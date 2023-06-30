SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs NEW (New Zealand Women) Match Prediction SRI 42 % Chance of Winning NEW 58 % Bet Now! At last Sri Lankan women got their first victory against New Zealand in the first match of a three-match ODI series. It was a rain affected match that Sri Lanka Women won with DL method. Sri Lanka Women got success in winning three matches in the last 15 matches they played. Their record against New Zealand Women is not up to the mark. On the other hand white ferns have a strong team in comparison to hosts, they would like to win the second ODI to level the series. This ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship, which is being held to decide who will qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in 2025. Sophie Devine will be captain of the New Zealand team whereas Chamari Athapaththu will lead the Sri Lankan team. Following absences due to injuries, teenage pacer Rosemary Mair and wicketkeeper-batter Isabella Gaze have joined the New Zealand ODI team. Experienced players like Nilakshi de Silva, Inoka Ranaweera and Sugandika Kumari have been included in the Sri Lankan team. Both the teams will lock horns in the second ODI on 30th June at the same venue, Although NZ Women lost the first match, having a strong side they will try to put some pressure on the Island team.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Chance of winning

Sri Lankans took the home advantage in the first match and got their very first victory against the white ferns and took an early lead in the series. Srilankan captain Chamari Athapathu is in brilliant touch. New Zealand on the other hand have an experienced squad where Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Maddy Green are in excellent touch. Sri Lanka Women won just 2 matches in the last 15 ODI matches they played. New Zealand women have 65% winning chances and they dominate the hosts.

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Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This ODI series is a part of the ICC Women's Championship, which is being held to decide who will qualify for the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup, which will be held in India in 2025.

By winning the first match Sri Lanka women took an early lead in the series. Both the teams would like to win the match to take an early lead in the series. In the previous match NZ women won the toss and opted to bat first. There was not any big inning from their side, only Melie Kerr scored 40 runs and Maddy Green played a decent inning of 39 runs, with this NZ managed to reach 170 for the loss of 5 wickets in 28 overs before the rain interrupted the game.

Facing this target Sri Lanka got an amazing start, Chamari Athapaththu smashed 108 runs on 83 balls with the strike rate of 113.12 and Vishmi Gurnaratne scored fifty that paved a milestone for hosts’s victory.

Now in the second match of the series Sri lankan hope the same opening partnership with captain Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshi de Silva and Imesha Dulani will move the scoreboard at the middle order. Bowling department will be led by Kawya Kavindi and Oshadi Ranasinghe.

White Ferns will depend on their in form players like wicket Keeper batsman Bernadine Bezuidenhout, Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine and Maddy Green. Bowling command will be taken by Lea Tahuhu, Rosemary Mair and Hannah Rowe.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Match Toss Prediction

The Galle International Stadium supports batting as the ground has speedy outfield and flat surface that make it easier for them to play their strokes. Fast bowlers find it to be a very challenging environment because the surface doesn't provide much support. As the ball makes a quick turn, the track provides considerable support to spinners. Team winning the toss may like to bat first.

Weather Report

Like the first ODI this match also has rain interruption anticipation. There are 55% rain chances on the match date at Galle. On 30th June the temperature will be around 31 degree celsius with the 78% humidity. Wind speed is expected to be near about 24 KMPH.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Sri Lanka Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Chamari Athapaththu (captain) Batsman Vishmi Gunaratne Batsman Harshitha Samarawickrama Batsman Nilakshi de Silva Batsman Kavisha Dilhari All Rounder Anushka Sanjeewani (wicket keeper) Batsman Oshadi Ranasinghe All Rounder Inoka Ranaweera All Rounder Sugandika Kumari Bowler Kawya Karvindi Bowler Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women squad:Chamari Athapaththu (captain), Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wicketkeeper), Oshadi Ranasinghe, Kawya Karvindi, Sugandika Kumari, Inoka Ranaweera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Hansima Karunaratne, Inoshi Fernando, Imesha Dulani, Hasini Perera

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Team has high momentum as they won the last match against the visitors. If we talk about the statistics they lost 13 matches in all 15 matches they played. They just beat Bangladesh in their last series. Team is in good form, specially Chamari Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne are in outstanding touch.

New Zealand Women Player List

New Zealand Women Probable Playing XI

Player Role Sophie Devine (captain) All Rounder Maddy Green Batsman Melie Kerr Batsman Suzie Bates All Rounder Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicket keeper) Batsman Eden Carson All Rounder Brooke Halliday All Rounder Rosemary Mair All Rounder Fran Jonas All Rounder Lea Tahuhu Bowler Hannah Rowe Bowler

New Zealand Womensquad:Sophie Devine (captain), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wicketkeeper), Eden Carson,Isabella Gaze (wicketkeeper), Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Fran Jonas, Melie Kerr, Jess Kerr, Rosemary Mair, Molly Penfold, Georgia Plimmer, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

New Zealand Women Team Form

They played well but unfortunately rain affected their chances of winning. Players like skipper Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout are in good form. Team has a psychological advantage as they won 10 out of 11 matches against Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other in 11 encounters, in which NZ had the upper hand on 10 occasions and Sri Lanka had won just one.

Total ODI Matches played – 10

Sri Lanka Women won – 0

New Zealand Women won – 10

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Betting odds

Having an eye on the figures, New Zealand Women dominate the home team, thus the team is given winning odds of 1.20. In contrast, Sri Lanka's women are lacking in experience and have a poor track record, so bookies gave them high odds of 2.34.

Sri Lanka Women to win @ 2.34

New Zealand Women to win @ 1.20

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Batsmen

The primary trustworthy batter for Sri Lanka is skipper Chamari Athapaththu who is in fantastic form. She has scored 47, 64 and 118 runs in the last three innings.

For New Zealand Suie Bates and Melie Kerr will be key batsmen. Suie Bates She has brilliantly demonstrated herself with her past two innings (51 and 93 runs). Melie Kerr played a 40 runs inning in the previous match, she was the highest scorer from the New Zealand side.

Sri Lanka Women vs New Zealand Women Top Team Bowler

Oshadi Ranasinghe has been impressive for Sri Lanka as she picked 4 wickets in her previous ODI against Bangladesh. At asian turning wickets team may believe in her off break bowling. Sugandhika Kumari also had an economical spell in the last game.

Sophie Devine will take the command of the bowling section of the New zealand team. She was the only successful bowler in the last match as far as wickets are concerned.