable and prone to collapses. In case Chamari Athapaththu departs early, the side is bound to come under immense pressure. The same was the case in the last ODI as Sri Lanka collapsed to 218. Notably, Sri Lanka registered a nine-wicket win in the first ODI after Athapaththu slammed an unbeaten hundred.

The all-round ability of New Zealand is way higher than hosts Sri Lanka and for the same reason they look set to clinch the series 2-1.

SL-W chances of winning - 16%

NZ-W chances of winning - 84%

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SL-W vs NZ-W Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Kavisha Dilhari top-scored for Sri Lanka with 84 runs in the second ODI and she will aim to score high once again for her team. Sri Lanka Women for long have relied on captain Chamari Athapaththu and the support from the 22-year-old youngster, who has played 14 ODI matches and scored 323 runs at an average of 35.88, could come across as very handy for Sri Lanka Women.

Senior New Zealand batter Suzie Bates would be expected to score high in the series finale. The right-hand batter scored 28 in the first match and one in the second. Overall, Bates has scored 5296 runs in 150 matches at an average of 41.05.

SL-W vs NZ-W Match Toss Prediction

New Zealand Women opted to bat in the rain-marred first match but lost by nine wickets. The visitors opted to bat again in the second ODI. With rain again on the cards, the team winning the toss could opt to field. The same would help them be aware of the permutations and combinations in case the DLS method comes into play.

Weather Report

With a humidity level of 85 percent and precipitation level of 100 percent, high chances of rain in Galle on Sunday. The temperature will go up to 28 degree celsius. The wind speed will hover around 26 km/h.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

SL-W Squad

Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

SL-W Predicted XI

Chamari Athapaththu (Cap) Batter Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Harshitha Samarawickrama Batter Nilakshi de Silva All-rounder Kavisha Dilhari Bowler Anushka Sanjeewan (WK) WK-Batter Oshadi Ranasinghe All-rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Inoka Ranaweera Bowler Kawya Kavindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women stunned New Zealand Women for their first-ever ODI win over them in the series-opener. Captain and opener Chamari Athapaththu led from the front and smashed hundred to help Sri Lanka chase 172 in 27 overs in the rain-marred match. However, the hosts fell flat in the second match in both the departments of the game. Sri Lanka have won two and lost three of their last five ODI matches which have fetched results.

New Zealand Women Player List

NZ-W Squad

Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicketkeeper), Eden Carson,Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

NZ-W Predicted XI

Suzie Bates Batter Bernadine Bezuidenhout WK-Batter Melie Kerr All-rounder Sophie Devine (Cap) All-rounder Maddy Green Batter Georgia Plimmer All-rounder Brooke Halliday All-rounder Hannah Rowe Bowler Lea Tahuhu Bowler Eden Carson Bowler Fran Jonas Bowler

New Zealand Women Team Form

New Zealand Women quickly bounced back from their nine-wicket defeat (DLS method) by a stunning all-round performance in the second match. Hundreds from Melie Kerr and Sophie Devine took them past 300. Later, they wrapped up Sri Lanka's innings for 218. New Zealand have won three and lost two of their last five matches which have fetched results.

SL-W vs NZ-W Head to Head

New Zealand Women have won four of the last five ODI matches against Sri Lanka Women. Sri Lanka Women won the first match before losing the second. In fact, Sri Lanka have won just one ODI match against New Zealand Women.

Matches: 12

Sri Lanka Women Won: 1

New Zealand Women won: 11

SL-W vs NZ-W Betting Odds

New Zealand Women opening partnership to be over 22.5

New Zealand Women's opening pair of Suzie Bates and Bernadine Bezuidenhout have failed to impress in the first two matches but could make a strong comeback in the series decider. In the first match, the duo partnered for 17 runs. Bates scored 28 runs, while Bezuidenhout was dismissed for 13. In the second match, the partnership between them perished for seven runs. Bates was dismissed for 1, while Bezuidenhout scored 25 runs on the second occasion. New Zealand Women's 111-run win in the second ODI is expected to give them a lot of confidence. Sri Lanka Women's bowling attack lacks any kind of firepower. The two factors and also the fact that New Zealand are very well aware of the conditions in Galle, can help Bates and Bezuidenhout to partner for over 22.5 runs in the high-octane clash.

SL-W vs NZ-W Top Team Batsmen

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women's top batter

Sri Lanka Women captain Chamari Athapaththu got out for a golden duck and the team lost by 111 runs in the second ODI against New Zealand. This has often been the case and Athapaththu continues to be the key batter for Sri Lanka Women. Opening the innings in the first innings, the southpaw scored 108 unbeaten runs off 83 balls to help the hosts register a thumping win. The 33-year-old can very well emerge as the leading run-scorer for his side again. Overall, she has scored 3059 runs in 94 ODI matches.

Sophie Devine to be New Zealand Women's top batter

The New Zealand Women captain played a key role as her side levelled the series 1-1 with a win in the second ODI on Friday. Devine scored 137 runs off 121 balls to help New Zealand post 329/7. Devine is currently the leading run-scorer in the series. She has scored 156 runs in two matches at an average of 78 and a strike rate of 115.55. Overall, the southpaw has featured in 136 ODI matches and scored 3486 runs at an average of 31.12.

SL-W vs NZ-W top bowler

Udeshika Prabodhani to be Sri Lana Women's top bowler

The hosts will be counting on Udeshika Prabodhani to deliver for them in the crunch match. In the second ODI, the 37-year-old pacer picked two wickets for 38 runs. Overall, the left-arm pacer has featured in 60 ODI matches and picked 33 wickets at an average of 46.69 and an economy rate of 4.29.

Lea Tahuhu to be New Zealand Women's top bowler

Pacer Lea Tahuhu returned with stunning figures of four for 31 in eight wickets in the second ODI against Sri Lanka. With her match-winning performance, the 32-year-old has become the leading wicket-taker in the series. She is averaging 14.25 and her economy rate is a stunning 4.75 after two matches. Overall, Tahuhu has featured in 86 ODIs and picked 98 wickets at an average of 29.70.