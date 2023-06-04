UAE (UAE) vs WI (West Indies) Match Prediction UAE 34 % Chance of Winning WI 66 % Bet Now! West Indies will tour to UAE for a three match ODI series. This series is for the practice of ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier, which begins on June 18th 2023 in Zimbabwe. Having an eye on that ODI world cup in mind, this series is crucial for both the teams. All three matches of the series will be played at the world famous Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, UAE. The Caribbean team will move ahead in the leadership of Shai Hope on the other hand Muhammad Waseem to lead the home side.

UAE vs West Indies Chance of winning

West Indies have near about 80% chances of winning this match and series as they have the experienced squad in comparison to the UAE. Previous two encounters were also in favor of the Caribbean team. UAE will try to take the home ground advantage but the team is lacking in all segments of the game.

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UAE vs West Indies Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

West Indies is at 9 position with 88 points in the World cup qualifier points table. They would like to sweep the UAE to score 30 more points and secure their position. UAE on the other hand have not yet qualified for the ODI world cup so they will take it a serious practice before the Qualifier round.

West Indies defeated UAE two times earlier in 2016 and 2018. They had fruitful ODI series against Bangladesh and New Zealand as well, So we anticipate a 3-0 whitewash of UAE team by carribeans.

Top players from West Indies are Bradon King, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brooks, Odean Smith and Kyle Mayersa. For UAE key players will be Muhammad Waseem, Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind, Asif Khan and Rohan Mustafa.

UAE vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Sharjah ground pitch has a dusty surface so batsmen mostly do not get the proper bounce to play the lofted shot. Initially it helps the batsmen but after a few overs it becomes more dry and it favors spin bowlers. With the cracks spinners will get more help from the wicket. Team winning the toss may like to bat first to take advantage of initial conditions that are helpful in putting a challenging total on the board.

Weather Report

It is expected to be a hot day in Sharjah on 5th June as temperature may be around 38 degree celsius where humidity will be 36%. Wind will blow with the speed of 20 KMPH. No rain prediction for this game. .

UAE Player List

UAE Probable Playing XI

Player Role Muhammad Waseem (c) Batsman Aryan Lakra Batsman Vriitya Aravind (wk) Batsman Rameez Shahzad Batsman Asif Khan All Rounder Rohan Mustafa All Rounder Basil Hameed All Rounder Aayan Afzal Khan All Rounder Karthik Meiyappan Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler Zahoor Khan Bowler

UAE squad for the ODI series:Muhammad Waseem (c), Aryan Lakra, Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Asif Khan, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Aayan Afzal Khan, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

UAE Team Form

UAE has not played so much ODI cricket this season. They have beaten Pakistan 2-1 in a T20 series played in March 2023. This is just the thing to have a high momentum for UAE. They also lost the final of ACC Premier League against Nepal. Top player Asif Khan is out of form.

West Indies Player List

West Indies Probable Playing XI

Player Role Shai Hope (c) (wk) Batsman Alick Athanaze Batsman Shamarh Brooks Batsman Brandon King Batsman Devon Thomas Batsman Roston Chase All Rounder Keemo Paul All Rounder Raymon Reifer All Rounder Dominic Drakes Bowler Odean Smith Bowler Yannic Cariah Bowler

West Indiessquad for the ODI series:Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shamarh Brooks, Yannic Cariah, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Dominic Drakes, Kavem Hodge, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Keemo Paul, Raymon Reifer, Odean Smith, Devon Thomas

West Indies Team Form

West Indies had a tie ODI series against South Africa in March 2023. In the previous season they lost and won 2-2 ODI series respectively. As compared to the opposition side, the Caribbean team looks in good touch.

UAE vs West Indies Head to Head

Both the teams faced each other 2 times in the ODIs where West Indies had the upper hand by winning both the matches which were held in 2015 and 2018.

Total ODI Matches played - 2

West Indies won - 2

UAE won - 0

Tie - 0

No Result - 0

UAE vs West Indies Betting odds

Having high winning chances West Indies is the favorite side of most of the bookies. Team has a balanced squad in batting and bowling. So the Caribbeans have 1.34 winning odds whereas UAE is getting 2.89 victory odds.

West Indies to win @ 1.34

UAE to win @ 2.89

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Batsmen

For UAE, Captain Muhammad Waseem and Asif Khan will be the key batsmen. Waseem has played 38 ODI matches and scored 1021 runs with a strike rate of 94.20. On the other hand Asif Khan has scored 815 runs in 22 ODI matches.

Shai Hope will be the key to the West Indies batting line up. This wicket Keeper batsman has played 106 One Day International matches in which he scored 4452 runs. He has 14 centuries and 21 half centuries to his name.

UAE vs West Indies Top Team Bowler

In the bowling department Rohan Mustafa will be the main spotlight for the UAE team. He has picked 80 wickets in 74 matches with a best figure of 5/25. In the last match against Nepal Rohan grabbed 2 wickets with an expense of just 10 runs.

Odean Smith is expected to be the reliable bowler in these conditions. He had an impressive bowling performance in his previous matches and grabbed 7 wickets in 7 matches. Consistency is the key for this bowler.