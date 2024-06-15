SRI (Sri Lanka Women) vs WI (West Indies Women) Match Prediction SRI 35 % Chance of Winning WI 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.6 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women will clash in the 1st ODI of the West Indies Women tour of Sri Lanka 2024. The game will be played at Galle International Stadium on June 15. The match will commence from 10:00 AM. Let’s have a look at the details of the game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka Women faced South Africa Women in their previous series and managed a draw (1-1). For the Sri Lanka Women’s team, this series will be of utter importance in relation to the upcoming world cup. Sri Lanka earned their place in the 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup by defeating UAE Women in the second semi-final of the Qualifier held in May.

The West Indies Women’s squad has arrived in Sri Lanka following an impressive showing against Pakistan Women. They clinched a convincing 4-1 win in the T20I series and earlier swept the ODI series 3-0, under the leadership of captain Hayley Matthews. This tour will be a preparation for the upcoming 2024 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka Women chance of winning - 35%

West Indies Women chance of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Tips

Sri Lanka Women to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Sri Lanka have a decent squad but the team particularly shines in their batting department. Led by Chamari Athapaththu, Sri Lanka managed to draw the last series against South Africa Women. Athapaththu and Vishmi Gunaratne opened for the team and posted the scores of 90 & 15 runs before their first dismissal. Athapaththu and Gunaratne average at 36.59 & 14.09 respectively in their ODI careers. The team will be looking to post high before their first dismissal in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch West Indies Women’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 23.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership: West Indies Women 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Toss Prediction

The team that wins the toss is likely to choose to bowl first. The Galle International Stadium provides a pitch that is firm and dry with good bounce. The new ball may swing a bit, but once batsmen settle in, they will be able to play their shots. The team batting first will target scoring around 250 runs. Spin bowlers will play a crucial role throughout the match.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be cloudy with occasional drizzle. The temperature will peak at 28 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Women Player List

Chamari Athapaththu (c), Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Vishmi Gunaratne, Hansima Karunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Achini Kulasuriya, Sugandika Kumari, Sachini Nisansala, Hasini Perera, Udeshika Prabodhani, Inoshi Priyadharshani, Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk)

Predicted Playing XI

Vishmi Gunaratne Batter Chamari Athapaththu (C) All-rounder Hasini Perera Batter Hansima Karunaratne Batter Kavisha Dilhari All-rounder Nilakshi de Silva Batter Anushka Sanjeewani Wicket-keeper Udeshika Prabodhani Bowler Sugandika Kumari Bowler Achini Kulasuriya Bowler Inoshi Priyadharshani Bowler

Sri Lanka Women Team Form

Sri Lanka Women are a strong squad. They drew their last series against South Africa Women. The team will rely on their batting department to deliver the goods.

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle (vc, wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams (wk), Kate Wilmott

Predicted Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c) All-rounder Qiana Joseph All-rounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicketkeeper Chedean Nation Batter Stefanie Taylor Batter Afy Fletcher All-rounder Chinelle Henry All-rounder Aaliyah Alleyne All-rounder Cherry-Ann Fraser All-rounder Karishma Ramharack Bowler Shamilia Connell Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

The West Indies Women won their last ODI series by 3-0. They thrashed Pakistani Women with their spectacular batting and bowling unit. The players will be confident stepping into the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Head-to-Head

Sri Lanka Women and West Indies Women have met 23 times in the format. West Indies Women have won 18 games whereas Sri Lanka Women managed to win only 4 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Records

West Indies Women - 18

Sri Lanka Women - 4

No Result/Abandoned - 1

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Betting Odds

Sri Lanka has not been performing well in the current ICC Championship cycle, with only 5 wins out of 18 matches placing them in the lower third of the table. Chamari Athapaththu has been in excellent form with the bat for Sri Lanka, with her 248 runs against South Africa Women in two games. She is expected to open alongside Vishmi Gunaratne. Hansima Karunaratne, Kavisha Dilhari, and Anushka Sanjeewani will be the middle-order batsmen who will be doing the damage in the middle and later part of the innings. Sri Lanka has a potent spin attack with Oshadi Ranasinghe, Inoka Ranaweera, and Dilhari in the squad. Udeshika Prabodhani will handle the seam department with her pace and length.

The West Indies performed exceptionally well against Pakistan on their home turf, achieving a 3-0 win over the hosts. However, there is still much work to be done. Hayley Matthews has been in excellent form with both bat and ball, scoring 632 runs and taking 22 wickets in the current cycle. Stafanie Taylor will further strengthen the batting order. The middle order, comprising Rashada Williams, Shemaine Campbelle, and Chedean Nation, has not been in the best form. The West Indies team is relying heavily on their pacers - Aaliyah Alleyne, Shabika Gajnabi, Shamilia Connell, and Cherry Ann-Fraser. Karishma Ramharack and Afy Fletcher will focus on spin bowling.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Odi Galle International Stadium, null Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.50 Bet Now! West Indies Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.6 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Batters

Chamari Athapaththu to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Batter

Chamari Athapaththu is in terrific form. She was the best batter in her last series against South Africa Women where she scored 51 & 195* runs in the two games. She averages at 36.59 in the format and will be the best batter in the next game.

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Batter

Hayley Matthews is the best batter from the West Indies. She scored 140*, 40 & 141 runs in her last ODI series against Pakistan. She is in terrific form and will be looking to strike hard in the next game.

Sri Lanka Women vs West Indies Women Best Bowlers

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s Best Bowler

Hayley Matthews is the best bowler from the side. She took 6 wickets in the previous series against West Indies Women. She will be looking to keep the batters at check in the next game.

Kavisha Dilhari to be Sri Lanka Women’s Best Bowler

Kavisha Dilhari is the best bowler from the side. She has taken 15 wickets in her 19 WODI innings. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.